Best Star Wars day game, toys, and film Deals 2022

If you're a Star Wars fan you probably have today, the 4th of May, highlighted in your calendar because today is Star Wars day!
Since the release of A New Hope all the way back in 1977, Star Wars has become one of the biggest franchises in the world. Now, thanks to the simple joke of "May the fourth be with you", there's lots of discounts on Star Wars games, action figures, Lego sets, and more today. I've used my Jedi powers to find and list them for you down below.
Best Star Wars Game deals
There are lots of great Star Wars video games, from the classic Knights of the Old Republic to Jedi: Fallen Order and Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, there's hundreds of hours of Star Wars content for you to play through. There's great deals to be had on Star Wars games from GOG, Humble, Amazon, GameStop and more.
Star Wars game deals UK
In the UK, you can get Star Wars games like Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for all consoles on sale at ShopTo, 365games, and Amazon UK.
Star Wars game deals US
In the US, GameStop is having a Star Wars day sale with discounts on Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi Knight Collection, Squadron and more.
Star Wars game deals PC
There are so many places to get Star Wars games for PC at a discount this Star Wars day. There are big May the 4th sales on Humble, GOG, and CDkeys.
Best Star Wars Lego deals
Some of the best Star Wars prodcuts out there are made by Lego. Whether you want to play with a small TIE-Fighter, build a diorama for your shelf, or construct a huge replica of the Millenium Falcon, there's a Lego set out there for you. Here's the best LEGO Star Wars deals in the UK and US.
Lego Star Wars deals UK
In the UK Lego store, you can get a free AT-ST model when you spend over £40, a Mandalorian keyring when you spend over £70 and join their free VIP loyalty scheme, and you cang get a free Lego Lars family homestead kitchen scene when you spend over £160.
There's also loads of discounted Lego sets available at Amazon UK.
- Lego Star Wars range Amazon UK
Lego Star Wars deals US
In the US you can get the same Mandalorian keychain when you sign up to the Lego VIP system and spend over $70, and the AT-ST and Lars family homestead kits when you spend over $40 and $160 respectively. There's also tonnes of Lego kits on sale at Amazon US.
- Lego Store US
- Lego Star Wars range Amazon US
Best Star Wars film deals and Disney+ membership
There are 12 main Star Wars films, three trilogies, one animated film, and two anthology films. The easiest way to watch them all is with a Disney+ subscription, which will give you access to all the films as well as series like The Mandalorian, The Clone Wars, and the new Kenobi series that comes out next week. Dinsey+ starts at £7.99/$7.99 a month, and it includes all Disney owned Marvel films and series too!
If you don't want to add another subcscription service, then you can always buy whatever film you want on blu-ray. There are some places you can get physical copies of Star Wars films and TV shows, including 365games in the UK and Best Buy in the US.
Best Star Wars figures and collectibles deals
There is so much more Star Wars merchandise on offer today, it's almost impossible to list it all. You can get action figures, lightsabers, books, replica helmets, and much more on sale at various retailers in the UK and US.
Star Wars merchandise UKIn the UK you can save on Hasbro action figures at their eBay page. 365games also has sales on various Star Wars products that aren't games or DVDs, and there's loads more discounts at Amazon UK.
- Star Wars Figures- Hasbro toyshop eBay UK
- Star Wars toys and games- 365games
- Star Wars toys and collectibles- Amazon UK
Star Wars merchandise US
In the US you can find deals on Star Wars toys, games, collectibles and more at GameStop, Best Buy, and Amazon US.
- Star Wars figures- Gamestop
- Star Wars toys and figures- Best Buy
- Star Wars toys and collectibles- Amazon US
Wow, there's enough deals there to stop a Bantha in its tracks. Hopefully that's helped you find something Star Wars related to get for less this May the 4th. If these weren't the deals you're looking for (waves hand) then head on over to the Jelly Deals Twitter account where we'll be tweeting about more Star Wars deals throughout the day.
