Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2022
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2022: More of the best early deals

From the OLED and bundles, to the new Pokemon and SD cards, here are all the best early Black Friday switch deals
Corinna Burton avatar
Deals by Corinna Burton Commerce Editor
Additional contributions by
Updated on

It's just two days to go until Black Friday, but we've already seen plenty of incredible deals. In the UK this includes a Switch bundled with Sonic Frontiers, Mario Kart 8 and 3 months of NSO for just £277 (that's over £100 off!), an OLED for £270, and the new Pokemon for £40. And in the US we've got Bayonetta 3 for $47, Breath of The Wild for $30, and Link's Awakening for $30.

On top of this, Nintendo has just launched a huge eShop Black Friday sale. To make this even better, you can grab Nintendo eShop credits at 10% off from our friend's at VG247 using the code "BLACKFRIDAY".

It's rare to see such good deals on Switch consoles and games, so we're excited to see what pops up in the next couple of days. Keep your eyes peeled as we keep updating this page throughout the rest of the week.

Today's best early Black Friday deals for Nintendo Switch

UK Black Friday Switch Deals

Switch with Sonic Frontiers, Mario Kart 8 and 3 months NSO - £278 from Amazon (was £392)

Pokemon Violet - £40 from ShopTo

Pokemon Scarlet - £40 from ShopTo

Nintendo Switch OLED Console with Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet- £329 from Very (was £389)

Get both of the latest Pokemon games with a Switch OLED console and net a saving of £60.

Switch with Sparks of Hope Comic Edition, Mario Kart 8 and 3 months NSO - £291 from Amazon (was £377)

Switch with Metroid Dread, Mario Kart 8 and 3 months NSO - £284 from Amazon (was £397)

Switch with Switch Sports, Mario Kart 8 and 3 months NSO - £274 from Amazon (was £378)

Switch with Pokemon Scarlet, Mario Kart 8 and 3 months NSO - £286 from Amazon (was £387)

Switch with Just Dance 2023, Mario Kart 8 and 3 months NSO - £278 from Amazon (was £372)

Switch with The Skywalker Saga, Mario Kart 8 and 3 months NSO - £279 from Amazon (was £387)

Switch with Persona 5 Royal, Mario Kart 8 and 3 months NSO - £277 from Amazon (was £392)

Switch with Splatoon 3, Mario Kart 8 and 3 months NSO - £281 from Amazon (was £387)

Switch with Bayonetta 3, Mario Kart 8 and 3 months NSO - £284 from Amazon (was £387)

Switch with Minecraft, Mario Kart 8 and 3 months NSO - £264 from Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED White - £270 from Smyths (was £305)

Pokemon Shining Pearl - £28 from The Game Collection

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond - £30 from The Game Collection

Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- £259.99 from Very

Get a standard Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online for £259.99.

Nintendo Switch OLED Console with Nintendo Switch Sports- £299 from Very (was £342)

Get Nintendo Switch Sports with a white Switch OLED console and net a saving of £60.

Splatoon 3 - £37 from Amazon UK

Pokemon Legends: Arceus - £37 from Amazon UK

NBA 2K23 - £36 from Amazon (was £51)

Nintendo Switch Sports - £29.99 from Amazon UK (was £40)

US Black Friday Switch Deals

Special Edition Animal Crossing Switch - $300 from Dell

Comes with a $35 Dell PROMO eGift Card that is sent within 20 days

Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle- $299.99 from Walmart

This bundle features a Nintendo Switch console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus - $49.50 from Amazon (was $60)

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - $30 from Walmart (was $60)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $30 from Target (was $40)

Mario Strikers Battle League - $50 from Amazon US (was $60)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - $51 from Amazon US (was 60)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $48 from Amazon US (was $60)

NBA 2K23 (Digital Code) - $27 from Amazon (was $60)

NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition (Digital Code) - $50 from Amazon (was $100)

Bayonetta 3 - $47 from Amazon US (was $60)

Black Friday Switch, OLED and Lite consoles and bundles

Amazon has some incredible deals right now on Switch bundles, including a Splatoon 3 & Mario Kart 8 bundle for £281, and a Sonic Frontiers & Mario Kart 8 bundle for £278.

We also saw Nintendo of America brought back its popular Mark Kart bundle (Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of NSO for $299.99). These have been selling fast though, with it now being sold out on the Nintendo store. Luckily you can still pick it up from Best Buy, GameStop, Amazon, Walmart and Target.

Nintendo Switch OLED Console with Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet- £329 from Very (was £389)

Get both of the latest Pokemon games with a Switch OLED console and net a saving of £60.

Switch with Sparks of Hope Comic Edition, Mario Kart 8 and 3 months NSO - £291 from Amazon (was £377)

Switch with Metroid Dread, Mario Kart 8 and 3 months NSO - £284 from Amazon (was £397)

Switch with Switch Sports, Mario Kart 8 and 3 months NSO - £274 from Amazon (was £378)

Switch with Pokemon Scarlet, Mario Kart 8 and 3 months NSO - £286 from Amazon (was £387)

Switch with Just Dance 2023, Mario Kart 8 and 3 months NSO - £278 from Amazon (was £372)

Switch with The Skywalker Saga, Mario Kart 8 and 3 months NSO - £279 from Amazon (was £387)

Switch with Persona 5 Royal, Mario Kart 8 and 3 months NSO - £277 from Amazon (was £392)

Switch with Splatoon 3, Mario Kart 8 and 3 months NSO - £281 from Amazon (was £387)

'

Switch with Bayonetta 3, Mario Kart 8 and 3 months NSO - £284 from Amazon (was £387)

'

Switch with Sonic Frontiers, Mario Kart 8 and 3 months NSO - £278 from Amazon (was £392)

'

Switch with Minecraft, Mario Kart 8 and 3 months NSO - £264 from Amazon

'

Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- £259.99 from Very

Get a standard Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online for £259.99.

Nintendo Switch OLED Console with Nintendo Switch Sports- £299 from Very (was £342)

Get Nintendo Switch Sports with a white Switch OLED console and net a saving of £60.

Special Edition Animal Crossing Switch - $300 from Dell (comes with $35 Dell PROMO eGift card)

Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle- $299.99 from Walmart

It's always worth checking out other retailers below too, you might just catch a bargain before anyone:

UK retailers:

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch OLED

US retailers:

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch OLED

Black Friday Switch games deals 2022

The deals are already rolling in with Nintendo already starting its Black Friday eShop sales, with up to 75% off a whole range of games. Disney Dreamlight Valley has 15% off, Doom Eternal has 60% off and Metroid Dread has 33% off. Buy your eShop credits through VG247's eShop, use the discount code "BLACKFRIDAY", and you'll bag yourself 10% off the credits too.

Best UK deals on Switch games

Pokemon Scarlet - £40 from ShopTo

Pokemon Violet - £40 from ShopTo

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - £37 from Amazon

Nintendo Switch Sports - £29.99 from Amazon (was £40)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - £34 from Amazon UK (was £50)

Kirby and the Forgotten Lands - £37 from Amazon (was £50)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword - £37 from Amazon (was £50)

Super Smash Bros Ultimate - £45 from Amazon

Pokemon Legends: Arceus - £37 from Amazon

Mario Party Superstars - £37 from Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - £45 from Amazon

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - £37 from Amazon (was £50)

Metroid Dread - £37 from Currys

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - £37 from Amazon

Super Mario Maker 2 - £37 from Amazon

Luigi's Mansion 3 - £37 from Amazon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - £37 from Amazon

Pokémon Sword - £37 from Amazon

Pokémon Shield - £37 from Currys

Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu - £37 from Currys

Pokémon Let's Go Eevee - £37 from Currys

Super Mario Party - £37 from Amazon (was £50)

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football - £37 from Amazon

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes - £40 from Amazon (was £50)

Splatoon 3 - £37 from Amazon UK

NBA 2K23 - £36 from Amazon (was £51)

Best US deals on Switch games

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $29 from Walmart (was $60)

Super Smash Bros Ultimate - $51 from Best Buy (was $60)

Pokemon Legends: Arceus - $49.50 from Amazon (was $60)

Mario Party Superstars - $50 from Walmart (was $60)

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $30 from Walmart (was $60)

Metroid Dread - $48 from Amazon (was $60)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (digital code) - $42 from Amazon (was $60)

Super Mario Maker 2 - $48 from Walmart (was $60)

Luigi's Mansion 3 - $49 from Walmart (was $60)

Super Mario Odyssey - $49 from Walmart (was $60)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - $50 from Amazon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $48 from Best Buy (was $60)

Pokémon Sword - $51 from Walmart

Pokémon Shield - $49 from Amazon (was $60)

Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu - $53 from Amazon

Super Mario Party - $50 from Walmart (was $60)

Mario Strikers Battle League - $49 from Amazon (was $60)

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes- $46 from Amazon (was $60)

Best Black Friday Switch accessories:

We already seeing some great deals on carry cases, SD cards and joy cons. We're expecting to see even more killer deals pop up in the next few days. But our fav so far has to be the 1TB SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC for just £95 / $123. Below you'll find an up to date list of even more early deals while we scout for the best Switch sales out there.

UK

US

That's about it for now, but we'll be keeping this page up to date through the rest of the week, so don't forget to check back in each day. In the meantime, keep an eye on our deals Twitter account, or, if you fancy something a bit different, check out our pages for the best PS5 Black Friday deals and best Xbox Black Friday deals.

Will there be any Switch OLED Black Friday Deals?

Yes, we've already seen one at Smyths for £270 (down from £305). With Smyths dropping their price, we can now expect to see more OLED deals from other retailers too. Keep checking back as we'll update this page every time we find a new OLED deal.

What sort of Switch bundles can we expect?

Well, we've seen some great ones already, including one for £281 with Splatoon 3, and one for £278 with Sonic Frontiers. And in the US we've got a Switch with Mario Kart 8, and 3 months of NSO for $299 (that's $100 cheaper than normal!).

What sort of Switch game deals can we expect?

While we don't usually see any major discount on Switch games, the eShop has just launched a huge range of Black Friday discounts, including 40% of Fifa 23 and 30% off Persona 5 Royal. You can grab an extra 10% off too by picking up discounted eShop credits with our friends at VG247 with the code "BLACKFRIDAY".

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Corinna Burton avatar

Corinna Burton

Commerce Editor

Corinna Burton is the commerce editor for Jelly Deals and writes about the latest gaming and tech deals at Eurogamer. She's been gaming since the 90's and loves a good bargain!

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch