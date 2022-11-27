Black Friday Amazon gaming deals 2022 day three: best offers

Black Friday Amazon gaming deals 2022 day three: best offersThe best Black Friday weekend Amazon gaming deals for PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox.
Amazon Black Friday deals are continuing even though it's the third day of Black Friday 2022. There are still some fantastic gaming deals up for grabs and we've gathered the best to help you save time no matter whether you're looking for discounts on Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo.
Other retailers like Currys and Very are also offering their own Black Friday deals for shoppers to snap up, and there are thousands more offers to keep an eye out for on Amazon.
Today's best Black Friday Amazon deals
UK
US
Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch - $45 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
There's $8 off the latest game in the Bayonetta series.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human on PlayStation 5 - $25 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
Save $30 on Dying Light 2.
Sony-InZone H3 wired gaming headset - $78 from Amazon (was $100)
Sony-InZone H7 wired gaming headset - $148 from Amazon (was $230)
It's worth bearing in mind that Amazon prices and stock will no doubt fluctuate today, meaning the prices we have listed will be correct, and in stock, at the time of writing. It may also come to no surprise that Amazon isn't always the cheapest place to shop, and we recommend comparing prices with our general Black Friday gaming deals hub, where we will be listing a wider host of deals from multiple retailers.
Unlike Prime Day, the Amazon Black Friday sale is open to all shoppers and not just Prime members.
Best Black Friday Amazon PS5 deals
There are some surprising discounts on PS5 games, including Horizon Forbidden West for half price. You can also find quite a few PS5 titles under £30 such as Deathloop for £21 and Resident Evil Village for £26.61.
UK
- Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 - £35 from Amazon (was £69.99)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Edition on PS5 - £35 from Amazon UK
- Returnal on PS5 - £53 from Amazon (was £69.99)
- God of War Ragnarok pre-order on PS5 - £62.99 from Amazon UK (was £69.99)
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 on PS5 - £59.95 from Amazon UK (was £69.99)
- FIFA 23 on PS5 - £55 from Amazon UK (was £69.99)
- Stray on PS5 - £29.95 from Amazon UK (was £34.99)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem on PS5 - £39.95 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Deathloop on PS5 - £21 from Amazon UK (was £30.21)
- Resident Evil Village on PS5 - £26.69 from Amazon UK
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PS5 - £60 from Amazon UK (was £69.99)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Limited Edition on PS5 - £19 from Amazon UK
- Far Cry 6 Limited Edition on PS5 - £27.99 from Amazon UK
- Watch Dogs Legion on PS5 - £14.99 from Amazon UK
- Immortals Fenyx Rising on PS5 - £15 from Amazon UK
US
- Elden Ring on PS5 - $49.94 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Far Cry 6 Limited Edition on PS5 - $34 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- FIFA 23 on PlayStation 5- $64 from Amazon US
- WWE 2K22 on PlayStation 5- $34.97 from Amazon US (was $69.99)
- WWE 2K22 on PlayStation 5- $35 from Amazon US (was $69.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V on PlayStation 5- $26.88 from Amazon US (was $39.99)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human on PlayStation 5- $29.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on PlayStation 5- $21.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits Deluxe Edition on PlayStation 5- $37 from Amazon US (was $49.99)
- Riders Republic on PlayStation 5- $29 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
Best Black Friday Amazon PS4 deals
Although there may no longer be a PS4 console deal in sight, you can find plenty of PS4 game deals this Black Friday. Here are some deals we've spotted already:
UK
US
Best Black Friday Amazon Nintendo Switch deals
Nintendo is known for keeping prices high on first party titles, meaning Switch players will, as usual, need to take what they can get. Amazon may surprise us with some bigger discounts or some decent console or game bundles, but we don't forsee many games dipping below the £30 mark.
UK
- Nintendo Switch OLED console White- £305 from Amazon UK (was £309.99)
- Nintendo Switch OLED console Neon- £305 from Amazon UK (was £309.99)
- Ring Fit Adventure on Nintendo Switch- £53.99 from Amazon UK (was £69.99)
- Nintendo Switch Sports on Nintendo Switch- £29.99 from Amazon UK (was £39.99)
- Pokémon Scarlet on Nintendo Switch- £43 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Pokémon Violet on Nintendo Switch- £42.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition on Nintendo Switch- £46.99 from Amazon UK
- Mario Party Superstars on Nintendo Switch- £36.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch- £40 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Pokemon Legends Arceus on Nintendo Switch- £36.99 from Amazon UK
- Splatoon 3 on Nintendo Switch- £36.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on Nintendo Switch- £36.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Nintendo Switch- £36.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons on Nintendo Switch- £36.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch- £36.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Nintendo Switch- £44.99 from Amazon UK (was £59.99)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch- £44.99 from Amazon UK (was £59.99)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch- £36.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Super Mario Odyssey on Nintendo Switch- £36.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Football on Nintendo Switch- £36.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Pokémon Sword on Nintendo Switch- £36.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Pokémon Shield on Nintendo Switch- £36.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!- £36.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Stardew Valley- £30 from Amazon UK (was £34.99)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - £29.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
US
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition on Nintendo Switch- $55 from Amazon US (was $60)
- Mario Party Superstars on Nintendo Switch- $49 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch- $52 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on Nintendo Switch- $52 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons on Nintendo Switch- $49.94 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Football on Nintendo Switch- $46.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus on Nintendo Switch- $47.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
Best Black Friday Amazon Xbox deals
Savvy Xbox players probably play the majority of Xbox games via a Game Pass membership. There will, however, still be plenty of titles you can't get on Microsoft's subscription service, or perhaps you prefer to own physical copies of some of your favourite franchises. Whatever the case, we've listed some of the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One games on sale below.
UK
- Elden Ring on Xbox Series X/ Xbox One Digital Download Code- £49.99 from Amazon UK
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Cross Gen Bundle on Xbox Series X/ Xbox One- £58 from Amazon UK (was £69.99)
- FIFA 23 on Xbox Series X digital download code- £54.95 from Amazon UK (was £59.99)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition on Xbox Series X/ Xbox One- £42 from Amazon UK
- Dark Souls Trilogy on Xbox One- £31.39 from Amazon UK (was £54.99)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X|S - £53 from Amazon UK (was £59.99)
- Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X/ Xbox One - £18 from Amazon UK
US
- Elden Ring on Xbox Series X/ Xbox One - $50 from Amazon US (was $60)
- FIFA 23 on Xbox Series X - $54 from Amazon US (was $69.99)
- Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X/ Xbox One - $20 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
