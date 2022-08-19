Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals 2022: Here's what to expect

Black Friday 2022 will soon come bearing a number of great deals for the Nintendo Switch. Whether you're looking for the original Switch console, the OLED model, a Switch Lite, or maybe some new games or a micro SD card, we'll have all the deals you'll want to know about in this guide. But for now, we've highlighted the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals from last year, and shared what deals we can expect in this year's sale. You'll also be able to find out which retailers will have the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals and more.

Black Friday 2022 deals we can expect for Nintendo Switch consoles, games and accessories

Black Friday 2022 deals we can expect for Nintendo Switch consoles, games and accessories

Black Friday is one of the best times to snag a cheap Nintendo Switch console. There's usually plenty of Nintendo Switch bundles up for grabs, too. You can also expect discounts on lots of Switch games, as well as Switch accessories like Joy-Con pairs, charging stations and Switch Pro controllers. You can probably expect savings on third party Switch accessories as well, like wired and wireless Power A controllers.

Below you can find a breakdown of last year's deals and the deals we expect to see this Black Friday.

Black Friday Switch, OLED and Lite consoles and bundles

Nintendo Switch stock is still pretty scarce due to the ongoing chip shortage and the situation will have unlikely improved by November. We imagine that there will be fewer standard Switch or Switch Lite console deals in the Black Friday sales, however, we may see more discounts on the OLED model or Switch OLED bundles (depending on stock).

Last year's main highlight was the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle. It was available for an incredible £259.99/ $299.99 and included the standard Nintendo Switch console, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 90 days of Nintendo Switch Online. We'll update this page if a similar deal becomes available.

In the meantime, here are the best retailers to check for Nintendo Switch deals and bundles.

UK

US

Black Friday Switch games:

Although Nintendo games rarely drop in price, we tend to see some slightly bigger discounts across Black Friday- making it the perfect opportunity to stock up on some new Switch games. We'd like to see some of 2022's top titles like Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 included in the Black Friday sale, along with other must haves like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Ring Fit: Adventure and Nintendo Switch Sports. The new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games will have just released on 18th November, so we don't expect any major discounts on them.

Last year, there were lots of bargains to be had on Nintendo Switch games in the UK and the US, including some significant discounts on top Switch games like Pokemon Sword, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and Monster Hunter Rise. You can see more of last year's Black Friday deals below.

UK

US

Black Friday Switch accessories:

Whether you're after an extra Joy-Con pair or you'd like to upgrade to a Switch Pro controller, Black Friday is a great time to bag a bargain on these Switch accessories. Other things you might like to keep an eye out for are cheap Micro SD cards so that you can store extra Switch games, or maybe even a gaming headset or power bank if you want to play your Switch console while on the move.

Below are some of the best Switch accessories deals we saw during last year's Black Friday sales.

UK

US

Will there be any Switch OLED Black Friday Deals?

The Switch OLED is the latest instalment in Nintendo's multi-way family. Since its release in 2021, we've seen some surprisingly generous discounts, with the console's price dropping as low as £285. It seems Nintendo are focusing on Switch OLED stock over its other Switch models at present, so we may see more deals for it in the Black Friday sales, like we did during Amazon Prime Day. Very already has a range of current Switch OLED bundles with Mario titles and Pokémon, which could become cheaper over Black Friday. Be sure to check Nintendo's official store and the likes of Amazon, Currys and Game, too.

What sort of Switch bundles can we expect?

Bundles are the bread and butter of Black Friday and Black Friday sales for a lot of retailers. UK retailer Currys has a track record of a good variety of bundle deals, last year even including a couple of OLED Switch packages (with either Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Animal Crossing: New Horizons). Amazon and Game also had a few, very worthwhile, bundle deals live, including consoles with The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword or Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu retailing for a steal at £295.99.

What sort of Switch game deals can we expect?

Nintendo's titles don't usually see any major discounts - but Nintendo's Switch eShop itself is often a good place to find at least some triple A titles for a better price - Hyrule Warriors and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe both had a whopping 33 per cent off RRP during last year's sale. Amazon, and Very consistently refresh deals, too, so are worth having a look at for any games you're after.

How to find the best Black Friday Switch deals?

Due to ongoing shortages, it is likely that some retailers won't be as liberal with their sale prices this year. However, the best places to look are Amazon, John Lewis, Currys and Very. Console bundles are likely to sell out very quickly, so keep those pages refreshed. Over in the US, giants like Walmart and Best Buy consistently produce good deals, along with Newegg and Amazon.

If you're more into other consoles, we'll also be gathering the best PS5 Black Friday deals and Xbox Black Friday deals.