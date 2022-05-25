Celebrate with big savings on games in Green Man Gaming's Birthday Sale

We all love a birthday, and even when it isn't your birthday that doesn't mean you can't get some gifts for yourself.

Right now the online games retailer Green Man Gaming is celebrating its 12th birthday, and it's doing it in the best way possible- with a huge sale!

In the Green Man Gaming birthday sale, you can find discounts on tons of PC games including Sid Meier’s Civilization VI and Vampyr which are both 75 percent off. There are loads more games on sale with bigger offers than that, so we've picked out a few of our favourites including Deathloop and Resident Evil Village.

The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds is created by Obsidian Entertainment, makers of the legendary game Fallout: New Vegas. The Outer Worlds takes the best bits from New Vegas, like the impact your choices have on the world and the ending of the game, and throw them into a galactic colony called Halcyon which is owned and operated by a corporate board. This is a must-play if you love Sci-Fi and RPGs, and you can play it in so many different ways thanks to the in-depth character creation and the wide variety of weapons. Now with a 72 percent discount, The Outer Worlds is such a great deal for how deep the game is.

The Outer Worlds- £14.02 at Green Man Gaming (Was £49.99)

Resident Evil Village

Village is the eighth major instalment in the Resident Evil franchise, and continues the story of Ethan Winters after the horrifying events of Resident Evil 7 Biohazard. Once again players go through the game in a first-person perspective, which makes the action all the more tense and gripping. Navigate your way through a living and breathing village, which is full of monsters and obstacles that Ethan must overcome to save his wife Mia once again. If you haven't played a Resident Evil game before this is still a great place to start, and going back through the series afterwards is just as rewarding. At over half price off there's not been a better chance to get into Resident Evil Village.

Resident Evil Village- £21.25 at Green Man Gaming (Was £49.99)

Deathloop

Deathloop is an innovative first person shooter from Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind the Dishonored series of games. Deathloop continues the signature gameplay design, which challes you to play the game your own way. As Colt, players are trapped in a time loop on the island of Blackreef, and are doomed to repeat the same day for eternity. The only chance to escape is by breaking the loop assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. However, rival assassin Julianna lurks in the shadows, equipped with her own equally powerful abilities and weapons, on a mission to protect the loop by assassinating Colt, and restarting the cycle. Deathloop is a really interesting concept and a lot of fun to play, and with a £28 discount on offer is also a great deal right now.

Deathloop- £21.25 at Green Man Gaming (Was £49.99)

There's so many more games you can get a good discount on in the full Green Man Gaming birthday sale so have a look at it in full if you can. To save you some time we've also listed a few more games we think are really good deals, including Monster Hunter Rise for £21.25 and Red Dead Redemption 2 for £23.37.

Birthday parties, unfortunately, don't go on forever and the Green Man Gaming Birthday sale ends on the 27th of May 2022, so don't wait too long when deciding what to get yourself! Why not keep the gifts running though, and get yourself a new gaming mouse to make playing these new games so much better?