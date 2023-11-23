Black Friday PlayStation Plus deals 2023: best offers and discounts

Black Friday starts tomorrow and we're still holding out for a bargain on a new or renewed PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra or Premium subscription.

In the meantime, you can look at the best prices we've found so far for PlayStation gift cards, which can be used to buy your PS Plus subscription on the PS Store.

Today's best PlayStation Plus Black Friday deals

UK

PlayStation Plus Black Friday Discounts

What was PlayStation Plus is now PlayStation Plus Essential, which costs £6.99 a month and gives you two monthly downloadable games, online multiplayer access, cloud storage for saved games, and extra discounts. The other tiers are PlayStation Plus Extra, which is £10.99 a month and also gives you access to a catalogue of 400 downloadable first- and third-party PS4 and PS5 games, and there is PlayStation Plus Premium for £13.49 a month, giving you a further 340 additional games and PS3 games that are available to stream, with classic PS1, PS2 and PSP games that can be streamed or downloaded.

With these new tiers, the old PlayStation Plus subscription cards have stopped being produced by Sony and have stopped being sold by retailers, so we won't be seeing them with any discounts this year. Instead, your best way to get a discounted PlayStation Plus membership this year is to purchase a PlayStation store gift card and use that balance to buy the service.

Where to get PlayStation Store gift cards

In the UK, the best place to get PlayStation Plus gift cards right now is from ShopTo, where every top-up amount is on sale already. You can get a £50 card and £10 card for £54.70, or a £100 card for £87.85 which will cover the cost of a yearly PS Plus Essential or PS Plus Extra subscription respectively, you can also get a £20 card for £18.85 if you want to add a bit more to get the PS Plus premium yearly subscription, or get a discounted game for even less.

Right now, ShopTo's discounts remain over Black Friday.

In the US, PlayStation Store gift cards are widely available in quantities between $10 and $110 and can be found from retailers GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon US.

We've got lots of other Black Friday deals guides you can check out, including the PS5 deals, Xbox Deals, Switch Deals, and more. Make sure you're following the Jelly Deals Twitter page as well, where we'll be covering all the best Black Friday deals as they happen, and we'll carry on sharing the best deals we see day-to-day.