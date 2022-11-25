Black Friday SD card deals 2022: best offers and discounts

Black Friday 2022 is here and it's great time to bag yourself a storage upgrade for your Nintendo Switch console, Steam Deck, camera, or phone as micro SD cards see their prices drop. On this page, we're listing all the best Black Friday SD card deals from top manufacturers such as SanDisk, Samsung, and Integral, with sizes from as small as 64GB, right up to a massive 1TB.

Here are some great value SD cards that are on sale during Black Friday 2022:

Today's best Black Friday SD Card deals

UK

US

Black Friday 2022 deals for SD Cards

To give you an idea of how much more space you’ll want to buy for your Switch games, the must-have Animal Crossing: New Horizons takes up around 7GB of memory storage, while Metroid Dread uses about 4.5GB of storage. If you're only planning on playing two or three games at a time and fully completing them, a smaller card is probably all you need, but if you want lots of games ready to play at any time, then a larger card is more convenient.

Black Friday is an exceptionally great time to score one of the larger sized cards like a 400GB or 512GB microSD card. It'll be an even better deal if you can get one of the A2 cards for cheap, as it offers higher performance and faster transfer speeds than an A1 card.

If you're simply on the lookout for a larger storage size for the cheapest price, then it's great that Amazon are repeating the Black Friday offer from last year, where you could get a 400GB Sandisk Ultra microSD card for just £40.

Other Black Friday SD card deals

The highlight of Black Friday 2021 for SD cards were the discounts on the official Nintendo Switch memory cards. They are produced by SanDisk and come in sizes of 64, 128, 256, and 512GB- each comes in a different colour with a symbol on it from Nintendo games like Mario, Animal Crossing, and The Legend of Zelda, and they're on sale again in 2022!

UK:

US:

Do SD cards go on sale over Black Friday?

Yes! SD cards regularly go on sale throughout the year, but Black Friday should have the widest range of SD cards on sale and also offer the biggest discounts on some of the most popular SD cards around including those with larger storage.

Which SD card brands are the most reliable?

Most SD cards are reliable pieces of tech, but if you want complete piece of mind then it's best to go with the most popular SD card manufacturers. If you're looking for the most reliable SD card there is, it's best to buy a Samsung, SanDisk, or Integral card.

How cheap will SD cards be over Black Friday?

That will depend on what size SD card you'll be getting, but you can expect to see a 64GB card for as low as £10/$10, while 1TB cards could be priced between £80/$80 to £90/$90.