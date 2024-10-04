Best FC 25 formations and custom tactics
The best ways to play the beautiful game.
Figuring out the best formations and custom tactics in EA Sports FC 25 is essential to being successful in all the different modes the game has to offer. It is much more pivotal when competing online as not having a proper formation with good custom tactics can be the difference between a satisfying win or an embarrassing defeat.
Each formation has its own strengths and weaknesses, so it's up to you to figure out which suits your playstyle. Are you going full-on attack leaving your defence a bit exposed? Or are you more leaned towards staying back on defence and waiting for the right moment to attack? Or are you a combination of both?
In this guide, we'll be going through some of the best formations and custom tactics to start your journey in EA Sports FC 25. Some of them are used by the biggest teams in the world right now, so learning them properly can help you achieve success in the game.
Here are our recommendations for the best formations and custom tactics in FC 25:
The 4-4-2
The 4-4-2 formation is one of the most classic as well as simple formations in football. It consists of a basic back four, with four midfielders supporting two strikers at the front. What's great about this formation is that it covers a wide area so you can utilise it according to your player's strengths.
Here are the custom tactics and player roles for this formation:
- Formation: 4-4-2 Flat
- Build-Up Style: Short Passing
- Defensive Approach: Balanced, Line Height: 35
- GK: Goalkeeper
- Left and Right Centerbacks: Defender and Ball-playing Defender
- Left Back: Wingback
- Right Back: Fullback
- Center Mid Left: Deep-Lying Playmaker
- Center Mid Right: Box-to-Box
- Left Mid: Winger
- Right Mid: Inside Forward
- Left Striker: Advanced Forward
- Right Striker: False 9
The 4-3-3 (2)
This formation was used during the heydays of FC Barcelona during the heydays of Barcelona during the early 2010s and is still a popular formation in real life as well as in the game. The tight three-man midfield consisting of two center mids and a defensive mid is pivotal in maintaining the flow of the game in their favour.
Here are the custom tactics and player roles for this formation:
- Formation: 4-3-3 Holding
- Build-Up Style: Balanced
- Defensive Approach: Balanced, Line Height: 60
- GK: Goalkeeper
- Left and Right Centerbacks: Defender and Ball-playing Defender
- Left Back: Wingback
- Right Back: Fullback
- Center Mid Left: Deep-Lying Playmaker
- Center Mid Right: Box-to-Box
- Center Defensive Mid: Holding
- Right Winger: Inside Forward
- Left Winger: Winger
- Striker: False 9
The 4-2-4
The 4-2-4 formation is a bit of a weird one in the sense that it has four forwards all going on the attack. With only two midfielders engaging in the midfield battle with occasional help from the two wingers, this formation excels in counterattacks if done properly.
Here are the custom tactics and player roles for this formation:
- Formation: 4-2-4
- Build-Up Style: Counter
- Defensive Approach: High, Line Height: 65
- GK: Goalkeeper
- Left and Right Centerbacks: Defender and Defender
- Left Back: Fullback
- Right Back: Fullback
- Center Mid Left: Holding
- Center Mid Right: Box-to-Box
- Center Defensive Mid: Holding
- Right and Left Winger: Inside Forward
- Right and Left Strikers: Advanced Forward
The 4-2-3-1(2)
The 4-2-3-1 (2) formation boasts a five-man midfield with two defensive mids supporting a lone attacking mid, who in turn supports the striker and the wide midfielders with goal-scoring opportunities. This formation was successfully used by big teams, most notably Real Madrid during the early 2010s.
Here are the custom tactics and player roles for this formation:
- Formation: 4-2-3-1 Wide
- Build-Up Style: Balanced
- Defensive Approach: High, Line Height: 70
- GK: Sweeper Keeper
- Left and Right Centerbacks: Stopper and Ball-playing Defender
- Left Back: Attacking Wingback
- Right Back: Fullback
- Center Defensive Mid Left: Deep-Lying Playmaker
- Center Defensive Mid Right: Box-to-Box
- Center Attacking Mid: Playmaker
- Left Mid: Inside Forward
- Right Mid: Winger
- Left Striker: Advanced Forward
The 5-3-2
In this formation, the mindset is fully defensive with three centerbacks putting in the hard work. The three-man midfield is also supported by the two fullbacks, who alternate between their defensive and offensive duties.
Here are the custom tactics and player roles for this formation:
- Formation: 5-3-2 Holding
- Build-Up Style: Balanced
- Defensive Approach: High, Line Height: 70
- GK: Sweeper Keeper
- Left, Center and Right Centerbacks: Defender, Stopper and Ball-playing Defender
- Left Back: Wingback
- Right Back: Wingback
- Center Mid Left: Playmaker
- Center Mid Right: Box-to-Box
- Center Defensive Mid: Deep-Lying Playmaker
- Right Striker: Advanced Forward
- Left Striker: Advanced Forward
The 4-1-2-1-2 (2)
This formation is known as the diamond formation, with how the four midfielders' positions resonate a diamond shape. This is where the buildup mainly happens with the ball coming in from the back and leading it to the two strikers. The attacking mid is pivotal in both the offence and defence roles and what makes the formation click.
Here are the custom tactics and player roles for this formation:
- Formation: 4-1-2-1-2 Narrow
- Build-Up Style: Short Passing
- Defensive Approach: Balanced, Line Height: 60
- GK: Goalkeeper
- Left and Right Centerbacks: Defender and Ball-playing Defender
- Left Back: Fullback
- Right Back: Fullback
- Center Mid Left: Deep-Lying Playmaker
- Center Mid Right: Box-to-Box
- Center Defensive Mid: Holding
- Center Attacking Mid: Shadow Striker
- Left Striker: Advanced Forward
- Right Striker: False 9
Enjoy trying out all these formations and tactics in EA Sports FC 25!