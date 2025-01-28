Bethesda sends well wishes to veteran actor Wes Johnson, an "instrumental part of our games"

The Elder Scrolls, Fallout and Starfield developer Bethesda has wished veteran voice actor Wes Johnson a speedy recovery, after he was hospitalised last week in a serious condition.

Johnson has regularly voiced characters in Bethesda's games for more than 20 years, and appeared in every major project from the studio since 2002's The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind.

Writing on social media, Bethesda said Johnson was "not only an incredibly talented and instrumental part of our games, but also one of our dearest friends".

Johnson is currently in intensive care after being found unresponsive in his hotel room last week. The actor had travelled to host an Alzheimer's charity event in Atlanta but failed to attend - at which point the alarm was raised.

The actor's condition was made public via a GoFundMe page which has currently raised $140k (£112k), and which it says will go to Johnson's family and help cover medical expenses.

Wes is not only an incredibly talented and instrumental part of our games, but also one of our dearest friends.



We wish him well and hope for an easy recovery. https://t.co/80sWYCv1ji — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) January 27, 2025

Johnson plays Sheogorath in The Elder Scrolls series, Fawkes in Fallout 3 and Ron Hope in Starfield, among dozens of other parts.

Outside of video games, Johnson has also made appearances in TV series such as The Wire and Veep, and is the announcer for NHL team Washington Capitals.

"The Washington Capitals express our heartfelt thoughts and send our best wishes to our beloved public address announcer, Wes Johnson," a statement from the team reads. "We kindly ask everyone to keep Wes in your thoughts and to respect the family's privacy as they navigate this challenging time and focus on Wes' wellbeing."