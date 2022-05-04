Best Star Wars day game, toys, and film Deals 2022

If you're a Star Wars fan you probably have today, the 4th of May, highlighted in your calendar because today is Star Wars day! Since the release of A New Hope all the way back in 1977, Star Wars has become one of the biggest franchises in the world. Now, thanks to the simple joke of "May the fourth be with you", there's lots of discounts on Star Wars games, action figures, Lego sets, and more today. I've used my Jedi powers to find and list them for you down below.

Best Star Wars Lego deals Some of the best Star Wars prodcuts out there are made by Lego. Whether you want to play with a small TIE-Fighter, build a diorama for your shelf, or construct a huge replica of the Millenium Falcon, there's a Lego set out there for you. Here's the best LEGO Star Wars deals in the UK and US. Lego Star Wars deals UK In the UK Lego store, you can get a free AT-ST model when you spend over £40, a Mandalorian keyring when you spend over £70 and join their free VIP loyalty scheme, and you cang get a free Lego Lars family homestead kitchen scene when you spend over £160. Lego Store UK There's also loads of discounted Lego sets available at Amazon UK. Lego Star Wars range Amazon UK Lego Star Wars deals US In the US you can get the same Mandalorian keychain when you sign up to the Lego VIP system and spend over $70, and the AT-ST and Lars family homestead kits when you spend over $40 and $160 respectively. There's also tonnes of Lego kits on sale at Amazon US. Lego Store US

Best Star Wars film deals and Disney+ membership There are 12 main Star Wars films, three trilogies, one animated film, and two anthology films. The easiest way to watch them all is with a Disney+ subscription, which will give you access to all the films as well as series like The Mandalorian, The Clone Wars, and the new Kenobi series that comes out next week. Dinsey+ starts at £7.99/$7.99 a month, and it includes all Disney owned Marvel films and series too! Dinsey+ sign-up If you don't want to add another subcscription service, then you can always buy whatever film you want on blu-ray. There are some places you can get physical copies of Star Wars films and TV shows, including 365games in the UK and Best Buy in the US. 365games

Best Star Wars figures and collectibles deals There is so much more Star Wars merchandise on offer today, it's almost impossible to list it all. You can get action figures, lightsabers, books, replica helmets, and much more on sale at various retailers in the UK and US. Star Wars merchandise UK In the UK you can save on Hasbro action figures at their eBay page. 365games also has sales on various Star Wars products that aren't games or DVDs, and there's loads more discounts at Amazon UK. Star Wars Figures- Hasbro toyshop eBay UK

In the US you can find deals on Star Wars toys, games, collectibles and more at GameStop, Best Buy, and Amazon US. Star Wars figures- Gamestop

