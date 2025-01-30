Beyond: Two Souls TV series announced, produced by the game's star

A TV series based on Quantic Dream's Beyond: Two Souls is in development, with Elliot Page's production company attached.

Despite the swathe of film and TV projects based on video games in the works right now, this one is something of a surprise.

First released for PlayStation 3 way back in 2013, Beyond: Two Souls is another stylish but somewhat nonsensical narrative adventure by the maker of Heavy Rain and, later, Detroit: Become Human.

Page starred in the game as Jodie, a girl with special powers and a mysterious connection to a ghostly presence, alongside Willem Dafoe, who plays a creepy government researcher/father figure.

Behind the scenes, Page's time working on the project was notable for the legal action lodged in response to Beyond: Two Souls' gratuitous shower scene.

Upon the game's launch, it was discovered that Quantic Dream had made a detailed nude model of Jodie's character for use in this scene (to the apparent surprise of Page, as the scene itself does not show any actual nudity).

The model was quickly found within the game's files and then spread online, prompting Page to explore the possibility of a lawsuit. Sony, the game's publisher, later sent takedown notices to websites hosting images of the character model.

"Filming the game was one of the most challenging and fulfilling acting experiences of my career," Page said in a fresh statement to Deadline, which was first to report news of the game's TV adaptation.

"The story's rich narrative and emotional depth offer us a fantastic foundation. We want to create a unique vision of the characters and their journeys that resonates with fans and newcomers."

Beyond: Two Souls writer and director David Cage said he was "absolutely thrilled to collaborate again" with Page. "I know that Elliot has all the talent and instinct to make it something really unique on TV," he added.

"Beyond has epic scope, preposterous premise and high-octane action," former editor Oli Welsh wrote in Eurogamer's Beyond: Two Souls review. "But perhaps what David Cage and his dream need are limitations - limitations that Sony's blank cheque has singularly failed to impose on this sprawling, over-reaching game."