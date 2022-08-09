Black Friday gaming deals 2022: Here's what to expect

Black Friday 2022 is still a few months away, but we're already thinking about what gaming and tech deals it might bestow on us in November. This year's Black Friday date is 25th November, 2022, meaning we still have a good chunk of time to prepare for the mammoth sale!

Whether you're already building your Black Friday wishlist, scouting for deals ahead of the event, or you're simply curious to know what gaming deals might be included in this year's sale, you can find everything you need to know about Black Friday here.

Ahead, you'll find all the best Black Friday gaming deals from last year, what Black Friday offers we expect to see this year, plus useful Black Friday tips to help you score the cheapest gaming deals in November.

Best Black Friday Deals

Last year, storage deals including discounts on micro SD cards, SSDs and HDDs were some of the most popular Black Friday deals among Eurogamer readers. Top headsets were also going cheap like the Logitech G Pro X and the Razer Nari Ultimate. We expect to see similar, if not better, deals this year, plus even more must-have bargains for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Here are the Black Friday deals that Eurogamer readers loved last year:

If you haven't already, make sure you bookmark this page and keep checking back as we'll be updating it regularly in the lead up to Black Friday. You can also follow our Jelly Deals Twitter page to keep up with the latest deals.

PlayStation Black Friday deals

As expected, PS5 stock was scarce across Black Friday last year, but there were decent discounts on PS5 and PS4 games, as well as cheap PS Plus offers. PS5 consoles are becoming easier to find so you might be able to bag a bundle this year. PS Plus has now merged with PS Now and subscriptions are currently being sold exclusively on the PS Store. You might, however, be able to land discounts on a PS gift card that you can use towards a PS Plus subscription.

PS5-compatible SSDs are also coming down in price so we expect to see similar deals to what we saw on Prime Day, including the 1TB WD Black SN850 SSD with heatsink for under £100. We also expect to see some discounts on PS5 DualSense controllers and other PS5 accessories.

You should bookmark our guides for PS5 Black Friday deals and PS4 Black Friday deals, as we'll be updating them in the lead up to Black Friday and, of course, the best deals during the event. If you're still trying to get your hands on a PS5 console, we'd recommend keeping an eye on our PS5 stock updates and following Jelly Deals on Twitter.

Xbox Black Friday deals

There were no significant discounts on Xbox Series S/X bundles in last year's Black Friday sales and we don't imagine to see many this year either. We expect there will be plenty of great deals on software and accessories to dive into instead. When Black Friday swings round, you'll be able to find all the best deals here and in our Xbox Black Friday guide.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

Whether you're looking for the standard Nintendo Switch, a shiny new Switch OLED, a Switch Lite console, or perhaps some extra storage and cheap Switch games, you'll be sure to find something this Black Friday. We'll be gathering all the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals including cheap Switch bundles, games, powerbanks and micro SD cards.

Where to find the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday is super competitive, with retailers scrambling to offer the lowest prices possible and even changing deals throughout the day. It's worth shopping around to compare discounts to ensure you are getting the cheapest price. We've included a list of retailers below that are known to offer some of the best Black Friday gaming deals.

UK

US

How do I get the best Black Friday deals?

Set a budget

Black Friday can be quite overwhelming due to retailers offering deals left, right, and centre. If you're hunting for deals on specific products, you can always create an Amazon wishlist or bookmark some product pages so that you can head right to them during the event. Most importantly, you'll want to set yourself an overall budget. You could also decide a price that you'd be willing to pay and think about what you'd consider a good discount.

Some products might actually be cheaper prior to Black Friday, so we recommend keeping track of prices in the lead up to the event to help you stretch your budget further. You could log prices on a spreadsheet or simply jot it down in your phone so that you can compare savings.

Check product reviews

There's no easy way to tell if a review is genuine or not, and it's a little known fact that some reviews are purposely written to persuade you to buy the product. We recommend reading reviews from various sites to see if the opinion differs and to read more than just the top few reviews. Outside of retailer websites, we recommend checking out Digital Foundry, who have vigorously tested and reviewed lots of PC hardware and other gaming peripherals, from premium end products to budget-friendly options. Their fountain of knowledge and expertise can be found here at Eurogamer and they also cover deals over on Twitter @DealsFoundry.

Use Item Filters

If you’re looking at the deals on Amazon’s Main Black Friday page or any other retailer like Currys, John Lewis, Very and Argos, then using the filters on the left hand side of the page can make it easier to find what you're looking for, whether it's searching for products under a certain price or discount. Sometimes you can even filter by the product's review rating.

Check Amazon Lightning Deals and other Flash Deals

If you're specifically shopping at Amazon on Black Friday, we recommend checking out their Lightning Deals. There's usually a limited number of items included in the deal and they will normally sell out before the time limit is reached if it's an exceptionally good deal. You'll need to be quick if you want to snap up some of these incredibly good bargains, so we recommend that you regularly check Amazon’s Prime Day Lightning Deals page whenever you can.

You can also sign up to email newsletters and allow notifications from retailers so that you'll be alerted when a flash deal starts.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year and takes place in-store and online across a wide variety of retailers. The shopping extravaganza features heavily discounted products, including gaming and tech gadgets that are down to their lowest ever prices. Black Friday is traditionally a US sales holiday that marks the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the Christmas shopping season. UK Black Friday sales first started when Amazon decided to introduce it in 2010. Due to its huge success, many other countries now participate in the Black Friday sales.

When is Black Friday?

This year Black Friday is being held on the 25th November 2022. The sales event takes place the day after Thanksgiving and commences on the last Friday of November each year.

How long does Black Friday last?

Officially, Black Friday is a one day sales event, however select retailers will announce or even start their early Black Friday deals from the beginning of November. Black Friday deals will also carry on through what's known as "Black Friday weekend", followed by another sale called "Cyber Monday".

Why is it called Black Friday?

Over the years, there have been a quite a few different Black Friday "origin" stories. The earliest use was in 1869, when two investors drove up the price of gold and caused a stock market crash. It was later used in the 1950s by factory owners, who used the term "Black Friday" to describe the turmoil after employees called in sick on the day after Thanksgiving. In the 1960s, lots of surburban tourists would swarm to Philadelphia to begin their holiday shopping and attend the annual Army-Navy football game. It apparently caused such a headache for Philadelphia police officers that they named it "Black Friday".

Over the years, there were attempts to rename the event "Big Friday", however, it never stuck. Black Friday as we know it today actually came about in the 1980s, and referred to businesses being 'in the black', aka in profit, after one of the busiest shopping holidays of the year.

Black Friday 2022 will be here before we know it, so make sure to bookmark this page to stay in the loop. In the meanwhile, you can find plenty more pre-Black Friday deals over on our Jelly Deals Twitter page!