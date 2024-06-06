BioWare confirms Dragon Age Dreadwolf name change, gameplay reveal

As Eurogamer reported earlier today, Dragon Age Dreadwolf has a new name - which has now been formally announced as Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

BioWare boss Gary McKay revealed the game's new title in a blog post today that also offered fresh details on the game - and an explanation for why its name has changed at the eleventh hour.

"Every Dragon Age game has delivered a new standalone story," McKay wrote. "Set in the world of Thedas, these tales explore epic locales and threats, always thrusting you into a new conflict. Each game also introduces a new lead hero – The Warden, Hawke, The Inquisitor – that you can call your own. You can expect all that, and more, with the new game.

"And of course, much like your unique hero, it wouldn't be a Dragon Age game without an amazing cast of companions - right? Each of the seven unique characters that make up your companions will have deep and compelling storylines where the decisions you make will impact your relationships with them - as well as their lives.

"You'll unite this team of unforgettable heroes as you take on a terrifying new threat unleashed on the world," McKay continued. "Naturally, the Dread Wolf still has an important part in this tale, but you and your companions – not your enemies – are the heart of this new experience.

"So, to capture what this game is all about, we changed the name as the original title didn’t show just how strongly we feel about our new heroes, their stories and how you'll need to bring them together to save all of Thedas."

In Dragon Age, the Veil is known to fans as the magical barrier that separates the normal world from the mystical Fade. The suggestion that players will form some kind of defence force - a Veil guard - of this is an intriguing new clue as to what we'll be getting up to when the game launches.

In the meantime, BioWare has said we'll get our first look at 15 minutes of gameplay for Dragon Age: The Veilguard next week, on Tuesday 11th June at 4pm UK time. Another date to add to your bustling not-E3 / Summer Game Fest week calendar!