Black Friday Gaming Headset Deals 2022

This Black Friday 2022, it's likely we're going to be seeing a fair few deals on gaming headsets. After all, grabbing one is going to be vital for getting the best aural experience in your setup and to make sure you're fully immersed in whichever game you're playing.

But, fear not, if you're unsure of what headset to go for, and more integrally, where to find the best deals, stay right here - we'll be updating this page when Black Friday offers begin to roll in.

For headsets, it arguably makes sense to do things by brand, and handily, there are a few to choose from - so take a look at the early deals we've found!

Razer

The world of Razer has been synoymous with excellent gaming headsets for yonks, not least given the immense popularity of lines such as their Kraken series, or their Blackshark options. I'll personally testify to using a Kraken V3 Hypersense for most of my gaming, given the solid audio and comfort, as well as the added bonus of haptic feedback!

Anyway, enough of the personal testimonials - let's talk deals! Here is going to be where you'll find any deals on Razer headsets - think the Kraken, Blackshark, or Barracuda lines, and whatever else we manage to find while hunting around.

Logitech

Logitech has also been in the headset game for ages, and some of their recent endeavours have been rather good indeed, such as the G Pro X Wireless, or G535 Lightspeed. Here's where you'll find all of the best Logitech headset deals we can find, if you want one of their solid choices.

SteelSeries

SteelSeries is a brand that has garnered quite the reputation for their headsets over the years, perhaps more so than any other devices they've put out, not least the age-old Arctis line. If it's further testament to how good they, the brand new Arctis Nova Pro and Pro Wireless top the DF list of the best gaming headsets we've tested, which puts them in good stead for other headsets in the line that we might see on discount:

Corsair

It would be wrong to discount Corsair when discussing excellent gaming headsets, given the marvellous performance on offer with top of the line options like the HS80 RGB Wireless or more affordable choices like the HS55 Stereo providing a great price to performance ratio that'll be even more impressive with Black Friday discounts.

Astro

While Astro is a Logitech-owned marque, it makes sense to give them their own dedicated section, given the prominence of headsets such as the A40 and A50 on the list of the very best PS5 headsets elsewhere on the interwebs. Astro makes some marvellous options that everyone can get behind, especially if you're wanting quite the stylish chassis.

Other Manufacturers

Under this subheading is where they'll be deals for other manufacturers than we've listed above. Think HyperX, Turtle Beach, Epos and more.

So, there you have it - that's some of the current best early Black Friday deals on gaming headsets we can find at the moment. When we get closer to the actual big day, expect this article to become a sea of deals - after all, that's what usually happens! They'll still be sorted by manufacturer, so finding a deal on your favourite chair should be simple.

Frequently Asked Questions

Of course, time and time again, there are going to be important questions about gaming headsets, not least if you're deciding to grab a new one. Below, we'll take you through a handful of key Qs with our two cents added to help you make a properly informed buying decision.

What gaming headsets does Digital Foundry recommend?

Truth be told, we've recommended a wide range of headsets in our list of the best gaming headsets, ranging from top of the line choices from SteelSeries to more affordable ones from Astro, as well as even some more off the wall and audiophile candidates from Nuraphone and Audeze, too. If you're stuck on what to buy. that list should be a great starting point.

What gaming headset deals do we expect to see?

As the month of November wear on and the big Black Friday weekend draws nearer, it would make sense for us to see more dealas on gaming headsets in general. To be more specific though, there is an expectation that major retailers (e.g. Amazon, Currys, eBuyer, Scan) will offer deals on gaming chairs, as well as brands who also sell direct - e.g. Razer, Corsair, Secretlab. They may discount slightly older or popular models to draw people in, but it may also be handy to expect any surprises on discounts, too, especially on popular models and lines.