Best early Prime Day deals 2023 LIVE: Shop today's best gaming and tech offers ahead of the Amazon sale

Here are the best early Amazon Prime Day gaming deals for PS5, Switch, Xbox and PC.

Corinna Burton avatar
Deals by Corinna Burton Commerce Editor
Amazon Prime Day 2023 takes place next week on 11th and 12th July where there will be tons of exclusive deals for Prime members only. You needn't wait until then however as there are plenty of early Prime Day deals that everyone can shop right now!

Check out all our other Prime Day guides if you're looking for something specific too. We are regularly updating these to help you find the best early Prime Day deals.

Discover more of the best Prime Day deals in 2023

Today's best early Prime Day deals for gaming and tech

Good morning to you all and happy Friday! We're kicking off our live blog for the best early Prime Day deals with this absolute bargain. You can grab one of the best and fastest SSDs for PS5 for just £55.

The Crucial P5 Plus 1TB SSD, which is one of the best SSDs that Digital Foundry has tested for PS5, and also makes a solid choice for PC users too, is now better than half price. It's also only $50 from Amazon in the US too (was $57.99).

If you're buying to expand your PS5 storage, do make sure you grab a heatsink too. Digital Foundry recommends this one for only £8.

Get the Crucial P5 Plus 1TB SSD for just £55

Corinna Burton

Eurogamer.net Merch