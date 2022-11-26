Black Friday PS5 deals 2022 day two: best offers and discounts

Black Friday PS5 deals 2022 day two: best offers and discountsAll the best Black Friday PS5 deals on games, hardware and SSDs
It's already day two of Black Friday 2022. There are still a ton of discounts on a variety of PS5 products, and we can expect to see even more arrive over the weekend. While we've not seen any console deals appear yet, we're still hoping some may appear over the weekend. We're also seeing some incredible deals across games, controllers and other PS5 accessories continue to pop up.
So far, in the UK, we've seen Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for £20 from Amazon, Fifa 23 for £47 from Amazon, and The Callisto Protocol pre-order from ShopTo for only $45.85. In the US, we've seen the Sony-INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset for $78 from Amazon, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowavbunga Collection for only $25.
We're constantly monitoring and updating this page throughout the day, so make sure to check back here to see what's new. We're going to be bringing you the very best Black Friday PS5 deals.
Today's best Black Friday PS5 deals 2022
UK Black Friday PS5 Deals
US Black Friday PS5 Deals
Black Friday PS5 console deals
Let's not beat around the bush, your chances of finding a Black Friday PS5 console deal are still relatively low. With so much demand for the console, there's no real reason for the PS5 to be discounted. Right now, your best bet is to keep an eye on our PS5 stock page. Although, we do know that Amazon US has a Digital Edition with Horizon Forbidden West for $499.99, but due to the high-demand, you'll need to request an invitation.
PS5 Digital Edition Horizon Forbidden West Bundle - £449.99 from Amazon US
Due to high-demand, you'll need to request an invitation - then it's just a case of waiting and hoping.
PS5 Black Friday game deals
Whether you're after a copy of Sifu, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands or Lego Star Wars, you can find the best discounts on these and other fantastic games for the PS5 below.
UK PS5 game deals
Assassin's Creed Valhalla - £19 from Amazon UK
Ubisoft's latest entry to the Assassin's Creed franchise is now just £19 at Amazon UK.
Dying Light 2 - £30 from Amazon UK (was £60)
Save £30 on the sequel to survival horror game, Dying Light.
Elden Ring - £48.85 from ShopTo
You can currently save 25 per cent on this epic open world RPG.
Kena: Bridge of Spirits Deluxe Edition - £24.99 (was £40)
Save £15 on this beautiful action-adventure game featuring super cute companions called the Rot. The game offers fast-paced combat, stunning environments and cute companions called the Rot. They can help you solve puzzles and fight the corrupt spirits who are trapped in the world of the living.
Sifu: Vengeance Edition - £32 (was £45)
Save £12 on this martial arts beat 'em up.
Grand Theft Auto V - £21 (was £24.99)
Not a huge saving but a discount none the less! This fully remastered version of GTA V includes exclusive new content and controls utilise the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.
Sackboy: A Big Adventure - PlayStation 5 - £33 (was £60)
This Little Big Planet spin-off has £27 off at Amazon.
Stranger of Paradise: A Final Fantasy Origin - £23 (was £60)
Save over 50 per cent on Square Enix's prequel to the original Final Fantasy game.
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next Level Edition - £25 (was £65)
Save £40 on this quirky Borderlands spin-off.
US PS5 game deals
Ghostwire: Tokyo Standard Edition - $25 (was $60)
Explore a beautifully haunted Tokyo and uncover the truth behind supernatural forces. Amazon has knocked $10 off but we expect it will be cheaper on Black Friday.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $29 (was $50)
The latest Lego Star Wars game is enjoying a $20 discount right now.
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy - $15
This colourful action-packed adventure is now only $15, saving you a sweet $20.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human - $25 (was $60)
Parkour your way around this dark open world game and fight off the infected. It's currently $25, saving you $35.
Fifa 23 - $35 from Amazon (was $70)
NHL 23 - $35 from Amazon (was $70)
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $30 from Best Buy (was $70)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection - $25 from Amazon (was $40)
PS5 Black Friday accessory deals
Much like PS5 consoles, some accessories are also in hot demand including the DualSense Charging Station for £20, Pulse 3D Headset for £70 and the Sony INZONE H9 for £230.
- Sony INZONE H9 Noise Cancelling Wireless Gaming Headset - £230 at Amazon (was £270)
- PS5 DualSense Controller (White) - £39.99 at Amazon (was £59.99)
- PS5 DualSense Controller (Midnight Black) - £39.99 at Very (was £59.99)
- PS5 DualSense Controller (Cosmic Red) - £39.99 at Very (was £64.99)
- PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset - £69.99 at Currys (was £90)
PS5 SSD Black Friday deals
Other most-wanted PS5 accessories include external hard drives to store PS5 and PS4 games. With the limited capacity of the console's internal storage, that's best saved for PS5 games. That said, you can now upgrade your storage with a PS5 compatible SSD. The experts at Digital Foundry have gathered a list of all the best PS5 compatible SSDs to choose from.
UK SSD deals
- Samsung 1TB 980 SSD - £93 at Amazon (You'll want to grab a heatsink with this too)
- Samsung 2TB 980 SSD - £185 at Amazon (You'll want to grab a heatsink with this too)
- WD BLACK 1TB SN850 SSD - £125 at Amazon (was £180)
- WD BLACK 2TB SN850 SSD - £188 at Amazon (was £290)
US SSD deals
- Samsung 2TB 980 SSD - $180 at Amazon (You'll want to grab a heatsink with this too)
- WD BLACK 1TB SN850 SSD - $130 at Amazon (was $380)
PlayStation Plus Black Friday deals
If you haven't already, one of the first things you'll want to do after picking up a PS5 is to grab yourself a PlayStation Plus membership. Sony's gaming subscription service, PS Now (essentially PlayStation's equivalent to Game Pass), has now merged with PS Plus, meaning you now have to pick between three new PlayStation Plus tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. Essential PS Plus Subscribers get a selection of PS Plus games for free as part of their membership every month. If you don't want to download them straight away, we'd always recommend adding new arrivals to your library so you don't forget. Extra and Premium PS Plus members also get access to a curated library of older PlayStation titles via streaming or local downloads.
Technically, PS Plus is being sold exclusively on the PlayStation Store, however, you can also purchase one of these discounted PS gift cards to use towards your chosen PlayStation Plus subscription. We'll be listing any deals we spot on PlayStation Store cards here.
UK
£38 PlayStation Gift Card for PlayStation Plus Essential offer- £34.20 on Amazon
Save £3.80 aka 10 per cent on a £38 PS Store gift card to use towards the PS Plus Essential offer on the PS Store up until 28th November.
£63 PlayStation Gift Card for PlayStation Plus Extra offer- £56.70 on Amazon
Save £6.30 (10 per cent) on a £63 PS Store gift card to use towards the PS Plus Extra offer on the PS Store, which ends on 28th November.
£75 PlayStation Gift Card for PlayStation Plus Premium offer- £63.68 on Amazon
Save £11.32 (10 per cent) on a £75 PS Store gift card to use on the PS Plus Premium offer on the PS Store. PS Store offer is valid until 28th November.
Various discounted PS Store gift cards at ShopTo
Buy various discounted PS Store gift cards on ShopTo to use towards a PlayStation Plus offer.
When will the best PS5 Black Friday deals start?
They've already started! We're seeing plenty of deals on SSDs, controllers, headsets, and games. We'd like to hope for some console deals too, but that's highly unlikely not to happen. On the off chance there is something, we'll update our PS5 stock page straight away, or follow us on Twitter for even more live deals.
Who will have the best PS5 Black Friday deals?
If you're a regular to this joint, you'll know that the usual suspects for the best PS5 Black Friday deals will be major retailers like Amazon, Currys, Argos, Very, Game and John Lewis in the UK, and Amazon, GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy and Target in the US. We can also expect specialist gaming stores like ShopTo, Base and The Game Collection to serve up some stellar Black Friday PS5 deals.
It's also worthwhile checking if these retailers have eBay outlet stores, as you might be able to bag a bargain on some of their clearance items.
UK
US
Will there be any PS5 stock shortages on Black Friday?
There's no knowing whether we will see any PS5 restocks this Black Friday due to the ongoing chip shortage and high demand for the console. If you're banking on purchasing a PlayStation 5 during the Black Friday sales, we reckon UK retailers like Game and Very, or US retailer GameStop will be your best bet. But you needn't wait until Black Friday to buy a PS5 as most major retailers are dropping new PS5 stock more regularly. Check our PS5 restocks page to find out which retailers currently have PS5 consoles available.
Will PS5 games be on sale Black Friday?
We're already seeing plenty of deals on games, including Elden Ring for £49 Tiny Tina for £25 and a small discount on God Of War Ragnarok, down 10 per cent. We'll be updating this page as we find more, so we'd recommend to keep checking back.
After something else in the Black Friday sales this November? You can find our pages dedicated to all the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, PS4 Black Friday offers and Xbox Black Friday bargains across the site!