Best Prime Day 2 tablet deals 2023: iPads, Samsung Galaxy Tabs and Google tablets

Here are the best tablet deals available in the second Amazon Prime Day sale.

Deals by Mark Harrison Commerce Writer
Today is the first day of Amazon's second Prime Day sale event, this time called Prime Big Deal Days, and once again we can expect to see discounts on tablets from Apple, Google, and Samsung as well as discounts on other android tablets.

iPads are expensive, and don't go on sale often, but this Prime Day there are some great discounts on Apple's range of tablets, and there are also discounts on some of the best Android tablets from Samsung, Google and Lenovo. Of course, there are also discounts on Amazon's own Fire Tablet series. Down below you can find the most popular tablets and tablet accessories on sale at Amazon in the UK and US.

If you want to know more about Prime Day to help you find even more deals for the things you need, check out our guide. You can also stay on top of some of the best deals by giving Jelly Deals a follow on Twitter and following the Prime Day 2023 topic here on Eurogamer to receive notifications as soon as we post about anything Prime Day related.

Apple iPad

UK

Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Blue (10th generation) - £439 from Amazon UK (was £499)

Apple 2022 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Silver (4th generation) - £861 from Amazon UK (was £899)

Apple 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Grey (6th generation) - £1,195 from Amazon UK (was £1,249)

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) - £99 from Amazon UK (was £139)

Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad (10th generation) - International English - £279 from Amazon UK

Apple Smart Folio for iPad (10th generation) - Lemonade - £84 from Amazon UK (was £89)

US

Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Blue (10th generation) - $399 from Amazon US (was $449)

Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch - $270 from Amazon US (was $329)

Apple 2022 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Silver (4th generation) - $899 from Amazon US

Apple 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Grey (6th generation) - $1,049 from Amazon US (was $1,099)

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) - Space Grey (6th generation) - $400 from Amazon US (was $499)

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) - Space Grey (6th generation) - $500 from Amazon US (was $599)

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) - $89 from Amazon US (was $125)

Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad (10th generation) - International English - $299 from Amazon US (was $349)

Apple Smart Folio for iPad (10th generation) - Lemonade - $62 from Amazon US (was $79)

Samsung Tablets

UK

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11 Inch 256GB- £649 from Amazon UK (was £799)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32GB- £145 from Amazon UK (was £219)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4 Inch 64GB- £479 from Amazon UK (was £579)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7 Inch 32GB- £108 from Amazon UK (was £149)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ / S7+ / Tab S7 FE Book Cover - £47 from Amazon UK

US

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11 Inch 256GB- $563 from Amazon US (was $689)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32GB- $198 from Amazon US (was $230)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4 Inch 64GB- $430 from Amazon US (was $530)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7 Inch 32GB- $130 from Amazon US (was $160)

Google Pixel Tablet

UK

Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock – 128 GB – Porcelain - £599 from Amazon UK

US

Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock – 128 GB – Porcelain - $499 from Amazon US

Amazon Fire Tablets

UK

Amazon Fire 7 tablet 7-inch display 32 GB - £55 from Amazon UK (was £75)

Amazon Fire 8 tablet 8-inch display 64 GB - £80 from Amazon UK (was £130)

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet 10.1-inch display 64 GB - £85 from Amazon UK (was £200)

Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet 11-inch display 128 GB - £179.99 from Amazon UK (was £290)

US

Amazon Fire 7 tablet 7-inch display 32 GB - $60 from Amazon US (was $80)

Amazon Fire 8 tablet 8-inch display 64 GB - $85 from Amazon US (was $130)

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet 10.1-inch display 64 GB - $90 from Amazon US (was $190)

Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet 11-inch display 64 GB - $150 from Amazon US (was $230)

Lenovo Tablets

UK

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) 10 Inch - £149 from Amazon UK (was £220)

US

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) 10 Inch - $190 from Amazon US

There's lots of great tablets out there at different price points for different types of users, so there's sure to be a tablet deal that's right for you during Amazon Prime Day . We'll continue to update the prices leading up to and during Prime Day, so keep checking back and follow the Jelly Deals Twitter too to stay up-to-date on the latest deals.

