Best early Amazon Prime Day Xbox deals 2022

Best early Amazon Prime Day Xbox deals 2022Here are today's best early Prime Day deals on Xbox consoles, games, Game Pass, accessories and more.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is less than a couple of weeks away, kicking off on the 12th July until midnight on 13th July. The online giant has also launched some early Prime Day deals and we've already spotted some good savings on Xbox games, accessories and more. You can find all of the best early Xbox-related offers in this guide.
Although Xbox Series X|S consoles have remained in stock at Amazon over the last few months, we don't expect many impressive discounts on consoles this year. We are, however, hoping to see a bundle or two. Check out our Xbox Series X stock updates if you'd prefer to grab one ahead of Prime Day 2022.
Here are today's best early Prime Day Xbox deals
Xbox Series S - £243 (was £250)
The all-digital budget entry to current gen gaming has a small reduction right now.
Far Cry 6 on Xbox One/ Series X - £28 (was £37)
Play as Dani Rojas and become a Guerrilla fighter to liberate the nation of Yara. You'll also get the jungle expedition pack (digital content) with this limited edition of Far Cry 6. In the US, you can buy the standard edition of Far Cry 6 for only $14.99.
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Headset- £75 (was £90)
This officially licensed wireless headset for your Xbox offers a sleek design and comfortable fit. It's currently discounted by £15.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga- £45 (was £50)
The latest Lego Star Wars game has five pounds off at Amazon and comes with three classic characters as DLC.https://www.amazon.co.uk/LEGO-Star-Wars-Skywalker-Amazon-co-uk/dp/B08J26ZVHT
The Quarry- £45 (was £65)
A story that's filled with suspense and nail-biting moments, this horror-thriller game with a cinematic focus now has a 31 per cent reduction.
Non-Prime members can take advantage of the early Prime Day Xbox deals mentioned in this guide, however if you're planning to shop the Prime Day sale on 12th and 13th July, then you're gonna need to sign up to Amazon's Prime service. But don't worry! As long as you haven't just finished a trial or recently cancelled your subscription, you can enjoy a free 30-day trial at no extra cost.
Amazon Prime - 30 day free trial
Being an Amazon Prime member will not only give you full access to Prime Day deals and special offers, but you can also get free delivery and access to Amazon Video, Prime Gaming and more. We advise cancelling it before the trial ends if you don't want to stick around after your trial is up. That way you can still make the most of the trial and you won't be charged the monthly £7.99/ $12.99 payment.
Here's a summary of the Xbox deals to look out for ahead of this year's Prime Day sale.
- Best early Prime Day Xbox Series X/S deals 2022
- Best early Prime Day Xbox game deals 2022
- Best early Prime Day Xbox controller deals 2022
- Best early Prime Day Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals 2022
- Best early Prime Day Xbox accessories deals 2022
If you're interested in other consoles, you can also head over to our early PS5 Prime Day deals and early Switch Prime Day deals hubs to find out what offers what's on offer ahead of the sale. There's also our comprehensive best early Amazon Prime Day deals hub, where you'll find a round-up of all the best gaming, PC, TV, SSD and HDD deals ahead of Prime Day 2022.
Best early Prime Day Xbox Series X/S deals
Supply issues for Xbox Series X stock in the UK appears to have finally improved and settled over the last couple of months. The Series S has remained firmly in stock for months in the UK now, and there's already a small discount at Amazon. It is still hard to find the Series X in the US. There aren't any stand-out deals at the moment but we'll update this section if we spot any discounts on the Series X or any bundles ahead of Prime Day.
UK
Xbox Series S - £243 (was £250)
The most affordable way to access current gen games is by investing in the all-digital Xbox Series S, which has a small discount right now.
Xbox Series X- £449
Microsoft's flagship console boasts 120Hz and native 4K gaming for physical and digital games.
US
Xbox Series S - $283 (was $299)
Enjoy next-gen games with the digital-only Xbox Series S console.
Xbox Series X- $499 (Available by Invitation)
Experience 120Hz and native 4K gaming with Microsoft's flagship console. It runs both physical and digital games.
Prime Day Xbox game deals
While we don't expect lots of discounts on Xbox consoles, there's already plenty of deep discounts on Xbox games ahead of Prime Day.
UK
Far Cry 6 on Xbox One/ Series X - £28 (was £37)
The limited edition of Far Cry 6 now has £9 off.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga- £45 (was £50)
You might be able to find it cheaper elsewhere, but you can get three classic characters as DLC when you buy it from Amazon.
The Quarry- £45 (was £65)
Save 31 percent aka £20 on this cinematic horror-thriller game.
Forza Horizon 5- £35 (was £55)
The Xbox-exclusive driving game features stunning visuals and over 534 cars to unlock. Also on Game Pass.
Halo Infinite- £28 (was £55)
Continue the story of the legendary Master Chief in a brand-new open world environment. This is also available to play on Game Pass.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Pre-Order- £60 (was £70)
You can save a tenner when pre-ordering the highly-anticipated Modern Warfare 2 reboot on Amazon
US
Far Cry 6 on Xbox One/ Series X - $15 (was $60)
Save a massive $45 on the latest entry to the Far Cry series.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga- $45 (was $60)
Amazon has knocked five dollars off. The game features all nine saga films in a brand new Lego adventure.
Halo Infinite- $34 (was $60)
The legendary Master Chief is back in a brand-new open world environment. You can also access Halo Infinite on Game Pass.
Microsoft Flight Simulator: Standard Edition- $40 (was $60)
Take to the skies in this highly detailed flight simulator with 20 highly detailed planes with unique flight models and 30 handcrafted airports. This can also be accessed via Game Pass.
Elden Ring- $46 (was $60)
One of the most anticipated games of the year has lived up to expectation, and now it's on sale for less than $50.
Prime Day Xbox controller deals
There's some small discounts on the Xbox wireless controller in the US and the Elite controller in the UK right now. Amazon Prime Day itself could knock a few quid off some of the most popular Xbox controller colour variants, provided any are in stock due to confirmed shortages by Microsoft. But don't forget, there are always great third-party options in a wider choice of colours that are already on sale on Amazon.
UK
Xbox Wireless Controller – Robot White
The standard Xbox controller is currently out of Stock.
Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller - Black- £143 (was £160)
An improved version of the controller with better grip, back paddles and buttons and advanced d-pad.
PowerA Wired Controller For Xbox - White- £25 (was £30)
An affordable and oficially licensed 3rd party Xbox controller with £5 off.
US
Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black- $49 (was $60)
The standard Xbox controlleris on sale with an $11 discount.
Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller - Black- $158 (was $180)
Save $22 on the improved version of the Xbox controller. It offers better grip, back paddles and buttons and advanced d-pad.
PowerA Wired Controller For Xbox - White- $26 (was $38)
There's $12 off this excellent budget and oficially licensed 3rd party Xbox controller.
Prime Day Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals
We would like to see some discounted subscription deals in this year's sale since nothing made the cut last year! If you need to top up, you can grab a 3-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription from the link below. In the US, there's a small discount in the US already. And remember, subscription codes can be stacked up to a couple of years on your Microsoft account. If you're thinking of signing up for the first time, you can also grab one month of Game Pass Ultimate for only £1/$1.
|
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription (3 months)- £33
Get access to more than 100 games including Halo Infinite, Ark, and more plus additional Games with Gold titles. Plus you can save extra thanks to exclusive Deals with Gold promotions.
|
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription (3 months)- $40 (was $45)
Save $5 on a three month subscription of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Prime Day Xbox accessories deals
Need more storage space? We're not surprised, especially with the growing number of games in the Games With Gold and Game Pass library - and there are plenty more to come.
Uninstalling and reinstalling titles is a lot of effort, especially if you're battling against a slow internet connection, and Prime Day sales are always a great time to invest in an SSD or HDD to store your games - if you haven't got one already, that is.
There are already some decent deals on SSDs and HDDs ahead of this year's Prime Day sale and we're hoping there'll be discounts on the new Seagate expansion cards for Xbox Series X/S, providing they come back into stock at Amazon during Prime Day. If you're not sure which one's best for your specific needs, we'd recommend checking out Digital Foundry's list of the best SSDs for gaming. They also compared loading times across a variety of drives to see which HDDs and SSDs are the fastest.
The WD Black NVMe 1TB SSD is now much cheaper compared to its price tag last year and we'd like to see even more money shaved off for Prime Day. You can already grab some external and internal SSDs at slightly discounted prices below.
UK Deals:
WD Black NVMe 1TB SSD for £170 (was £210)
WD Black 5tb HDD for £125 (was £140)
|
|
|
Razer Kaira Pro for Xbox Series X/S for £99.98 (was £149.99)
US Deals:
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Headset for $60
|
|
WD Black 5tb HDD for $135 (was $150)
WD Black NVMe 1TB SSD for $124 (was $150)
Will the Xbox Series X|S be on sale during Prime Day?
As the Xbox Series X|S consoles are still in stock at Amazon, we are hoping to see something. The Xbox Series S was discounted to £238 earlier this year, so there’s a chance we’ll see a Prime Day discount on the digital-only console this time around, but there are still no guarantees. We don’t expect Amazon to knock any money off the Series X, however, we are hoping to see a couple of bundles come with discounted games.
Will there be any Xbox Game Pass deals for Prime Day?
Amazon does sell Xbox Game Pass (and Game Pass Ultimate) and has discounted them in the past, so there’s a good chance there will be a deal on them. However, if Amazon chooses not to, or you need it sooner, for new members, Microsoft is offering 3 months for just £1.
Do I need a Prime Membership to get the deals?
Yes, if they do go on sale, you will need a Prime Membership to get the deal. As with any items that are available at a reduced price during the event, consoles will need to be purchased by someone with a Prime Membership. You can currently sign up to Amazon’s 30 Day Free Trial to get access to Prime Day without forking out for a full membership.
