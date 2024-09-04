Best LR 7.62 loadout and class build for Black Ops 6 beta

The LR 7.62 is one of Black Ops 6’s brand new sniper rifles, featuring bolt-action firing and high damage.

As is common in every Call of Duty title, it’s usually the bolt-action snipers that can become very popular in a short time, despite other meta-defining weapons.

This particular rifle in Black Ops 6 comes with a built-in multi-zoom function too, making it all the more deadly and accurate at longer range.

To assist your usage of this weapon, we’ve put together this page to run through the best LR 7.62 loadout and attachments, the best perks and class build to pair with the gun, as well as how to unlock the LR 7.62 for use in your own custom loadouts.

Black Ops 6 beta LR 7.62 best loadout and attachments

On its own, the LR 7.62 is a solid sniper, but there’s a few ways to give it some TLC and improve certain aspects - like its magazine size or rechambering speed, for example.

There’s a slew of attachments worth considering, but thanks to a Mastercraft variant unlocked through the Vault Edition of Black Ops 6, there’s already a pretty good setup worth taking for a spin.

We’re using this Mastercraft variant as the basis for our recommendation, and below we’ve provided a high-level look at the best attachments for the LR 7.62:

Barrel OR Fire Mod : Reinforced Barrel OR Rapid Fire

: Reinforced Barrel OR Rapid Fire Underbarrel : Precision Handguard

: Precision Handguard Magazine : Extended Mag II

: Extended Mag II Rear Grip : Ergonomic Grip or Quickdraw Grip

: Ergonomic Grip or Quickdraw Grip Stock: Infiltrator Stock

The first attachment on the list is the Reinforced Barrel, which grants an increase to damage range and bullet velocity, both of which are ultimately likely to be more useful on larger maps.

With that in mind, since the rechambering speed of this weapon can be a little slow, you might find using the Rapid Fire attachment in the 'Fire Mods' slot to be more helpful overall.

In terms of the other attachments, they’re all pretty solid additions to round out this weapon - for example, the Precision Handguard boosts recoil control and aiming idle sway, whilst Extended Mag II doubles the magazine size.

The Ergonomic Grip continues this trend, improving aim down sights speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and dive-to-fire speed. Whilst two of those may not be directly applicable to a sniper all the time, you never know when a quickscope might save your life!

If you’re just interested in the ADS speed, the Quickdraw Grip is a worthy alternative.

As for the final attachment, the Infiltrator Stock is going to provide you with a heightened aim-walking movement speed. Other attachments in this slot also give some flinch resistance bonuses, so feel free to swap out to one of those if that feels like a better pick for you.

Ultimately, how you build the LR 7.62 may be mode-dependent, but it could also be playstyle-dependent which is especially true when it comes to perks and the like. In any case, be sure to play around with these attachments and any others you’re curious about to find the perfect build for you.

Black Ops 6 beta LR 7.62 best class build, perks, gear, and equipment

When putting together the perfect loadout and class build for the LR 7.62, we’re thinking about this more in terms of both a mobile, but support-focused role.

However, this being Call of Duty will mean that you’ll have to be adaptable, ready for anything, with quick reactions to boot.

Before delving into the full explanation behind the best picks, check out all our recommendations below for the best Black Ops 6 beta LR 7.62 loadout:

Best Black Ops 6 beta LR 7.62 loadout

Perk 1 : Flak Jacket

: Flak Jacket Perk 2 : Dispatcher

: Dispatcher Perk 3 : Quartermaster

: Quartermaster Combat Specialty : Strategist (none if picking Ghost)

: Strategist (none if picking Ghost) Secondary : Jackal PDW

: Jackal PDW Tactical : Flashbang or Stim Shot

: Flashbang or Stim Shot Lethal : Frag

: Frag Field Upgrade : Trophy System or Assault Pack

: Trophy System or Assault Pack Wildcard: Overkill w/ Jackal PDW as secondary

With being primarily set up to play as a sniper, our first perk recommendation of Flak Jacket is going to help you sustain more damage from explosives and fire, allowing you to have more of a chance to escape and survive.

In the second slot, we’re going with Dispatcher which will help you fill somewhat of a support role thanks to a reduced Scorestreak cost.

Our third and final slot for perks goes to Quartermaster, which simply lets you recharge your equipment over a period of time, keeping you stocked up on Tacticals and Lethals, again leaning into that support playstyle.

Both of these perks pair nicely with some of the Strategist Combat Specialty bonuses, such as bonus score for capturing objectives and destroying enemy equipment, with the ability to deploy equipment faster too.

As for your secondary, since we’re picking the Overkill Wildcard that lets you equip any primary or secondary in either slot, we’re recommending you pick the Jackal PDW. Arguably the best SMG in the game, and a perfect pairing with this sniper, especially if you have the Scourge variant.

We’re also equipping the Jackal with a suppressor, so that it’ll help remain off radar when firing, helping to stay hidden when moving from place to place.

As for equipment, we’re choosing between either the Flashbang or Stim Shot in the Tactical slot, Frag in the Lethal slot, and either the Trophy System or Assault Pack for our Field Upgrade - the former is good for support and objective play, the latter to stay stocked up on ammo and equipment.

As with all aspects of the loadout, you may find some things work and others don’t, so be sure to experiment and try out some other things if this setup doesn’t work for you.

How to unlock the LR 7.62 in the Black Ops 6 beta

As with various other weapons, the LR 7.62 is unlocked by playing matches, earning XP and reaching higher ranks.

More specifically, the LR 7.62 is unlocked by reaching level 16 in the Black Ops 6 beta.

Alternatively, if you’re an owner of the game’s Vault Edition, you’re able to use the weapon as soon as you reach level 4. This is thanks to the 'Brainstorm' Mastercraft variant of the gun included within this edition.

This particular version also unlocks various high-weapon-level attachments too, so you’re able to get off to a head start with the standard version of the gun as well.

Good luck with the LR 7.62 in the Black Ops 6 beta!