Best Prime Day 2 tablet deals 2023: iPads, Samsung Galaxy Tabs and Google tablets

Today is the first day of Amazon's second Prime Day sale event, this time called Prime Big Deal Days, and once again we can expect to see discounts on tablets from Apple, Google, and Samsung as well as discounts on other android tablets.

iPads are expensive, and don't go on sale often, but this Prime Day there are some great discounts on Apple's range of tablets, and there are also discounts on some of the best Android tablets from Samsung, Google and Lenovo. Of course, there are also discounts on Amazon's own Fire Tablet series. Down below you can find the most popular tablets and tablet accessories on sale at Amazon in the UK and US.

If you want to know more about Prime Day to help you find even more deals for the things you need, check out our guide. You can also stay on top of some of the best deals by giving Jelly Deals a follow on Twitter and following the Prime Day 2023 topic here on Eurogamer to receive notifications as soon as we post about anything Prime Day related.

Apple iPad

Samsung Tablets

Google Pixel Tablet

Amazon Fire Tablets

Lenovo Tablets

There's lots of great tablets out there at different price points for different types of users, so there's sure to be a tablet deal that's right for you during Amazon Prime Day . We'll continue to update the prices leading up to and during Prime Day, so keep checking back and follow the Jelly Deals Twitter too to stay up-to-date on the latest deals.

Discover more of the best Prime Day deals in 2023