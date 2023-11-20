Black Friday gaming deals LIVE: Shop the best offers for PS5, Switch, Xbox and more
Here are today's best early Black Friday gaming deals as we spot them.Live
Black Friday week has started with a bang, showering us with lots of exciting gaming discounts. This includes big savings on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, as well as some fantastic Nintendo Switch bundles. There's also heaps of Black Friday deals on video games and gaming accessories like controllers, headsets and more. We here at Jelly Deals are on hand to help you find the best Black Friday gaming deals all week long and through to Cyber Monday, so that you can head straight to the good stuff rather than sifting through every deal across the net.
Keep an eye on this page throughout the rest of the week as we continue to post new deals daily, or if you need something specific, check out our dedicated, Switch, PS5 and Xbox deals pages.
If you're after the best discounts on graphics cards, SSDs and other PC hardware, our tech experts over at Rock Paper Shotgun are tracking down all the best PC gaming deals in their own live blog so head on over for more incredible tech deals.
The 4TB WD_BLACK SN850X SSD is £220 at Amazon
The SN850X is the best SSD around right now, and its biggest capacity model has hit a new low price of £220 at Amazon. This is a great choice for building or upgrading a high-end PC thanks to the 7300 MB/s speeds and huge capacity.
Logitech's excellent G Pro X wireless headset is half price at Amazon
Logitech's G Pro X wireless headset is still one of the best headsets around, and is currently 50% off at Amazon - just £109 - an excellent deal for a headset with 2.0 Surround Sound, a 20 hour battery life and an excellent Blue microphone.
Get a Logitech Wireless headset for under £30
The excellent budget Logitech G435 wireless gaming headset is 60% off at Amazon, only £29.90, and offers Dolby Atmos with an 18 hour battery in a lightweight design.
Black and White Xbox wireless controllers are on sale for £38.99
The Robot Black and Carbon White Xbox controllers have been discounted to just £38.99 for Black Friday at Amazon. Other colours are on sale too with prices starting from £39.99.
PS5 Disc consoles are down to a bargain price of £359.85
ShopTo are selling PS5 Standard consoles via eBay for £120.14 off its RRP. It's the cheapest price we've seen so far. They're in limited quantity so you'll need to be quick to bag one for this incredible price.Buy now