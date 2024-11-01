Best KSV loadout and class build for Black Ops 6

The KSV in Black Ops 6 has been slowly rising to the top as a new favourite since the game’s launch.

New for the full game, this Black Ops 6 gun is a very reliable, close-quarters machine that - with the right build - can tear through any Multiplayer lobby.

In this guide, we’ll be diving into the best KSV attachments and build, discussing the best class loadout, perks, gear, and equipment, as well as how to unlock the KSV, so you can get your hands on this PVP monster.

Black Ops 6 KSV best attachments and build

For our approach to the KSV, we’re following somewhat of a similar focus as the Tanto 22, whereby we’re leaning into stealth and mobility, with options if you're more concerned about weapon performance over stealth. Unlike the Tanto though, since the KSV has a decent rate of fire off the bat, we won’t need to pick the Rapid Fire attachment. Instead, we're focusing our attention on making the gun as accurate and reliant as possible.

With all that in mind, below is our recommendation for the best KSV attachments and build:

Muzzle : Suppressor OR Ported Compensator

: Suppressor OR Ported Compensator Barrel : Reinforced Barrel

: Reinforced Barrel Magazine : Flip Mag

: Flip Mag Rear Grip : Ergonomic Grip

: Ergonomic Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

The full attachment build we're recommending for the KSV. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

First off, we've got a choice you can make to choose what direction you'd like to take the build.

If you want to be hidden from the minimap when firing the gun, the Suppressor is a no-brainer, letting you lean into stealth as an element of the build. However, when playing hectic modes and maps, stealth maybe isn't too much of a priority for you, and so a great alternative here is the Ported Compensator, which provides improved vertical recoil control, as well as better control over the first shot you fire, making it easier to manage your aim in those subsequent shots.

A comparison between the Suppressor (left) and the Ported Compensator (right) attachments, and the benefits they each provide. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

As for our other attachments, things are a bit more straightforward, starting off with the Reinforced Barrel which not only increases bullet velocity, but also damage range too, making the SMG stronger across longer distances.

To improve reload speed and keep you in the fight, we're picking the Flip Mag magazine attachment, letting every other reload be done at a faster rate - shortening them to about half the duration of a standard reload.

Allowing for quicker reactions, we're going with the Ergonomic Grip in the Rear Grip attachment slot, to allow for improved slide-to-fire, dive-to-fire, and aim-down-sight speeds, keeping you nimble as you master the new Onmimovement system.

Finally, to wrap up the mobility bonuses this build provides, we're going with the Balanced Stock for improved movement speed, and this applies to essentially all forms of movement, regardless of whether you're strafing, in hipfire, or aiming.

The Balanced Stock attachment that's boosting various movement speed related aspects. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

The result of all these attachments is a gun that feels fast, snappy, and effective at close-quarters. Plus, paired with the perks we recommend below, you'll be moving around the map like a true predator.

Though of course, if there's any attachment you'd rather opt for, feel free to mix it up as you go, and see what works best for you and the maps and modes you like to play.

Black Ops 6 KSV best class loadout, perks, gear, and equipment

To fully embrace mobile movement for this loadout, we’ll be leaning on a slew of perks alongside equipment that’s a mix of recommendations and your own picks to curate the class to your own playstyle, whilst assisting the KSV in being the deadly firearm it is.

Below is our recommendation for the best Black Ops 6 KSV class loadout:

Best Black Ops 6 KSV loadout

Secondary : Stryder .22

: Stryder .22 Tactical : Stim Shot

: Stim Shot Lethal : Player preference

: Player preference Field Upgrade : Player preference

: Player preference Perk 1 : Gung-Ho

: Gung-Ho Perk 2 : Assassin

: Assassin Perk 3 : Double Time

: Double Time Combat Specialty : Enforcer

: Enforcer Wildcard: Perk Greed (w/ Flak Jacket)

For your secondary, we’re recommending the Stryder .22 primarily for the fact it has deep ammo reserves and a high fire rate. Alternatively, you could go for the Grekhova since it’s fully automatic, but the Stryder will be a little more focused and less likely to burn through ammunition.

The full loadout we're choosing for the KSV. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

In terms of Tactical and Lethal, we recommend you run the Stim Shot to keep your health topped up, whilst your pick for the latter is entirely in your hands, so go with whatever complements your playstyle. The same is true for your Field Upgrade, but the Assault Pack is always a reliable pick to stay stocked up on ammo and equipment.

Perks are where your decisions are most important here though, and for this particular loadout, we’re pointing you towards three 'Enforcer' perks (red perks) to have access to handy bonuses like a movement speed and health-regen buff when scoring kills.

The particular perks we’re going for are all intended to lean into emphasising mobility, with some bonuses to help the stealthy approach of the gun’s attachment build. Specifically, we’re looking at Gung-Ho, Assassin, and Double Time, along with Flak Jacket thanks to the Perk Greed Wildcard.

The perks we're picking and the active Combat Specialty. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

Gung-Ho helps by improving sprint speeds whilst reloading or using equipment, Assassin will reveal players on killstreaks and grant bonuses acquired by picking up the Bounty Packs they drop providing additional score, and Double Time greatly increases the duration of your Tactical Sprint. Finally, Flak Jacket grants resilience to explosive and fire damage, perfect for when moving through hectic combat zones.

Of course, as with any loadout, be sure to tweak and adjust various elements as you see fit to curate it more to your own playstyle and needs.

How to unlock the KSV in Black Ops 6

The KSV is unlocked pretty early on, meaning you won’t have to level up too much to obtain it.

To unlock the KSV, you’ll only need to reach Level 7 by earning XP across all of Black Ops 6’s modes.

The Level 7 requirement to unlock the KSV, shown on the in-game level unlocks progression page. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

You can earn XP faster by using Double XP tokens, completing challenges in Multiplayer and Zombies and more - though general play should have you at the required level in no time.

Additionally, if you happen to own a Blueprint for the weapon, it’ll be available for you right from the getgo, cutting out the level requirement.

For more Black Ops 6 loadout guides, be sure to check out our best loadouts page, as well as our full guns tier list where we've ranked and rated each weapon, giving pointers as to the overall meta right now, as well as attachments and loadouts to help.