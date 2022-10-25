Black Adam lands in MultiVersus this week

Black Adam will finally join MultiVersus later this week, following the release of the DC film over the weekend.

Black Adam was first confirmed as part of the game's content in season one back in August alongside Stripe from Gremlins.

The official Twitter account for MultiVersus made the announcement of both Black Adam and Arcade Mode, a single-player mode, this morning.

The addition of Black Adam will mark the last DLC fighter currently confirmed for this season, but fresh leaks may give away which franchise is coming next to MultiVersus.

Extra, Extra: Unexplainable Lightning Surges Jolt Arcades Everywhere! Black Adam and Arcade Mode join #MultiVersus later this week! pic.twitter.com/gW2YGyWbhx — MultiVersus (@multiversus) October 24, 2022

Mentions of The Goonies were found in the game's code by a member of the MultiVersus Hub Discord server. The code was then shared to Twitter by user multiversusie, and later corroborated by dataminer LaisulMV.

I can confirm the legitimacy of the "Goonies" leak. The reason I hadn't mentioned it is because there is no string for the Gremlins universe, and thought it was a placeholder (both start with G). I now realize that my data says there was no string for EITHER 2 on the Gizmo build. https://t.co/2mGNoXvdsr — Laisul (@LaisulMV) October 23, 2022

Which member of The Goonies would you like to see in MultiVersus? You can use our guide to stay updated on who will be announced next as DLC.