Black Friday PS5 deals 2022: best offers and discounts

Black Friday has arrived! There are Black Friday discounts on a variety of PS5 products, and we can expect to see even more arrive today. While we haven't seen anything happen console wise just yet, we are still seeing some incredible deals across games, controllers and other PS5 accessories.

So far, in the UK, we've seen Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for £20 from Amazon, Fifa 23 for £47 from Amazon, and The Callisto Protocol pre-order from ShopTo for only $45.85. In the US, we've seen the Sony-INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset for $78 from Amazon, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowavbunga Collection for only $25.

We're constantly monitoring and updating this page throughout the day, so make sure to check back here to see what's new. We're going to be bringing you the very best Black Friday PS5 deals.

Today's best Black Friday PS5 deals 2022

UK Black Friday PS5 Deals

US Black Friday PS5 Deals

Black Friday PS5 console deals

Let's not beat around the bush, your chances of finding a Black Friday PS5 console deal are relatively low. With so much demand for the console, there's no real reason for the PS5 to be discounted. Right now, your best bet is to keep an eye on our PS5 stock page. Although, we do know that Amazon US has a Digital Edition with Horizon Forbidden West for $499.99, but due to the high-demand, you'll need to request an invitation.

PS5 Black Friday game deals

Whether you're after a copy of Sifu, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands or Lego Star Wars, you can find the best discounts on these and other fantastic games for the PS5 below.

UK PS5 game deals

US PS5 game deals

PS5 Black Friday accessory deals

Much like PS5 consoles, some accessories are also in hot demand including the DualSense Charging Station for £20, Pulse 3D Headset for £70 and the Sony INZONE H9 for £230.

PS5 SSD Black Friday deals

Other most-wanted PS5 accessories include external hard drives to store PS5 and PS4 games. With the limited capacity of the console's internal storage, that's best saved for PS5 games. That said, you can now upgrade your storage with a PS5 compatible SSD. The experts at Digital Foundry have gathered a list of all the best PS5 compatible SSDs to choose from.

UK SSD deals

US SSD deals

PlayStation Plus Black Friday deals

If you haven't already, one of the first things you'll want to do after picking up a PS5 is to grab yourself a PlayStation Plus membership. Sony's gaming subscription service, PS Now (essentially PlayStation's equivalent to Game Pass), has now merged with PS Plus, meaning you now have to pick between three new PlayStation Plus tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. Essential PS Plus Subscribers get a selection of PS Plus games for free as part of their membership every month. If you don't want to download them straight away, we'd always recommend adding new arrivals to your library so you don't forget. Extra and Premium PS Plus members also get access to a curated library of older PlayStation titles via streaming or local downloads.

Technically, PS Plus is being sold exclusively on the PlayStation Store, however, you can also purchase one of these discounted PS gift cards to use towards your chosen PlayStation Plus subscription. We'll be listing any deals we spot on PlayStation Store cards here.

UK

When will the best PS5 Black Friday deals start?

They've already started! We're seeing plenty of deals on SSDs, controllers, headsets, and games. We'd like to hope for some console deals too, but that's highly unlikely not to happen. On the off chance there is something, we'll update our PS5 stock page straight away, or follow us on Twitter for even more live deals.

Who will have the best PS5 Black Friday deals?

If you're a regular to this joint, you'll know that the usual suspects for the best PS5 Black Friday deals will be major retailers like Amazon, Currys, Argos, Very, Game and John Lewis in the UK, and Amazon, GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy and Target in the US. We can also expect specialist gaming stores like ShopTo, Base and The Game Collection to serve up some stellar Black Friday PS5 deals.

It's also worthwhile checking if these retailers have eBay outlet stores, as you might be able to bag a bargain on some of their clearance items.

UK

US

Will there be any PS5 stock shortages on Black Friday?

There's no knowing whether we will see any PS5 restocks this Black Friday due to the ongoing chip shortage and high demand for the console. If you're banking on purchasing a PlayStation 5 during the Black Friday sales, we reckon UK retailers like Game and Very, or US retailer GameStop will be your best bet. But you needn't wait until Black Friday to buy a PS5 as most major retailers are dropping new PS5 stock more regularly. Check our PS5 restocks page to find out which retailers currently have PS5 consoles available.

Will PS5 games be on sale Black Friday?

We're already seeing plenty of deals on games, including Elden Ring for £49 Tiny Tina for £25 and a small discount on God Of War Ragnarok, down 10 per cent. We'll be updating this page as we find more, so we'd recommend to keep checking back.

