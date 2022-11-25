Black Friday Broadband deals 2022: best offers

Black Friday sales for the UK's major broadband providers have landed today, with brands such as BT, Sky and Virgin Media all slashing their full fibre broadband prices. If you're looking to switch to a cheaper provider or upgrade your internet speeds, Black Friday is the perfect time to do just that.

Work from home for long enough, and you'll quickly learn the difference between reliable and unreliable broadband. There's also nothing more tedious than installing multiple games at once causing your internet to go at a snail's pace whilst you try to browse or stream anything else.

We'll be keeping this page up-to-date with the latest Black Friday broadband offers. Remember to check your eligibility just in case a certain deal doesn't extend to the Scottish Highlands, deepest Cornwall, or wherever you may reside.

36Mbps Unlimited Fibre - £21.95 per month, plus a £50 reward card

66Mbps Unlimited Fibre - £23.95 per month, plus a £60 reward card

Eligible EE pay monthly customers could get 10 per cent off a broadband plan.

Will there be any broadband deals over Black Friday 2022?

Yes! Most major UK broadband services will offer Black Friday deals. This may include discounted monthly payments for a set period of time, or even some extra months free. Some brands may launch some early Black Friday broadband deals, so it's worth bookmarking this page to keep an eye out for offers ahead of 25th November.

Do Sky, Virgin, BT offer Black Friday deals?

Black Friday broadband deals will likely appear from Sky, BT and Virgin Media this year however it is too soon to confirm what their offers will be. Bookmark this page and we will update it closer to the time when these top broadband providers reveal their Black Friday deals.

Who will have the cheapest and best broadband Black Friday deals?

It's hard to tell who will have the cheapest Black Friday broadband deals right now, but looking at last year, Hyperoptic had some of the cheapest offerings starting from just £20 per month, plus you could get an extra 3 months free. If you didn't mind paying a few extra quid, you could opt for Virgin and Sky from only £25 per month. BT was had one of the more expensive Black Friday deals, starting from £27.99 per month, but you could get 3 months extra free.