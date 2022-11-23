Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2022: More of the best early deals

It's just two days to go until Black Friday, but we've already seen plenty of incredible deals. In the UK this includes a Switch bundled with Sonic Frontiers, Mario Kart 8 and 3 months of NSO for just £277 (that's over £100 off!), an OLED for £270, and the new Pokemon for £40. And in the US we've got Bayonetta 3 for $47, Breath of The Wild for $30, and Link's Awakening for $30.

On top of this, Nintendo has just launched a huge eShop Black Friday sale. To make this even better, you can grab Nintendo eShop credits at 10% off from our friend's at VG247 using the code "BLACKFRIDAY".

It's rare to see such good deals on Switch consoles and games, so we're excited to see what pops up in the next couple of days. Keep your eyes peeled as we keep updating this page throughout the rest of the week.

Today's best early Black Friday deals for Nintendo Switch

UK Black Friday Switch Deals

US Black Friday Switch Deals

Black Friday Switch, OLED and Lite consoles and bundles

Amazon has some incredible deals right now on Switch bundles, including a Splatoon 3 & Mario Kart 8 bundle for £281, and a Sonic Frontiers & Mario Kart 8 bundle for £278.

We also saw Nintendo of America brought back its popular Mark Kart bundle (Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of NSO for $299.99). These have been selling fast though, with it now being sold out on the Nintendo store. Luckily you can still pick it up from Best Buy, GameStop, Amazon, Walmart and Target.

It's always worth checking out other retailers below too, you might just catch a bargain before anyone:

UK retailers:

US retailers:

Black Friday Switch games deals 2022

The deals are already rolling in with Nintendo already starting its Black Friday eShop sales, with up to 75% off a whole range of games. Disney Dreamlight Valley has 15% off, Doom Eternal has 60% off and Metroid Dread has 33% off. Buy your eShop credits through VG247's eShop, use the discount code "BLACKFRIDAY", and you'll bag yourself 10% off the credits too.

Best UK deals on Switch games

Best US deals on Switch games

Best Black Friday Switch accessories:

We already seeing some great deals on carry cases, SD cards and joy cons. We're expecting to see even more killer deals pop up in the next few days. But our fav so far has to be the 1TB SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC for just £95 / $123. Below you'll find an up to date list of even more early deals while we scout for the best Switch sales out there.

UK

US

That's about it for now, but we'll be keeping this page up to date through the rest of the week, so don't forget to check back in each day. In the meantime, keep an eye on our deals Twitter account, or, if you fancy something a bit different, check out our pages for the best PS5 Black Friday deals and best Xbox Black Friday deals.

Will there be any Switch OLED Black Friday Deals?

Yes, we've already seen one at Smyths for £270 (down from £305). With Smyths dropping their price, we can now expect to see more OLED deals from other retailers too. Keep checking back as we'll update this page every time we find a new OLED deal.

What sort of Switch bundles can we expect?

Well, we've seen some great ones already, including one for £281 with Splatoon 3, and one for £278 with Sonic Frontiers. And in the US we've got a Switch with Mario Kart 8, and 3 months of NSO for $299 (that's $100 cheaper than normal!).

What sort of Switch game deals can we expect?

While we don't usually see any major discount on Switch games, the eShop has just launched a huge range of Black Friday discounts, including 40% of Fifa 23 and 30% off Persona 5 Royal. You can grab an extra 10% off too by picking up discounted eShop credits with our friends at VG247 with the code "BLACKFRIDAY".