Black Friday 2022
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals 2022 day two: best offers and discounts

From the OLED and bundles, to the new Pokémon and SD cards, here are all the best Black Friday Switch deals
Deals by Corinna Burton Commerce Editor
It's the second day of theBlack Friday sales, and we've already seen plenty of incredible deals, so we're expecting to see a few more appear over the weekend.

In the UK this includes Pokemon Violet (with Violet pin badge) and Pokemon Scarlet (with Scarlet pin badge) for £40 each from ShopTo, as well as a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months Nintendo Switch Online membership for only £259.99 from Very. In the US, you can get the Animal Crossing special edition Nintendo Switch for just $300 from Dell, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $30 from Target.

On top of this, Nintendo has just launched a huge eShop Black Friday sale. To make this even better, you can grab Nintendo eShop credits at 10% off from our friend's at VG247 using the code "BLACKFRIDAY".

You can follow our live feed for all the best Switch Black Friday deals as they happen.

Today's best Black Friday deals for Nintendo Switch

UK Black Friday Switch Deals

Pokemon Violet - £40 from ShopTo

Pokemon Scarlet - £40 from ShopTo

Nintendo Switch OLED Console with Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet- £329 from Very (was £389)

Get both of the latest Pokemon games with a Switch OLED console and net a saving of £60.

Pokemon Shining Pearl - £28 from The Game Collection

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond - £30 from The Game Collection

Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- £259.99 from Very

Get a standard Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online for £259.99.

Nintendo Switch OLED Console with Nintendo Switch Sports- £299 from Very (was £342)

Get Nintendo Switch Sports with a white Switch OLED console and net a saving of £60.

Splatoon 3 - £37 from Amazon UK

Nintendo Switch Sports - £29.99 from Amazon UK (was £40)

US Black Friday Switch Deals

Special Edition Animal Crossing Switch - $300 from Dell

Comes with a $35 Dell PROMO eGift Card that is sent within 20 days

Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle- $299.99 from Walmart

This bundle features a Nintendo Switch console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Physical Copy) - $47.80 from Walmart

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - $30 from Walmart (was $60)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $30 from Target (was $40)

Mario Strikers Battle League - $50 from Amazon US (was $60)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $48 from Best Buy (was $60)

NBA 2K23 (Digital Code) - $27 from Amazon (was $60)

NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition (Digital Code) - $50 from Amazon (was $100)

Bayonetta 3 - $51 from Amazon US (was $60)

Black Friday Switch, OLED and Lite consoles and bundles

Very has some incredible deals right now on Switch bundles, including a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 3 month NSO subscription bundle for £281.

We also saw Nintendo of America brought back its popular Mark Kart bundle (Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of NSO for $299.99). These have been selling fast though, with it now being sold out on the Nintendo store. Luckily you can still pick it up from Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart and Target.

It's always worth checking out other retailers below too, you might just catch a bargain before anyone:

UK retailers:

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch OLED

US retailers:

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch OLED

Black Friday Switch games deals 2022

The deals are already rolling in with Nintendo already starting its Black Friday eShop sales, with up to 75% off a whole range of games. Disney Dreamlight Valley has 15% off, Doom Eternal has 60% off and Metroid Dread has 33% off. Buy your eShop credits through VG247's eShop, use the discount code "BLACKFRIDAY", and you'll bag yourself 10% off the credits too.

Best UK deals on Switch games

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - £37 from Amazon

Nintendo Switch Sports - £29.99 from Amazon (was £40)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - £25 from Currys

Kirby and the Forgotten Lands - £37 from Amazon (was £50)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword - £37 from Amazon (was £50)

Super Smash Bros Ultimate - £45 from Amazon

Pokemon Legends: Arceus - £37 from Currys

Mario Party Superstars - £37 from Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - £45 from Amazon

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - £37 from Amazon (was £50)

Metroid Dread - £30 from Currys

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - £37 from Amazon

Luigi's Mansion 3 - £37 from Amazon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - £37 from Amazon

Pokémon Sword - £37 from Amazon

Pokémon Shield - £37 from Currys

Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu - £37 from Currys

Pokémon Let's Go Eevee - £37 from Currys

Super Mario Party - £37 from Amazon (was £50)

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football - £37 from Amazon

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes - £40 from Amazon (was £50)

Splatoon 3 - £37 from Amazon UK

Best US deals on Switch games

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $29 from Walmart (was $60)

Super Smash Bros Ultimate - $51 from Best Buy (was $60)

Pokemon Legends: Arceus - $47.80 from Walmart

Mario Party Superstars - $50 from Walmart (was $60)

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $30 from Walmart (was $60)

Metroid Dread - $48 from Amazon (was $60)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (digital code) - $42 from Amazon (was $60)

Super Mario Maker 2 - $48 from Walmart (was $60)

Luigi's Mansion 3 - $49 from Walmart (was $60)

Super Mario Odyssey - $39 from Walmart (was $60)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - $50 from Amazon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $48 from Best Buy (was $60)

Pokémon Sword - $40 from GameStop

Pokémon Shield - $49 from Amazon (was $60)

Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu - $45 from GameStop

Super Mario Party - $50 from Walmart (was $60)

Mario Strikers Battle League - $49 from Amazon (was $60)

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes- $30 from Amazon (was $60)

Best Black Friday Switch accessories:

We seeing some great deals on carry cases, SD cards and joy cons. We're expecting to see even more killer deals over the Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday. But our fave so far has to be the 1TB SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC for just £95 / $123. Below you'll find an up to date list of even more deals.

UK

US

That's about it for now, but we'll be keeping this page up to date throughout Black Friday and Black Friday weekend, so don't forget to check back in each day. In the meantime, keep an eye on our deals Twitter account, or, if you fancy something a bit different, check out our pages for the best PS5 Black Friday deals and best Xbox Black Friday deals.

Are there any Switch OLED Black Friday Deals?

Yes, we've already seen one at Very which includes the Switch Sports game for £299 (formerly £342). With Very dropping their price on this OLED bundle, we can now expect to see more deals from other retailers too. Keep checking back as we'll update this page every time we find a new OLED deal.

What sort of Switch bundles can we expect?

Well, we've seen some great ones already, including one for £259 with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 3 month NSO subscription. And in the US we've got a Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 3 months of NSO for $299 (that's $100 cheaper than normal!).

What sort of Switch game deals can we expect?

We've seen quite a few discounts across a plethora of Switch games this year and, to top it all off, the eShop has just launched a huge range of Black Friday discounts! Some of these discounts include 40% of Fifa 23 and 30% off Persona 5 Royal. You can grab an extra 10% off too by picking up discounted eShop credits with our friends at VG247 with the code "BLACKFRIDAY".

