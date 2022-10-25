If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Black Adam lands in MultiVersus this week

Plus fresh leaks suggest the next 80s hit to enter the fray.
Liv Ngan avatar
Liv Ngan Reporter Intern
Published on

Black Adam will finally join MultiVersus later this week, following the release of the DC film over the weekend.

Black Adam was first confirmed as part of the game's content in season one back in August alongside Stripe from Gremlins.

The official Twitter account for MultiVersus made the announcement of both Black Adam and Arcade Mode, a single-player mode, this morning.

MultiVersus - Black Adam reveal.

The addition of Black Adam will mark the last DLC fighter currently confirmed for this season, but fresh leaks may give away which franchise is coming next to MultiVersus.

Mentions of The Goonies were found in the game's code by a member of the MultiVersus Hub Discord server. The code was then shared to Twitter by user multiversusie, and later corroborated by dataminer LaisulMV.

Which member of The Goonies would you like to see in MultiVersus? You can use our guide to stay updated on who will be announced next as DLC.

