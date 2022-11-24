Black Friday best early PS4 deals 2022

Black Friday 2022 is nearly here, and we're already seeing a lot of great deals on PS4 accessories, games, and more. Whether you're after a copy of God of War: Ragnarok or if you want to get a new controller, there are plenty of bargains out there for you. We're regularly updating this page in throughout the event with new deals and more discounts, so make sure to check back here regularly as we're collecting the very best Black Friday PS4 deals for you.

Today's best deals

UK

US

PS4 Black Friday console deals

If you're hoping to snap up a Black Friday PS4 Slim or PS4 Pro deal this year, these may be hard to come by. Sony discontinued the PlayStation 4 Pro in 2020 so you can expect to pay a pretty penny on a new one. The only PS4 console that's still in production is the PS4 Slim, however these are still very hard to come by. Your best bet is to opt for a pre-owned or refurbished console from either Game in the UK, or GameStop in the US. We'll update this page if we happen to spot any new PS4 console deals.

UK

Pre-owned PS4 500GB Console - £169.99 at Game

In the US

PlayStation 4 Black 500GB Refurbished - $199.99 at GameStop

PS4 Black Friday game deals

Although the PS4 console might be harder to score, we can still expect plenty of deals on PS4 games over Black Friday. Here are this year's best early Black Friday deals on PS4 games so far.

UK

US

PS4 Black Friday accessory deals

Controllers, headsets and external storage are all expected to enjoy discounts over Black Friday. For those of you looking to bring your last-gen PS4 games to PS5, a PS4 external hard drive is worth a purchase while they're cheap - or if you just want more room for your current console!

Here's a few of the best PS4 accessories to keep an eye on.

UK

US

Black Friday PS Plus deals

As expected, the usual PS Plus subscription discounts landed on the PlayStation Store for Black Friday. This used to be the regular deal rolled out by Sony year-in-year-out, but we're unsure whether it will be a similar case this year since Sony has introduced new PlayStation Plus tiers.

Other retailers are no longer selling subscription codes, but are still selling PlayStation Store gift cards, which you can use towards one of the three PS Plus subscription tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. We're hoping to see some deeper discounts on these but you can usually find them going for a bit cheaper at ShopTo.

That about covers everything we know right now. Be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking in as more PS4 Black Friday offers drop. You can also follow Jelly Deals for bargains on games, tech and more throughout the year.

When will the best Black Friday PS4 deals start?

Black Friday PS4 deals will officially start on 25th November and run through Cyber Monday on 28th November, however you can usually expect to find some early Black Friday deals from around 18th November. Saying that, PS4 games and accessories are regularly discounted throughout the year, so in the meantime, we recommend bookmarking this page and checking out our PS4 deals page for the latest offers.

What Black Friday PS4 deals will be available

We expect to see lots of discounts on PS4 games and accessories over Black Friday, alongside some potential savings on PlayStation Store gift cards.

Will there be any PS4 console deals over Black Friday?

If you're thinking of replacing your PlayStation 4 or buying one for the first time, you'll soon learn that brand new consoles are either simply out of stock, or the price is heavily inflated. This is because Sony has discontinued most of its PS4 production except for the PS4 Slim, but even these are very hard to come by. There were no Black Friday deals for PS4 consoles last year, so it's even less likely that we'll see any this year.

If you want to save money on a PS4, you'll want to opt for a cheaper pre-owned or refurbished PS4 console. You can usually pick one up from somewhere like Game or GameStop, where the console will be fully tested and come with some sort of warranty. You may even be able to extend the warranty with a protection plan for an additional cost.

Should I buy a PS4 or PS5?

There's a huge PS4 game library to enjoy, with even more titles being added in 2022 and 2023- meaning there's no real reason to rush out to buy a PS5. Recent PS4 titles are usually cheaper than the PS5 version, and lots come with cross-gen compatibility, which means free PS5 upgrades for some of this year's biggest releases like Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West. Just remember that when you're ready to upgrade, you'll only be able to play physical PS4 games on the PS5 disc console. It's also worth noting that Sony is no longer offering free upgrades on future first party releases, however some third party games may still offer them.

If you are ready to make the jump and want to know where to buy a PS5, our stock checker page will help you bag Sony's latest console. It's worth noting that the price of PS5 disc and digital consoles recently increased in various regions, including the UK, making them even more expensive than they already are. Although PS5 restocks have somewhat improved this year, the next-gen console can still be difficult to get your hands on. Until the demand for the PS5 has calmed down, the price will most likely remain the same.