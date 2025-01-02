Bizarre GTA 6 leak appears to come from inside Rockstar's own office

Images that look to have been taken inside Rockstar's San Diego office have been posted online, showing a computer screen with what appears to be GTA 6 running.

As a video game leak, the purported image of GTA 6 itself is essentially meaningless - it simply shows main character Lucia standing next to a wall and some crates. What's more, the image appears to date from the summer of 2021, three and a half years ago.

What's unusual here is that the image has been taken within the bowels of Rockstar's own offices, and posted online by someone who seems happy enough to live with the consequences.

The photo and two accompanying video clips, which show a brief glimpse at more of the office surroundings, were first posted to reddit by user JustLovett0 around 17 hours ago. "Someone I am close to took it when they worked at the Rockstar office for a few months," they wrote of the image, on a post titled "a photo from mid-2021. I think it's been long enough I can post this."

What's shown of the office itself looks relatively generic, though it's clearly the Rockstar San Diego building based on the shape of the windows and frontage that can be seen outside.

Desks nearby house PlayStation and Xbox developer kits, one of which is labelled with a code beginning "SAND", presumably a reference to San Diego.

When asked whether their friend was worried about being traced, JustLovett0 wrote: "He is super far from Rockstar now, doesn't work there or in any related field. I'm not worried but I'll probably delete the post soon enough.

"Hopefully there's no camera footage from 3.5ish years ago."

The post has since been removed, though has been reuploaded elsewhere on reddit. Eurogamer has contacted Rockstar for comment.

Back in September 2022, a teenage hacker from the UK stole an enormous swathe of in-development GTA 6 footage and files. The now-notorious leak remains one of the most prominent in video game history. Its culprit was later arrested, though was ultimately deemed unfit to stand trial.