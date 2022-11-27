Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals 2022 day three: best offers and discounts

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals 2022 day three: best offers and discountsFrom the OLED and bundles, to the new Pokémon and SD cards, here are all the best Black Friday Switch deals
It's the third day of theBlack Friday sales, and we've already seen plenty of incredible deals, so we're expecting to see a few more appear even in the last day of the weekend.
In the UK this includes Pokemon Violet (with Violet pin badge) and Pokemon Scarlet (with Scarlet pin badge) for £40 each from ShopTo, as well as a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months Nintendo Switch Online membership for only £259.99 from Very. In the US, you can get the Animal Crossing special edition Nintendo Switch for just $300 from Dell, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $30 from Target.
On top of this, Nintendo has just launched a huge eShop Black Friday sale. To make this even better, you can grab Nintendo eShop credits at 10% off from our friend's at VG247 using the code "BLACKFRIDAY".
You can follow our live feed for all the best Switch Black Friday deals as they happen.
Today's best Black Friday deals for Nintendo Switch
UK Black Friday Switch Deals
Pokemon Violet - £40 from ShopTo
Pokemon Scarlet - £40 from ShopTo
Nintendo Switch OLED Console with Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet- £329 from Very (was £389)
Get both of the latest Pokemon games with a Switch OLED console and net a saving of £60.
Pokemon Shining Pearl - £28 from The Game Collection
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond - £30 from The Game Collection
Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- £259.99 from Very
Get a standard Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online for £259.99.
Nintendo Switch OLED Console with Nintendo Switch Sports- £299 from Very (was £342)
Get Nintendo Switch Sports with a white Switch OLED console and net a saving of £60.
Splatoon 3 - £37 from Amazon UK
Nintendo Switch Sports - £29.99 from Amazon UK (was £40)
US Black Friday Switch Deals
Special Edition Animal Crossing Switch - $300 from Dell
Comes with a $35 Dell PROMO eGift Card that is sent within 20 days
Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle- $299.99 from Walmart
This bundle features a Nintendo Switch console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online.
Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Physical Copy) - $47.80 from Walmart
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - $30 from Walmart (was $60)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $30 from Target (was $40)
Mario Strikers Battle League - $50 from Amazon US (was $60)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $48 from Best Buy (was $60)
NBA 2K23 (Digital Code) - $27 from Amazon (was $60)
NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition (Digital Code) - $50 from Amazon (was $100)
Bayonetta 3 - $51 from Amazon US (was $60)
Black Friday Switch, OLED and Lite consoles and bundles
Very has some incredible deals right now on Switch bundles, including a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 3 month NSO subscription bundle for £281.
We also saw Nintendo of America brought back its popular Mark Kart bundle (Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of NSO for $299.99). These have been selling fast though, with it now being sold out on the Nintendo store. Luckily you can still pick it up from Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart and Target.
It's always worth checking out other retailers below too, you might just catch a bargain before anyone:
Black Friday Switch games deals 2022
The deals are already rolling in with Nintendo already starting its Black Friday eShop sales, with up to 75% off a whole range of games. Disney Dreamlight Valley has 15% off, Doom Eternal has 60% off and Metroid Dread has 33% off. Buy your eShop credits through VG247's eShop, use the discount code "BLACKFRIDAY", and you'll bag yourself 10% off the credits too.
Best UK deals on Switch games
Best US deals on Switch games
Best Black Friday Switch accessories:
We seeing some great deals on carry cases, SD cards and joy cons. We're expecting to see even more killer deals over the Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday. But our fave so far has to be the 1TB SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC for just £95 / $123. Below you'll find an up to date list of even more deals.
UK
- Orzly Carry Case - £10 at Amazon UK (was £15)
- Nintendo SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC - £15 at Amazon UK (was £41)
- 256GB SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-1 - £28 at Amazon UK (was £49)
- 512GB SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC - £47 at Amazon UK (was £95)
- 1TB SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC - £95 at Amazon UK (was £219)
US
- PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grips for Nintendo Switch - $9.77 at Amazon US(was $14.98)
- Voler Carrying Storage Case for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED - $25.40 at Amazon US (was $35.99)
- Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro - $45 at Amazon US (was $49.88)
- PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller - $80 at Amazon US (was $99.99)
- 128GB SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-1 - $13 at Amazon US
- 512GB SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-1 - $40 at Amazon US
- 1TB SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-1 - $123 at Amazon US
That's about it for now, but we'll be keeping this page up to date throughout Black Friday and Black Friday weekend, so don't forget to check back in each day. In the meantime, keep an eye on our deals Twitter account, or, if you fancy something a bit different, check out our pages for the best PS5 Black Friday deals and best Xbox Black Friday deals.
Are there any Switch OLED Black Friday Deals?
Yes, we've already seen one at Very which includes the Switch Sports game for £299 (formerly £342). With Very dropping their price on this OLED bundle, we can now expect to see more deals from other retailers too. Keep checking back as we'll update this page every time we find a new OLED deal.
What sort of Switch bundles can we expect?
Well, we've seen some great ones already, including one for £259 with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 3 month NSO subscription. And in the US we've got a Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 3 months of NSO for $299 (that's $100 cheaper than normal!).
What sort of Switch game deals can we expect?
We've seen quite a few discounts across a plethora of Switch games this year and, to top it all off, the eShop has just launched a huge range of Black Friday discounts! Some of these discounts include 40% of Fifa 23 and 30% off Persona 5 Royal. You can grab an extra 10% off too by picking up discounted eShop credits with our friends at VG247 with the code "BLACKFRIDAY".