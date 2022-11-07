Black Friday GPU deals 2022: US and UK links for Nvidia, AMD and Intel graphics cards

As we approach Black Friday 2022, it's a great time to be building a new PC - or just upgrading your graphics card. We've seen the release of three new GPU lines - Nvidia's RTX 40-series, AMD's RX 7000-series and Intel's first Arc A-series cards - and that means deep discounts on prior-gen models, plus a few reductions on the latest and greatest graphics card tech.

Here are the best early Black Friday graphics card deals we've spotted, broken down by manufacturer. We're covering both the UK and US here, so expect to find deals for both regions.

Nvidia

Nvidia is the current top dog in the graphics card space when it comes to units shipped, with their cards accounting for nearly 80 percent of those profiled in the Steam Hardware Survey. Their most recent high-end 40-series cards offer excellent performance at a steep cost, while older 30-series cards remain viable thanks to much lower prices.

In general, expect best-in-class RT performance, great media encoding capabilities and the most widely available image upscaling solution in DLSS. Weaknesses? AMD and Intel can offer better value when it comes to pure rasterised frame-rates per dollar, and the flagship RTX 4090 and 4080 surprisingly don't include the latest DisplayPort 2.1 specification. Still, for all intents and purposes, Nvidia is in a strong position and there should be some excellent deals on its wares this Black Friday.

UK deals

US deals

AMD

AMD's line of Radeon RX graphics cards offer a stern challenge to Nvidia's dominance, tending to offer excellent rasterised performance at a given price point while falling a little behind in terms of image upscaling adoption (FSR 2.0) and RT performance.

AMD's upcoming 7000-series cards look like they will offer great value at the high-end of the market and that is likely to push down prices on their last-gen RX 6000-series cards. These still offer great value in many titles and the recent release of FSR 2.0 makes them an even better pick in 2022 than they were in the past few years. If you're dissatisfied with the Nvidia hegemony, these AMD GPUs are your best bet.

UK deals

US deals

Intel

Intel had spoken about entering the GPU game for years, and 2022 saw them finally enter into the fray with their run of Intel Arc GPUs aimed firmly at the mid-range. Both the Arc A770 and A750 are intriguing options, with excellent performance in recent games built around the DX12 and Vulkan graphics APIs, but worse performance in older DX9 and DX11 titles - making them a great fit for people that tend to play the most demanding AAA releases, but less good for folks that prefer to stick with older games.

Still, with their very aggressive price points, strong RT performance, excellent media encoding capabilities and a solid image upscaler in XeSS, Intel's cards are well worth considering. We don't expect to see a massive number of Black Friday Arc GPU deals given that there are only a handful of different models available, but never say never.

UK deals

US deals

So, there you have it - that's all you need to know about the impending Black Friday GPU deals. When we get closer to the actual big day, expect this article to become a sea of deals - after all, that's what usually happens! They'll still be sorted by manufacturer, so finding a deal on your favourite graphics card should be simple.

Frequently Asked Questions

Of course, time and time again, there are going to be important questions about GPUs, not least if you're deciding to grab a new one. Below, we'll take you through a handful of key Qs with our two cents added to help you make a properly informed buying decision.

What graphics cards do we recommend?

As always - it depends! By default, we reckon that Nvidia GPUs offer the best feature set (strong RT performance, a popular AI image upscaler in DLSS and great media encoding capabilities), but performance in non-RT games can be better in AMD or Intel graphics cards at the same price point, particularly towards the lower-end and mid-range. AMD cards are a great alternative pick, thanks to their better value in terms of non-RT frame-rates and growing support for their FSR 2.0 image upscaler. Finally, Intel brings up the rear, with only two models on the market worth considering (A750 and A770) but a strong feature set and good performance in modern games for the money.

Therefore, we'd suggest the RTX 4090 for those with unlimited budgets looking for the fastest graphics card available, the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 as strong high-end picks, and the Arc A770 and A750 in the mid-range. If you don't care about RT performance, then the RX 6700, RX 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT are excellent alternatives in the mid-range to high-end.

What graphics card deals do we expect to see?

As the month of November wears on, it would make sense for us to see more dealas on GPUs in general, as retailers gear up for the big day. To be more specific though, it would make sense to see deals on what are now going to be 'last-gen' cards - RTX 30-series and RX 6000-series cards, as retailers attempt to get rid of stock in time for the wider availability of newer cards. There may be a handful of deals on the new line of cards, even if they're small reductions, depending on stock and availability of course.