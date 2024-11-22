These are the best PS5 Deals for Black Friday 2024

With Black Friday on the horizon, Sony has launched a raft of deals a week early. You can save £65 on PS5 consoles (excluding the PS5) pro until 12th December, selected DualSense controllers are £20 off, and you can also get up to £220 off a PSVR2. If you've been waiting to get your hands on some Sony goods over Black Friday, you can officially start now.

PS5 Console Deals

We saw a similar drop in the price of PS5 consoles over Prime Day, and this deal is much the same. There are savings of £65 across pretty much the whole range of PS5 consoles until the 12th of December, so you've got more than just Black Friday to think about it. The only console not included in the deal is the Pro Edition.

Prices start a £324 – this is a special introductory price for the PS5 Digital slim edition with Fortnite DLC. If you’d rather pick up a disc edition, then these are currently available for £414.99, or for £399 from Amazon without the Fortnite bells and whistles.

PSVR2

If you’re not in the market for a PS5, then perhaps a PSVR2 is more up your street. Sony are currently offering up to £220 off this Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle. You can now step into the beautiful landscapes of the game through the eyes of a new character, Ryas.

The standard edition of the headset is also down to £339.99 as a part of the deal, but if Horizon: Call of the Mountain is something you’ve been excited for, then the bundle is your best bet here, as the standard edition and the bundle are going for a similar price.

DualSense Controllers

Controllers are often the first thing to get hit with a Black Friday discount, but this year represents something a little bit different. For the first time, you can get £30 off a DualSense Edge controller until the 2nd of January.

The DualSense Edge controllers are all about customisation. The range of settings that are adjustable on these controllers gives you a level of choice that other controllers can’t offer, namely in the way of trigger lock switches, swappable thumbstick modules, custom vibration strength settings, rear paddle buttons, and trigger dead zones.

If that level of customisation is appealing to you, then it's worth parting with the extra bit of cash for a DualSense Edge. If you’re not bothered by all of that and just want a regular DualSense controller, then you can also bag £20 off selected controllers until the 19th December, and you can all see the deal at Amazon US as well.

Models included in the £39.99 offer are:

Pulse Headsets and Earbuds

In the frankly overwhelming world of over-ear audio options, Sony's stock Pulse headsets are not game changers. What they are, however, are surprisingly well-rounded and comfortable stock headsets that aren’t going to cost you an arm and a leg.

The Pulse Elite headset has had £20 knocked off the RRP, so they’re now down to £109.99. I can certainly think of some worse headsets that cost a lot more.

If you're like me, over-ear headsets can sometimes feel a bit too bulky and cumbersome for extended periods. If you’re after something more minimal, then you can also grab some Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds for £169.99. That's a £30 saving on these.

PS5 Console Covers

Finally, if you’re not a fan of the stock White colour of your PS5, there are also a range of striking console covers on offer over the Black Friday period. You can pick up covers in Volcanic Red, Sterling Silver, and Cobalt Blue for £39.99, so £10 off the RRP.

Midnight Black covers are a little bit cheaper, clocking in at £34.99, which is still a £10 saving.