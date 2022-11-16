Black Friday standing desk deals 2022: best early offers

Black Friday standing desk deals 2022: best early offersHere are some of the best early Black Friday deals for standing desks.
Having the right gear in your home office setup is important whether you work from home or just play games in the evening. If you are spending a lot of time at your desk it's important to keep moving and maintain good posture, which is why a standing desk can be a solid investment to help look after your back.
Black Friday 2022 is a great opportunity to get a big discount on a standing desk, helping to make that long-term investment in your productivity and comfort even better value. In this article we'll show you the best standing desks that we'd like to see discounted on the 25th of November, as well as pointing out some early Black Friday deals.
Best early Black Friday Standing Desk deals
One of the best places to look for standing desk deals this Black Friday is at Amazon, where there are lots of different manufacturers like Flexispot and Fezibo who have their adjustable desks on sale. Here's some of the best standing desks currently discounted on Amazon that might get even cheaper on Black Friday:UK
- Flexispot Essential Electric Standing Desk- £200 (was £280)
- Fezibo Crank Adjustable Height Standing Desk- £160 with £20 voucher
- Flexispot Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk- £235 with £20 voucher (was £330)
- Kaimeng Electric Height Adjustable Desk- £200 (was £250)
- Flexispot Height Adjustable Desk- $190 (was $250)
- Vivo Electric Height Adjustable Stand Up Desk- $400 (was $450)
- Fezibo Standing Desk with Drawer- $200 (was $330)
- Fezibo Height Adjustable Electric Standing desk with Double Drawer- $300 (was $360)
Some of these manufacturers will also have Black Friday deals on their own websites, with offers on certain models that you can't find at other retailers. Two sites that had good Black Friday sales last year were Fully and Flexispot, so make sure to have a look there on and just before the 25th of November.
There are plenty of other large retailers that might have some standing desks on sale this Black Friday, including John Lewis in the UK and Best Buy in the US. Here's some desks to look out for at these retailers in the next few weeks:
UK
- Bisley Sit & Stand Height Adjustable Oak Wood Top Desk- £799 at John Lewis
- Logik Lpower21 Height Adjustable Desk- £149 at Currys (was £185)
- Koble Apollo Height Adjustable Smart Office Desk- £425 at Argos
- X Rocker Stratos Dual Motor Height Adjustable Gaming Desk- £300 at Very (was £357)
US
- Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk- $300 at Best Buy (was $430)
- True Seating Ergo Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk- $292 at Best Buy (was $370)
- Fezibo Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk- $200 at Walmart (was $230)
- Atlantic Height Adjustable Desk- $144 at Walmart (was $260)
