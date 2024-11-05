BioWare damps down expectations for Mass Effect 5 news this week, ahead of franchise's N7 Day

This year's N7 Day - the annual celebration of Mass Effect held on 7th November - will be a "quieter" one than usual, developer BioWare has said.

Writing on X, BioWare has told fans that N7 Day 2024 will still host "a little fun", but its attention was currently still focused on last week's big launch of Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Past years have seen BioWare release a trailer, concept art, audio snippets and logos for the upcoming Mass Effect 5 - now the studio's next project.

Details of Mass Effect 5 remain thin on the ground, though we know it will see a return to the series' home turf of the Milky Way galaxy, and pick up the action several hundred years after the conclusion of the original trilogy.

We hope everyone is enjoying their time in #DragonAge: The Veilguard. It’s only a few days until #N7Day and this year will be quieter because of launch. Be sure to check back then for a little fun, though! — BioWare (@bioware) November 4, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Dragon Age: The Veilguard, meanwhile, is off to a strong start on Steam, though the game has been hit by user review bombing.

"It is the strongest and loudest answer BioWare could have mustered for the people still doubting whether it could do it," our Bertie wrote in Eurogamer's Dragon Age: The Veilguard review. "The answer is yes, emphatically. The Veilguard is spectacular. BioWare is back."