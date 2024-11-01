Choosing the best faction in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is really down to figuring out which one suits you, or the character you're creating, the best. Take time to think about this because you cannot change your choice once you've made Rook.

That being said, stats and perks aside, we'd like to mention that it's also important to think about which faction sounds like it'll be the most enjoyable for your adventure in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. After all, your Rook's backstory and conversational choices, as well as some relationships with a few NPCs, will be influenced by this choice.

Remember, the choice is ultimately subjective, but here's our pick for the best faction in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

For more help on your travels across Thedas, check out our Dragon Age: The Veilguard walkthrough.

Best faction in Dragon Age The Veilguard

The best faction in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is ultimately up to you and which one suits your preferred playstyle as well as your desires throughout the story. However, we found that the Grey Wardens have the most useful buffs in terms of the defense and health stat increase they give.

Remember that you cannot change your faction once you've chosen it while creating Rook, and that their choice will impact their conversation choices. For example, choosing the Lords of Fortune class will unlock more unique dialogue options with Taash and other Lords of Fortune members.

The faction choice will also influence Rook's backstory, and it'll be easier for Rook to gain strength with the faction they're a part of which can alter which ending you get. If you find that the faction you've initially picked isn't working for you, then you'll need to start a new save file and playthrough to change your choice.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

However, it's worth noting that specific factions will be better suited to the class you've chosen. Here are the classes and which factions we've found compliments them the best:

Rogue - We found that the Veil Jumpers or the Grey Wardens would be good choices. It's quite tricky to land a critial hit as this class so the buffs gained from the Veil Rangers are helpful or the base health and defense buff from the Grey Wardens is helpful during more intense battles.

- We found that the would be good choices. It's quite tricky to land a critial hit as this class so the buffs gained from the Veil Rangers are helpful or the base health and defense buff from the Grey Wardens is helpful during more intense battles. Mage - We found that the Mourn Watch or Shadow Dragons suit the Mage class. You get more affliction stacks from the Shadow Dragons but more Mana from the Mourn Watch - so either have useful buffs to help increase the usability and efficacy of the Mage.

- We found that the suit the Mage class. You get more affliction stacks from the Shadow Dragons but more Mana from the Mourn Watch - so either have useful buffs to help increase the usability and efficacy of the Mage. Warrior - The Grey Wardens or the Lords of Fortune are solid choices for Warriors. You can perform takedowns with slightly less effort with the Lords of Fortune, and the base health and defense boost from the Grey Wardens is always handy.

Image credit: BioWare/EA

Also, remember that the faction you choose will decide Rook's last name and their casual wear too (which you can see while browsing the factions during character creation).

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Dragon Age: The Veilguard content, then check out our page showing you the best class, how to respec, and our skill tree explainer.