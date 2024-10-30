Knowing the best starter pack to choose first in Pokémon TCG Pocket can really help build your card collection, especially if you're planning on partaking in the competitive side of TCG Pocket.

This is because, unlike the packs you'll select afterwards, the cards you get from your very first booster pack are set depending on your choice between Charizard, Pikachu or Mewtwo. This means if two players both select the Mewtwo booster, they will find themselves earning the same five cards.

Your booster choice also determines the first card you receive from Wonder Pick, so it's worth taking that into account when making your decision too. Due to these combined facts, it's worth deciding which is the best starter pack in Pokémon TCG Pocket for you before playing to prevent having to reroll.

We're here to help though! Down below you'll find our pick for the best starter pack to choose first in Pokémon TCG Pocket. Alongside this, we outline all of the first starter pack cards and the first card you earn from Wonder Pick.

Best starter pack to choose first in Pokémon TCG Pocket The best starter pack to choose first in Pokémon TCG Pocket is Charizard in our opinion since it guarantees you both a Charmander and Staryu card. Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company At the time of writing, the Starmie ex deck is one the best you can run in the TCG Pocket, with the Charizard ex deck not far behind it, so picking this pack starts you off well if you're planning on playing the actual card game. (And not just manically collecting all of the cards like some of us.) Picking the Charizard booster also guarantees you a second Charmander card from Wonder Pick, which is another useful bonus if you're planning on running the Charizard ex deck. The Charizard booster pack also contains an Exeggutor ex card. Now, while this isn't the strongest ex card by a long shot, it does provide a Grass-type alternative until you pull a Venusaur ex. (Especially since the Charizard booster pack will also give you a Pinsir card.) This can come in handy if you're planning on experimenting with a Grass-type deck or fancy tossing it in the mix to see how it plays. As you can see, we've made our decision for the best starter pack to choose first based around the Pokémon TCG Pocket competitive meta. You may find it is not the right pack if you're planning on focusing on a different aspect of the meta or simply want to collect the cards. The guaranteed card from Wonder Pick may also make your decision for you since each one has a lovely illustration and would be a great way to start any card collection. If this is the case for you, continue reading to find a list of the guaranteed cards for each first pack and the guaranteed Wonder Pick cards…

All first starter pack cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket listed Here are all of the first starter pack cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket. Remember - these cards are only guaranteed for the first booster pack you tear open. Afterwards, the cards you earn will be determined by the individual card and pull list for each booster pack. Charizard starter pack cards Card Rarity Exeggutor ex 4 Diamonds Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Pinsir 2 Diamonds Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Meowth 1 Diamond Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Staryu 1 Diamond Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Charmander 1 Diamond Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Pikachu starter pack cards Card Rarity Arcanine 4 Diamonds Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Rapidash 2 Diamonds Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Squirtle 1 Diamond Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Diglett 1 Diamond Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Paras 1 Diamond Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Mewtwo starter pack cards Card Rarity Marowak ex 4 Diamonds Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Sandslash 2 Diamonds Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Bulbasaur 1 Diamond Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Shellder 1 Diamond Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company Dratini 1 Diamond Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company