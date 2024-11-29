1. £65 off of PlayStation 5 consoles

You can save £65 across pretty much the whole range of PS5 consoles until the 12th of December, so you’ve got more than just Black Friday to think about it. The only console not included in the deal is the Pro Edition.

Prices start a £309.99 – this is a special introductory price for the PS5 Digital slim edition with Fortnite DLC. If you'd rather pick up a disc edition, then these are currently available for £399.

2. Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 down to £38 / £37

Warhammer fans, it's time to take stock of the best deal for you this Black Friday. Head over to Amazon and you'll be able to pick up Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 for PS5 for just £36.99, or £37.95 on Xbox.

Space Marine 2 is one of the best Warhammer games that we've seen in recent times. Our staff writer Connor Makar was highly impressed with the game. He said in his four-star review, “Space Marine 2 stands in a world of its own; it's the big blue boys in a triple-A shooter, given the budget it deserves. I think Saber Interactive has done an excellent job bringing the grimdark universe of 40k to life, mixing in so much style and character as to make the game a mandatory buy for any 40k diehard. But, by the time I finished up the campaign and operations mode, I was desperate for more.”

3. Selected DualSense Controllers on sale

For the first time, you can get £20 off a DualSense Edge controller until the 2nd of January.

The DualSense Edge controllers are all about customisation. The range of settings that are adjustable on these controllers gives you a level of choice that other controllers can't offer, namely in the way of trigger lock switches, swappable thumbstick modules, custom vibration strength settings, rear paddle buttons, and trigger dead zones.

If that level of customisation is appealing to you, then it’s worth parting with the extra bit of cash for a DualSense Edge. If you’re not bothered by all of that and just want a regular DualSense controller, then you can also bag £20 off selected controllers until the 19th December.

White

Cosmic Red

Midnight Black

Starlight Blue

Chroma Indigo (£49.99)

Chroma Pearl (£44.99)

4. Grab an Xbox Series S for £200 from Amazon

The colours included in the sale are:

Xbox fans, don’t worry, not all of the deals are on PlayStation stuff. If you're in the market for an Xbox Series S, then you can pick one up for £199.99 on Amazon. While this is by no means the most amazing deal of the century, it is a tasty £50 discount and a very tempting price if you want to add an Xbox to your console collection.

5. Save up to £220 on PSVR2 Call of the Mountain bundle

Among their raft of other Black Friday offerings, Sony are currently giving consumers up to £220 off this Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle.

The standard edition of the headset is also down to £349.99 as a part of the deal, but if Horizon Call of the Mountain is something you’ve been excited about, then the bundle is your best bet here, as the standard edition and the bundle are going for the same price.

6. Sonic X Shadow is down to £27.99

Sonic X Shadow Generations has come down to £27.99 on Switch, Xbox, and PS5 for Black Friday. The game usually goes for about $50 so this Black Friday deal is a great opportunity for a discounted romp down memory lane.

The game is a blend of old meets new, it's essentially a souped-up remaster. The bulk of the game is a remaster of 2011’s Sonic Generations, a game that took you through the entire history of Sonic.

The other main focus of the game is Shadow. A set of bonus levels that tell the entire story of the franchise’s popular antihero. People in the US can also grab this deal, picking it up on Amazon for just $29.99.

7. Xbox Controllers for £38.99

Carbon Black

Deep Pink

Electric Volt (£39.94)

Robot White

Shock Blue

8. Save £80 on SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset

Controller deals are always great, and that’s why Xbox are taking a page from Sony’s book and offering a decent discount on a range of their standard controllers. Selected colours of the stock Xbox controllers are available for £38.99 over Black Friday weekend, down from £54.99. Colours in the deal are:

If you’re looking to push the boat out a little bit in your search for a new headset, then anything from SteelSeries is going to be a wise purchase. They have headsets at a range of price points, and some of the best are the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless.

Luckily for you, it’s Black Friday, so you can grab a headset for £244.97 this weekend, down from it’s usual price of £329.99. These headsets come with adaptive noise cancellation and two-swappable battery packs. So if you’re smart about it, you’ll have unlimited battery life.

9. Savings on Sony headsets and earbuds

In the frankly overwhelming world of over-ear audio options, Sony’s stock Pulse headsets are not game changers. What they are, however, are surprisingly well-rounded and comfortable stock headsets that aren’t going to cost you an arm and a leg.

The Pulse Elite headset has had £20 knocked off the RRP, so they’re now down to £109.99. I can certainly think of some worse headsets that cost a lot more.

If you’re like me, over-ear headsets can sometimes feel a bit too bulky and cumbersome for extended periods. If you’re after something more minimal, then you can also grab some Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds for £169.99. That’s a £30 saving on these.

10. WD_Black SN850X 2TB down to £119.99

Our favourite storage solution for the PS5 is this WD_Black SN850X. You can pick one up for £119.99 from Amazon at the moment.

These things are great, they’re officially licensed so you\re pretty much guaranteed that it’s going to run smoothly once you set it up. You can get models with higher storage, but we think the 2TB is the sweet spot for use with a PS5.