If you're looking to expand storage on your Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, Amazon's October Prime Day has some fantastic discounts on high-performance microSD cards.

A highlight is the fantastic SanDisk 1.5TB microSDXC, now down to £99.99 from £148.99 (or $99.99 in the US). But we've plenty of other great picks for you to consider as well.

The Lexar Play 512GB microSDXC, a top contender in terms of speed and performance, is currently just £32.99 for Prime members.

It's over £15 less than any official Switch-branded card, offering the same storage and performance, without the premium price for branding - especially since you won't see it once it's slotted into your console.

Want to stretch your budget even further? Amazon's own Basics 512GB Micro SDXC is priced at just £27.97, and once again, you’re getting the same storage capacity and speed. It's a steal for those looking to max out space for their game libraries.

For our friends in the US, the best micro SD card deals at Amazon today are on the Samsung Pro Plus 512GB for $39.99, the TeamGroup 1TB card for $59.99, or the SanDisk 1.5TB micro SDXC for just $89.99.

Understanding microSD interfaces and speeds

When picking a microSD card, it's worth understanding the UHS (Ultra High Speed) interface, which affects performance. Most cards for the Steam Deck and Switch use UHS-I, supporting speeds up to 104MB/s. While UHS-II and UHS-III cards can reach speeds of 312MB/s and 624MB/s, the Steam Deck is limited to UHS-I speeds, so spending more on those advanced cards won't boost gaming performance.

That said, if you're thinking about upgrading to a handheld like the Asus ROG Ally, which supports UHS-II, a faster card could be useful down the line. UHS-II and UHS-III cards are fully backward compatible with UHS-I devices like the Deck, or might even be useful for the Switch 2.

You might also notice speed class ratings such as U1 or U3. These indicate minimum write speeds (10MB/s for U1, 30MB/s for U3). While they won't affect game load times much on the Deck or Switch, a U3 card could be beneficial for tasks like using the Deck as a desktop, where faster write speeds matter.

No matter which card you choose, all these options provide great storage expansion just in time for the holiday releases. Speaking of which, if you're after a storage solution deal for Xbox, the expansion cards just hit the lowest price ever during the Prime Day sales as well.