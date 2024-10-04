Best FC 25 formations and custom tactics

Figuring out the best formations and custom tactics in EA Sports FC 25 is essential to being successful in all the different modes the game has to offer. It is much more pivotal when competing online as not having a proper formation with good custom tactics can be the difference between a satisfying win or an embarrassing defeat.

Each formation has its own strengths and weaknesses, so it's up to you to figure out which suits your playstyle. Are you going full-on attack leaving your defence a bit exposed? Or are you more leaned towards staying back on defence and waiting for the right moment to attack? Or are you a combination of both?

In this guide, we'll be going through some of the best formations and custom tactics to start your journey in EA Sports FC 25. Some of them are used by the biggest teams in the world right now, so learning them properly can help you achieve success in the game.

