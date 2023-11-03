If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best early Black Friday deals for Samsung Pro Plus micro SD cards

Data hoarder.

Emad Ahmed avatar
Deals by Emad Ahmed Contributor
Published on

Black Friday sales are the best time to save on storage accessories because most of us use a device that could be boosted with a memory card, whether it's a phone, laptop, handheld or camera.

Samsung make some of the most reliable SSDs, hard drives and SD cards, and the Pro Plus line of micro SD cards offers fast speeds and solid performance at a great price.

With Pro Plus, you'll be getting read and write speeds well over 100MB/s, making this a great option for quickly loading up games on your Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally. These speeds also make it a reliable option for apps on your Android smartphone, and for recording 4K video on your phone or camera. And using these cards between your phone, camera, laptop or desktop is not an issue thanks to the SD card adapter that's included here. That makes it a lifesaver when switching between devices, all without hindering transfer speeds.

Here are the current prices and availability for Samsung's Pro Plus micro SD cards from UK retailers:

Amazon UK:

Currys:

Samsung Store:

And here are the current prices and availability for Samsung's Pro Plus micro SD cards from US retailers:

Amazon US:

Best Buy

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

Related topics
Android Black Friday 2023 Deals Nintendo Switch PC Samsung Electronics
About the Author
Emad Ahmed avatar

Emad Ahmed

Contributor

Emad Ahmed is a freelance writer covering games (among other things) and what they say about our world. His desk usually has one stack of unplayed games and another of unread books.

Comments