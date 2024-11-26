BioShock, XCOM, Civ 6 freed from 2K Launcher

BioShock and Mafia publisher 2K has killed off its PC launcher, and uncoupled its top titles from the software.

Steam and Epic Games Store versions of BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, BioShock Infinite, Mafia Trilogy Definitive Edition, Civilization 5 and 6, The Quarry, XCOM 2, XCOM: Chimera Squad and Marvel's Midnight Suns will now run without the 2K Launcher opening first.

In a blog post on the changes, 2K said its launcher had now been removed from every game that used it on Epic and Steam. Last night, an update was sent out to 2K games on Steam to ensure its removal - in case you wondered why BioShock was patched again.

From 2K's notes on the subject, the whole thing sounds like it should be pretty seamless. If you're still seeing the 2K Launcher now, be sure you've updated your games and rebooted Steam.

Access to your games, as well as your save files, should continue uninterrupted, 2K says in a Q&A on the subject.

"Can I still use the 2K Launcher if I want to?" a final question asks. "We currently have no plans to allow an optional 2K Launcher setting, but we appreciate your interest," is the response.

2K's next games include Civilization 7 and BioShock creator Ken Levine's mysterious Judas, whenever that finally materialises. When it does do so, however, it will be without the 2K Launcher.