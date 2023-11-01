Black Friday Currys deals 2023: best early offers and discounts

Black Friday is on 24th November this year, but the savings are already in full swing at Currys, with a huge array of discounts on TV and audio, PC, and console gaming products up for grabs.

Whether you're after a new 4K TV, gaming laptop or monitor, Currys has a wide selection to choose from in the early Black Friday deals, alongside gaming accessories and smart tech. There are plenty of games on sale plus bundles for Xbox Series X/S consoles, PS5 disc and digital consoles and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Today's best Currys early Black Friday deals

Read on ahead to find more of this year's best early Black Friday deals at Currys.

Currys early Black Friday 4K TV deals

We're keeping our eyes open for more deals on 4K TVs from Samsung, Sony, andLG. There's lots of different sizes, from 42-inch to 65-inch and larger, as well as different panel types like LED, OLED, and QLED so you can see everything in crystal-clear quality. Here are some 4K TV deals we've spotted so far.

Currys early Black Friday laptop deals

Laptops are a great bit of tech to look out for at Currys this month. Whether it be a MacBook or Windows laptop to make your work and productivity easier, or a gaming laptop with the latest specs to run the best games at high settings, there are deals you can make the most of. Here are some laptops we've spotted discounts on:

Currys early Black Friday console deals

With the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 finalling having stock always available, we expect to see some console discounts and new console bundles during Black Friday. There should also be a selection of Nintendo Switch deals and bundles appearing too. To keep track of all the best console deals for early Black Friday 2023, check out our pages on PS5 early Black Friday Deals, Xbox early Black Friday offers, and Nintendo Switch early Black Friday deals.

Currys early Black Friday gaming accessories deals

If you're planning on picking up any gaming accessories this Black Friday, Currys has plenty of bargains to choose between. From a new gaming headset, gaming mouse or keyboard, you can expect to land some big savings. Whether you're a console or PC gamer, there are plenty of great gaming monitors available at Currys, too. Here are some of the monitors and accessories we've spotted so far:

Currys early Black Friday mobile deals

Phones keep getting more impressive, with bigger and brighter displays, longer lasting battery life, and more powerful processors. These come with a price though, and flagship phones are expensive, so Black Friday is a great opportunity for you to get a new iPhone or Samsung Galaxy device for less. Here are some of the phones Currys has on sale this Black Friday:

When did Currys Black Friday and early Black Friday deals start?

Currys Black Friday dealsofficially started on 1st of November 2023. This year's official Black Friday sale takes place on 24th November 2023.

How to get the best Currys Black Friday and early Black Friday deals

Currys Price Promise is another way to get the best Black Friday deals. If you spot a product that's cheaper from any other UK retailer (online or in store), Currys will price match it! They'll even match discount codes. Currys will also refund you the difference, up to seven days after your purchase, so that you'll pay the cheapest price.