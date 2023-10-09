Best Prime Day 2 tablet deals 2023: iPads, Samsung Galaxy Tabs and Google tablets
Here are the best tablet deals available in the second Amazon Prime Day sale.
Today is the first day of Amazon's second Prime Day sale event, this time called Prime Big Deal Days, and once again we can expect to see discounts on tablets from Apple, Google, and Samsung as well as discounts on other android tablets.
iPads are expensive, and don't go on sale often, but this Prime Day there are some great discounts on Apple's range of tablets, and there are also discounts on some of the best Android tablets from Samsung, Google and Lenovo. Of course, there are also discounts on Amazon's own Fire Tablet series. Down below you can find the most popular tablets and tablet accessories on sale at Amazon in the UK and US.
Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock – 128 GB – Porcelain - £599 from Amazon UK
Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock – 128 GB – Porcelain - $499 from Amazon US
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) 10 Inch - £149 from Amazon UK (was £220)
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) 10 Inch - $190 from Amazon US
There's lots of great tablets out there at different price points for different types of users, so there's sure to be a tablet deal that's right for you during Amazon Prime Day . We'll continue to update the prices leading up to and during Prime Day, so keep checking back and follow the Jelly Deals Twitter too to stay up-to-date on the latest deals.
