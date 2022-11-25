Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals 2022: best offers and discounts

It's Black Friday, and we've already seen plenty of incredible deals, so we're expecting to see a few more appear across the course of the day.

In the UK this includes Pokemon Violet (with Violet pin badge) and Pokemon Scarlet (with Scarlet pin badge) for £40 each from ShopTo, as well as a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months Nintendo Switch Online membership for only £259.99 from Very. In the US, you can get the Animal Crossing special edition Nintendo Switch for just $300 from Dell, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $30 from Target, and Bayonetta 3 for $45 from Amazon too.

On top of this, Nintendo has just launched a huge eShop Black Friday sale. To make this even better, you can grab Nintendo eShop credits at 10% off from our friend's at VG247 using the code "BLACKFRIDAY".

You can follow our live feed for all the best Switch Black Friday deals as they happen.

Today's best Black Friday deals for Nintendo Switch

UK Black Friday Switch Deals

US Black Friday Switch Deals

Black Friday Switch, OLED and Lite consoles and bundles

Amazon has some incredible deals right now on Switch bundles, including a Splatoon 3 & Mario Kart 8 bundle for £281, and a Sonic Frontiers & Mario Kart 8 bundle for £278.

We also saw Nintendo of America brought back its popular Mark Kart bundle (Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of NSO for $299.99). These have been selling fast though, with it now being sold out on the Nintendo store. Luckily you can still pick it up from Best Buy, GameStop, Amazon, Walmart and Target.

It's always worth checking out other retailers below too, you might just catch a bargain before anyone:

UK retailers:

US retailers:

Black Friday Switch games deals 2022

The deals are already rolling in with Nintendo already starting its Black Friday eShop sales, with up to 75% off a whole range of games. Disney Dreamlight Valley has 15% off, Doom Eternal has 60% off and Metroid Dread has 33% off. Buy your eShop credits through VG247's eShop, use the discount code "BLACKFRIDAY", and you'll bag yourself 10% off the credits too.

Best UK deals on Switch games

Best US deals on Switch games

Best Black Friday Switch accessories:

We seeing some great deals on carry cases, SD cards and joy cons. We're expecting to see even more killer deals over Black Friday. But our fave so far has to be the 1TB SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC for just £95 / $123. Below you'll find an up to date list of even more deals.

UK

US

That's about it for now, but we'll be keeping this page up to date throughout Black Friday and Black Friday weekend, so don't forget to check back in each day. In the meantime, keep an eye on our deals Twitter account, or, if you fancy something a bit different, check out our pages for the best PS5 Black Friday deals and best Xbox Black Friday deals.

Are there any Switch OLED Black Friday Deals?

Yes, we've already seen one at Smyths for £270 (down from £305). With Smyths dropping their price, we can now expect to see more OLED deals from other retailers too. Keep checking back as we'll update this page every time we find a new OLED deal.

What sort of Switch bundles can we expect?

Well, we've seen some great ones already, including one for £281 with Splatoon 3, and one for £278 with Sonic Frontiers. And in the US we've got a Switch with Mario Kart 8, and 3 months of NSO for $299 (that's $100 cheaper than normal!).

What sort of Switch game deals can we expect?

While we don't usually see any major discount on Switch games, the eShop has just launched a huge range of Black Friday discounts, including 40% of Fifa 23 and 30% off Persona 5 Royal. You can grab an extra 10% off too by picking up discounted eShop credits with our friends at VG247 with the code "BLACKFRIDAY".