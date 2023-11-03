Black Friday John Lewis deals 2023: best early offers and discounts

Black Friday is oficially on 24th November this year, but many of the UK's biggest retailers have already begun their sales events for the whole of November. John Lewis has kicked of its Black Friday event now, and we've sorted through the discounts to show you the best John Lewis Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals throughout November.

So far, there haven't been a lot of discounts on gaming accessories or consoles, but there have been lots of deals on excellent TVs and Laptops. Whatever you're looking for, you can see the best John Lewis early Black Friday deals down below, and we'll continue to update this page as we move along through November.

We're also tracking the best early Currys Black Friday deals and the best early Very Black Friday deals, so check those out if you want to compare deals and prices.

Today's best early Black Friday John Lewis deals

John Lewis Black Friday TV deals

Image credit: LG

This Black Friday John Lewis has discounts on some great 4K LED, QLED, and OLED TVs from LG, Samsung, Panasonic and more. It's a good idea to bookmark this page and then check out Digital Foundry's best 4K TVs for gaming rankings to get a better idea of what you're looking for before you checkout.

John Lewis Black Friday Laptop deals

If you're after a new laptop either for work or gaming, there are some big discounts on laptops from ASUS, Acer, MSI, and even some smaller discounts on Apple MacBooks if you're looking for a new Apple product to join your ecosystem.

John Lewis Black Friday gaming deals

There are a few gaming deals available in John Lewis' early Black Friday promos, including some gaming chairs, a monitor and the Logitech G29/G920 racing wheels. We should hopefully see more deals on gaming accessories and consoles as we get closer to Black Friday proper.

There is a promo for the Meta Quest 2 VR headset, where you can save 50 percent on an accessory for the headset when you buy it from John Lewis:

That's all for now, but we'll keep on updating this page as new deals appear over the month leading up to and during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To keep up-to-date on the latest offers, you can bookmark this page, follow the Deals and Black Friday 2023 topics on Eurogamer using the tags down below, and follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account as we'll be covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday over there too.