Beware: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film spoilers are running wild

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is out in cinemas later this week, but supposed spoilers of its post credits scene are already being posted online.

The end of the previous film featured Shadow in a scene after the credits, setting up the story for this third film.

Many fans are therefore eagerly awaiting this film's equivalent scene to see who might be coming next. This is your warning, then, to mute any necessary keywords and watch out on social media.

The UK premiere for the film took place last week, alongside various early viewing screenings. As such, recorded footage has now found its way online - we won't link to it here.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will release worldwide on 20th December, so it's not long until the post credits scene has been widely viewed.

Don't disappoint Shadow. NO SPOILERS. #SonicMovie3 pic.twitter.com/fS5Xqex3Il — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) December 15, 2024

The film features Shadow the Hedgehog, voiced by Keanu Reeves, and fans have spotted plenty of Sonic Adventure 2 references in its trailers so far.

The latest trailer even includes a Chao Garden reference, and Shadow with a gun.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will conclude the Year of Shadow, following the recent release of Sonic x Shadow Generations.