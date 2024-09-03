Best Jackal PDW loadout and class build for Black Ops 6 beta

The Jackal PDW in the Black Ops 6 beta is a new submachine gun, and one that's had quite an impact in just a few short days.

There are often meta-defining weapons at the launch of every Call of Duty, whether in the beta or full game, and this SMG is no doubt the king of the bunch.

In this guide, we'll be running through this weapon in-depth, sharing our picks for what makes the best Jackal PDW loadout, the best class build to pair alongside it, and how to unlock the Jackal PDW.

Black Ops 6 beta Jackal PDW best loadout and attachments The Jackal PDW on its own is a solid gun, but Vault Edition owners also have access to a blueprint variant in the form of 'Scourge'. This other version of the weapon provides a set of attachments that enhance and turn the weapon into an absolute machine, especially when paired with the right perks. With that in mind, we're using this blueprint as a basis for our attachment recommendation, dropping in one or two other suggestions for what you could swap to instead. Below are those recommended attachments which you can unlock through weapon levels, or pre-equipped on the Scourge variant: Barrel: CHF Barrel

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip or Marksman Foregrip

Magazine: Extended Mag I

Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Stock: Infiltrator Stock The Jackal PDW with all our recommended attachments equipped. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision Up front, the CHF Barrel provides an increase to the Jackal's headshot multiplier, with some reduction to vertical recoil control. The Marksman Foregrip unlocks the ability to 'focus' when aiming down sights, allowing you to zoom in and more accurately hit targets. It can be helpful, but we think the Ranger Foregrip might be a better pick here with boosts to movement speed and recoil control. Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision Offsetting its higher rate of fire, this variant comes with the Extended Mag I attachment, upping the ammo capacity per mag to 40 rounds instead of 30. The gun receives a bit of snappiness thanks to the Quickdraw Grip's increase to aim-down-sight speed, whilst the Infiltrator Stock boosts aim-walking movement speed - both of which are perfect enhancements to this close-quarters weapon. Overall, the Jackal PDW performs very well with this setup, but we think if any attachments aren't working, you could probably swap one or two out for something like an optic sight, the Recoil Springs fire mod for some recoil reduction, or even a Suppressor to keep you hidden off the radar. Though we'd advise against swapping much out besides perhaps the foregrip if our alternate recommendation of the Ranger Foregrip doesn't suit you. The Scourge blueprint of the Jackal PDW with our recommended attachments - owning the Vault Edition unlocks this variant and these attachments automatically. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision Remember, if you're an owner of the Vault Edition, you'll be able to equip all these attachments on any version of the Jackal PDW, meaning you can jump into the action early on with a weapon that - by all accounts - is the best of them all right now.

Black Ops 6 beta Jackal PDW best class build, perks, gear, and equipment Since the Jackal PDW is a weapon primarily focused on close quarters engagements, we're leaning heavily into that playstyle with the perks we're recommending. Check out our recommendations for the best Black Ops 6 beta Jackal PDW loadout below: Best Black Ops 6 beta Jackal PDW loadout Perk 1: Ghost or Flak Jacket

Perk 2: Dexterity

Perk 3: Double Time

Combat Specialty: Enforcer

Secondary: GS45

Tactical: Stim Shot or Flashbang

Lethal: Frag

Field Upgrade: Assault Pack or Acoustic AMP

Assault Pack or Acoustic AMP Wildcard: Perk Greed with perk Gung-Ho An overview of the perks and equipment we're recommending you equip alongside your customised Jackal PDW. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision Mobility, with hints of stealth and survivability is the name of the game here, and it all begins with our recommended perks. First up is Ghost, which will hide you from enemy radar pings, UAVs, Prox Alarms, and more - so long as you're moving, planting, defusing, or interacting with scorestreaks. Ghost is a solid pairing with a Suppressor, since you'll stay hidden when attacking and whilst moving, but if you're in a much more hectic and close quarters mode or map, Flak Jacket's reduced explosive and fire damage might be more handy. Left: The Ghost perk and its various effects. | Right: The Flak Jacket perk and the bonuses it provides. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision In terms of the other perks, we're recommending Dexterity in the second slot with it reducing weapon motion whilst jumping, sliding, and diving, letting you take full advantage of the new Omnimovement system without any trade offs. You'll also take less fall damage too, so you can get a bit more experimental with your dives and aerial attacks. Add on Double Time, and your Tactical Sprint lasts for much longer too! Alongside this, thanks to the Perk Greed Wildcard, you're able to throw another perk on - for which we're going for Gung-Ho, which reduces movement penalties when reloading or using equipment, and lets you reload whilst Tactical Sprinting. Since three of these perks are part of the Enforcer Combat Specialty, you'll gain an additional buff on top of these too - that being, a temporary buff to movement speed and health regeneration rate when eliminating enemies. Left: The Perk Greed Wildcard and Gung-Ho perk, alongside our other recommended perks. | Right: The bonuses provided by the Enforcer Combat Specialty. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision As for the other aspects, you're welcome to pick what suits your playstyle, but in terms of the rest of the loadout we're going with the GS45 pistol as our secondary, Stim Shot for Tactical - giving a way to replenish health and Tactical Sprint - as well as a Frag, and Assault Pack or Acoustic AMP, the latter of which will make enemy footsteps louder, useful for noticing enemies approaching from behind. Just like with attachments, feel free to try a variety of different pieces of equipment and perks, as some of it will be a little mode-dependent.