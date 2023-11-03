Black Friday John Lewis deals 2023: best early offers and discounts
Browse the best early John Lewis Black Friday deals so far.
Black Friday is oficially on 24th November this year, but many of the UK's biggest retailers have already begun their sales events for the whole of November. John Lewis has kicked of its Black Friday event now, and we've sorted through the discounts to show you the best John Lewis Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals throughout November.
So far, there haven't been a lot of discounts on gaming accessories or consoles, but there have been lots of deals on excellent TVs and Laptops. Whatever you're looking for, you can see the best John Lewis early Black Friday deals down below, and we'll continue to update this page as we move along through November.
We're also tracking the best early Currys Black Friday deals and the best early Very Black Friday deals, so check those out if you want to compare deals and prices.
Today's best early Black Friday John Lewis deals
- Samsung 2023 Neo QLED HDR 4K Ultra HD TV - £799 (was £1,199)
- 2023 Apple MacBook Air 15.3-inch, M2 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - £1,299 (was £1,399)
- Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16-inch Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7 Processor, 32GB RAM, RTX 3050 Ti, 1TB SSD - £1000 (was £1,700)
- Logitech G435 Wireless Gaming Headset - £45 (was £70)
- Samsung Odyssey G4 Full HD Gaming Monitor, 27-inch 240Hz - £200 (was £264)
John Lewis Black Friday TV deals
This Black Friday John Lewis has discounts on some great 4K LED, QLED, and OLED TVs from LG, Samsung, Panasonic and more. It's a good idea to bookmark this page and then check out Digital Foundry's best 4K TVs for gaming rankings to get a better idea of what you're looking for before you checkout.
- LG C3 2023 OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV 55-inch - £1,300 (was £1,400)
- LG C3 2023 OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV 65-inch - £1,700 (was £1,900)
- Samsung 2023 Neo QLED HDR 4K Ultra HD TV - £799 (was £1,199)
- Panasonic TX 2023 OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Android TV - £1000 (was £1,200)
- Panasonic TX 2023 LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Android TV 65-inch - £550 (was £650)
- Panasonic TX 2023 LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV 43-inch - £400 (was £600)
John Lewis Black Friday Laptop deals
If you're after a new laptop either for work or gaming, there are some big discounts on laptops from ASUS, Acer, MSI, and even some smaller discounts on Apple MacBooks if you're looking for a new Apple product to join your ecosystem.
- 2023 Apple MacBook Air 15.3-inch, M2 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - £1,299 (was £1,399)
- ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17-inch Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 9 Processor, 32GB RAM, RTX 4080, 1TB SSD - £2,800 (was £3,100)
- Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 16-inch Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7 Processor, 32GB RAM, RTX 3050 Ti, 1TB SSD - £1000 (was £1,700)
- MSI Raider GE68HX 16-inch Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i9 Processor, 16GB RAM, RTX 4070, 1TB SSD - £2,049 (was £2,199)
- MSI Pulse 15-inch Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7 Processor, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060, 1TB SSD - £1,199 (was £1,299)
- ASUS Zenbook S13 Flip Convertible Laptop, Intel Core i7 Processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - £800 (was £1,300)
- ASUS VivoBook 15 X1500 Laptop, Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD - £350 (was £500)
John Lewis Black Friday gaming deals
There are a few gaming deals available in John Lewis' early Black Friday promos, including some gaming chairs, a monitor and the Logitech G29/G920 racing wheels. We should hopefully see more deals on gaming accessories and consoles as we get closer to Black Friday proper.
- anda seaT Dark Demon Dragon Premium Gaming Chair - £230 (was £330)
- Logitech G435 Wireless Gaming Headset - £45 (was £70)
- Pokemon GO Plus + - £45 (was £50)
- Samsung Odyssey G4 Full HD Gaming Monitor, 27-inch 240Hz - £200 (was £264)
- Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel for Playstation & PC - £230 (was £269)
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel for Xbox & PC - £230 (was £265)
There is a promo for the Meta Quest 2 VR headset, where you can save 50 percent on an accessory for the headset when you buy it from John Lewis:
- Meta Quest 2 - £300, save 50% on a accessory.
- Meta Quest 2 Carrying Case - £60 (£30 when bought with Meta Quest 2)
- Meta Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery - £110 (£55 when bought with Meta Quest 2)
- Meta Quest 2 Active Pack - £70 (£35 when bought with Meta Quest 2)
- Meta Quest 2 Elite Strap - £49 (£24.50 when bought with Meta Quest 2)
That's all for now, but we'll keep on updating this page as new deals appear over the month leading up to and during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To keep up-to-date on the latest offers, you can bookmark this page, follow the Deals and Black Friday 2023 topics on Eurogamer using the tags down below, and follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account as we'll be covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday over there too.