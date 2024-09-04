Besides mastering different fighting styles and epic transformations, you can also take advantage of powerful spirits in Black Myth: Wukong in your journey to become the next big monkey.

In practical terms, spirits are an important element in Black Myth: Wukong builds since they can increase attributes. Although all of them can be useful for specific play styles or scenarios, some spirits fit in basically any situation, making them the best ones.

To pick the right spirits for you, we've prepared this guide covering the best spirits in Black Myth: Wukong and how to obtain them.

Black Myth Wukong best spirits

There are more than 50 spirits in Black Myth: Wukong, each with an active ability which you can use by invoking them and a passive ability. Deciding the best ones in such a vast list depends on the angle from which you approach them. For our list of best spirits in Black Myth: Wukong, we're considering how soon you can obtain said spirit, if its abilities are good and how well they can fit in most scenarios.

Considering you don't need to spend special currencies to swap spirits and respec your character, adapting to each major encounter in the game is only a matter of finding a shrine. But even if you plan on tuning up your character’s build when needed, running spirits with more general - and yet good! - abilities are still worth it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

Most of the spirits listed here aren't specific for endgame builds. You can - and should - use the ones you get from the initial chapters in the game to make your life easier when facing the bosses in the game. Here's a quick rundown of our list of best spirits to use in Black Myth: Wukong:

Wandering Wight

Earth Wolf

Swift Bat

Verdant Glow

Mother of Flamlings

Wandering Wight

Usually we tend to consider initial pieces of equipment or weapons as the weakest in the game, quickly replacing them with a shinier armguard or helmet to get +1 in our Attack stats. Surprisingly, in Black Myth: Wukong, Wandering Wight, the very first enemy whose soul you can collect, is one of the best in the game. When you use their spirit, take the Wandering Wight form and hit whatever is in front of you with their heavy head. It is not quite an elegant move, but it is a powerful one since it has the potential to stagger enemies. The attack animation is considerably quick, making weaving it between combos completely doable.

When equipped, the Wandering Wight considerably increases your defense. If you take into consideration this is the first spirit you can have in the game, a moment where most of your equipment is as effective as a sheet of paper covering your body, it's unquestionable how powerful this spirit is. You find the Wandering Wight in the Forest of Wolves area.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

Earth Wolf

At the beginning of Chapter 2 in Sandgate Village, you can fight the Earth Wolf - an area boss who is guarding a gate which you can only open once they are beaten. Defeating them not only gets you a nice shortcut for this area but also the Earth Wolf spirit, a great option for the initial chapters of the game. By using it, you run forward for a few seconds, hitting enemies on your way.

Whereas the Earth Wolf spirit transformation might not seem extremely effective in terms of damage output, you definitely want to run it for its passive ability. Your hits generate a little bit more Focus when they hit enemies when you have the Earth Wolf Spirit. Heavy attacks are powerful tools in your arsenal and, by spending Focus points, you take the most out of these moves which can in many situations stagger large enemies. Receiving more Focus with your Light attacks means having more opportunities to use the Heavy ones. Basically a win-win situation.

Swift Bat

You can get the Swift Bat spirit in Chapter 2. Go to the Valley of Despair shrine and enter the cave in front of it. To find the room where the Swift Bat is, instead of turning left once inside the cave to where you find the First Prince of Flowing Sands boss, you must turn right and go up the guarded ramp. A little bit ahead, you can interact with a fissure on the wall, which takes you to the room where you can face the Swift Bat.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

If you're wondering why you should go this far to find the Swift Bat, it's because of the spirit's passive ability. Health and Mana are both important resources in Black Myth: Wukong, but you can't overlook how fundamental Stamina is. With the Swift Bat spirit, you recover Stamina faster, so you can attack, dodge, run, and jump without worrying too much about running out of Stamina. The spirit attack, when summoned, is not the most powerful in terms of damage, but it helps you get some distance from enemies, which is also a useful tool.

Verdant Glow

Not every spirit needs to help you kill enemies - at least directly. As you get further into the game, the harder each new boss hits and the longer each fight gets. The Verdant Glow spirit is extremely useful in these situations. To acquire it, you must first kill Verdant Glow, an enemy you find only in Chapter 4 secret area, Purple Cloud Mountain. From the Valley of Blooms shrine, cross the river to find them.

Verdant Glow spirit is a great option, because it comes with a passive ability that recovers a little bit of your health after a few seconds. Since healing in Black Myth: Wukong is a limited resource during a fight, having any additional method to recover health increases your chance of winning a fight. You can also directly heal yourself by using the Verdant Glow spirit, which turns you into a tree. This is a great skill to use during boss transitions.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

Mother of Flamlings

The capacity to perform the right combos in Black Myth: Wukong is important, but nothing gives you the upper hand in a fight like your spells. By using the Mother of Flamlings spirit, you reduce the cooldown of your spells considerably. This passive ability is extremely strong even for builds which don’t invest in increasing the character’s mana pool.

When it comes to the active ability, this spirit also shines. If you use the Mother of Flamlings spirit, you invoke flamlings to the battlefield which hit enemies with fire attacks. Enemies weak to Burn have their health bar melted - literally - by the flamlings attacks. To get the Mother of Flamlings, you need to fight it in Chapter 5. You can find her arena by following the main path from the Fallen Furnace Crater shrine in the Field of Fire area.

Good luck finding the best spirit for your build!