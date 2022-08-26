Black Friday SD card deals 2022: Here's what to expect

Black Friday 2022 is a great time to bag yourself a storage upgrade for your Nintendo Switch console, Steam Deck, camera, or phone as micro SD cards will see their prices drop. We expect to see lots of fantastic discounts on memory cards from top manufacturers such as SanDisk, Samsung, and Integral, with sizes from as small as 64GB, right up to a massive 1TB.

We're still a few months away from Black Friday, but the sales events can be very chaotic so we're looking ahead to help you find all the best deals by the time the discounts begin. On this page, you can find some of the best SD card deals from Black Friday last year, and what deals we expect to see on the 25th of November.

Black Friday 2022 deals we can expect for SD Cards

To give you an idea of how much more space you’ll want to buy for your Switch games, the must-have Animal Crossing: New Horizons takes up around 7GB of memory storage, while Metroid Dread uses about 4.5GB of storage. If you're only planning on playing two or three games at a time and fully completing them, a smaller card is probably all you need, but if you want lots of games ready to play at any time, then a larger card is more convenient.

It's worth noting that SD card deals do pop up throughout the year, so you may even be able to bag a bargain way ahead of Black Friday. We normally see 128GB microSD cards on offer for around £15/£16, so you'll know you've got a steal if it's cheaper than that. Black Friday, however, is an exceptionally great time to score one of the larger sized cards like a 400GB or 512GB microSD card. It'll be an even better deal if you can get one of the A2 cards for cheap, as it offers higher performance and faster transfer speeds than an A1 card.

If you're simply on the lookout for a larger storage size for the cheapest price, we're hoping Amazon will repeat it's Black Friday offer from last year, where you could get a 400GB Sandisk Ultra microSD card for just £33.

Here are some of the SD cards we'd like to see on sale during Black Friday 2022:

UK

US

Last year's best Black Friday SD card deals

The highlight of Black Friday 2021 for SD cards were the discounts on the official Nintendo Switch memory cards. They are produced by SanDisk and come in sizes of 64, 128, 256, and 512GB- each comes in a different colour with a symbol on it from Nintendo games like Mario, Animal Crossing, and The Legend of Zelda.

UK:

US:

That's all the early Black Friday SD card information we have at the moment. Keep checking back here though as we'll update this page with the best SD card deals as we get closer to the 25th of November. Following the Jelly Deals Twitter account is an even easier way to stay up-to-date on SD card deals and more.