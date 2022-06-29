Best early Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals 2022

Best early Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals 2022Find the best early Prime Day offers for PS5 games, storage, accessories and more.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is kicking off on 12th July through to 13th July and is set to offer huge discounts on thousands of products. If you're on the lookout for some early Prime Day PS5 deals, you can find all the best early offers in this handy guide.
We've already spotted some great offers on PS5 games, controllers, PS5 compatible SSDs, gaming headsets and more. We're hopeful the PS5 console and Horizon Forbidden West bundle could make an appearance too, but there's no guarantees.
Here are today's best early Prime Day PS5 deals
|
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - £45 (was £50)
Amazon has knocked a fiver off the ultimate Lego Star Wars game. You'll also receive an exclusive classic character DLC when you buy it from Amazon. Alternatively, it's £9 cheaper to buy it from The Game Collection via Amazon for only £36, but you won't receive the character DLC.
|
Kena: Bridge of Spirits Deluxe Edition - £24.99 (was £40)
Save £15 on this beautiful action-adventure game featuring super cute companions called the Rot. The game offers fast-paced combat, stunning environments and cute companions called the Rot. They can help you solve puzzles and fight the corrupt spirits who are trapped in the world of the living.
|
Sifu: Vengeance Edition - £36 (was £45)
Save £9 (20% off) on this challenging action beat 'em up.
|
WD Black 1TB SSD with heatsink - £125 (was £258)
This PlayStation 5 compatible solid state drive is a number one Amazon bestseller. You can currently save 52 per cent on it.
|
WD Black 2TB SSD with heatsink - £240 (was £501)
This PS5 compatible SSD offers double the storage and is also enjoying a 52 per cent discount.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - for £47 (was £70)
The adventurous duo are back for more action in this next-gen sequel. This immersive game offers one of the best PS5 experiences so far. This is currently being sold by trusted seller Base via Amazon.
|
Elden Ring - £50 (was £60)
This Eurogamer recommended game is currently £10 off at Amazon. Aoife Wilson wrote in their review: "Sumptuous visual design, dark and detailed lore and a vast-but-intricate open world are reason enough to venture out into the Lands Between".
|
Death Stranding Director's Cut - £31 (was £43)
Save £12 on Hideo Kojima's genre-defying experience.
|
Grand Theft Auto V - £21 (was £24.99)
Not a huge saving but a discount none the less! This fully remastered version of GTA V includes exclusive new content and controls utilise the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.
|
Sackboy: A Big Adventure - PlayStation 5 - £36 (was £60)
Save 40% (£24) on the excellent Little Big Planet spin-off.
To avoid missing out on grabbing a bargain before, on, or after Prime Day 2022, you can also follow Jelly Deals on Twitter for regular updates on all the latest gaming offers. Our early Prime Day gaming deals guide is also packed with offers for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch games plus other tech goodies.
Non-Prime members can take advantage of most of the early Prime Day deals and there will be plenty of non-Prime Day offers available on the 12th and 13th July. However, if you want access to the full Amazon Prime Day sale, you'll need an active Prime subscription. If you haven't been a Prime member before, you can claim a free 30-day trial.
|
Amazon Prime - 30 day free trial
Make the most of all the best Prime Day gaming deals plus other great perks and services like free delivery and Prime Gaming by starting your Amazon Prime free trial today. If you decide not to continue the membership, we recommend cancelling it before the trial ends so that you won't be charged the monthly £7.99/ $12.99 payment.
Below, you'll be able to find links to even more of the biggest early Prime Day PS5 deals. Some may have featured in last year's sale and are now even cheaper than before.
Best early Prime Day PS5 deals 2022
The online retail giant could be planning a large PS5 disc and digital drop for Prime Day 2022 but as always, we cannot guarantee. Amazon has been making its recent PS5 restocks exclusive to Prime members so they could potentially treat its subscribers to a decent PS5 drop.
We don't, however, expect any discounts on standalone PS5 consoles across Prime Day. If Amazon restocks PS5 consoles during the event, we'll likely see the Horizon Forbidden West bundle make an appearance.
Outside of Amazon, retailers are restocking PS5 consoles more frequently and remaining in stock for a a little longer - mostly due to larger and more expensive bundles. If you're still after a console, you can find out exactly when they go live by checking our PS5 stock page, and by following us on Twitter.
Amazon UK
|
PS5 Disc console - £449
Out of stock
|
PS5 Disc console and Horizon Forbidden West bundle - £499.99
Out of stock
|
PS5 Digital console - £359
Out of stock
|
PS5 Digital console and Horizon Forbidden West bundle - £409.99
Out of stock
Amazon US
|
PS5 Disc console
Out of stock
|
PS5 Digital console
Out of stock
Best early Prime Day PS5 game deals
The PS5 console has been out for almost 18 months now, meaning we could see bigger and better Prime Day deals on PS5 games. We'll be looking out for big discounts on Ratchet and Clank: A Rift in Time, Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West and many more, so watch this space!
Where possible, we have linked to games that are sold and distributed by Amazon, but we may also list games sold by third party sellers who we believe to be trustworthy. Stock and prices are also changing rapidly by the day so we also wanted to note that these prices are correct at the time of writing.
UK
|
|
|
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - for £47 (was £70)
This action-packed, inter-dimensional sequel is a must-have for your next-gen console. Ratchet and Clank fans won't be disappointed. It's been cheaper before, but you're still saving a pretty decent £23 off its RRP.
|
|
|
|
|
Jurassic World Evolution 2 - £18 (was £50)
Packed with new management tools, creative options and more, this is a real time sinker for simulation fans.
|
Stranger of Paradise: A Final Fantasy Origin - £36 (was £60)
Save £24 (40 per cent) on Square Enix's prequel to the original Final Fantasy game.
|
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next Level Edition - £40 (was £65)
Save £25 (38 per cent) on this quirky Borderlands spin-off.
US
|
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remake for $32 (was $50)
Described as "one of the best games of the generation" by Eurogamer, this fully-remastered collection of the first and second Tony Hawk's skateboarding games is a chef's kiss.
|
Elden Ring - $50 (was $60)
This open world, dark fantasy RPG is packed with Souls-like quests and epic boss battles. You can currently save $10 on this year's bestselling game.
|
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $45 (was $60)
The latest Lego Star Wars game is enjoying a $15 discount right now.
|
Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $39 (was $60)
Return to the island of Las Cinco Muertes to build and manage your dino park. This much-anticipated sequel is packed with all-new and improved features and gameplay.
|
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy - $23 (was $60)
This colourful action-packed adventure is now only $30, saving you a sweet $30 (half price).
|
Dying Light 2 Stay Human - $40 (was $60)
Parkour your way around this dark open world game and fight off the infected. It's currently $40, saving you $20.
|
Grand Theft Auto V - $35 (was $40)
The city of Los Santos is back in all its next-gen remastered glory and currently has $5 off.
|
Ghostwire: Tokyo Standard Edition - $50 (was $60)
Explore a beautifully haunted Tokyo and uncover the truth behind supernatural forces. Amazon has knocked $10 off but we expect it will be cheaper on Prime Day.
Best early Prime Day PS5 controller deals
PS5 DualSense controllers were available for their lowest ever price back in May and you could grab one for just £45/$59 from Amazon. This PlayStation Days of Play offer has now ended but we'd like to see a similar Prime Day offer.
Deals on other PS5 accessories didn't blow us away last year, although there were some decent UK-exclusive bundles. You could grab a PS5 DualSense controller with either Sackboy: A Big Adventure or Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for £79.99, as well as a bundle that included the controller and a Pulse 3D wireless headset for £119.99. A repeat of the last year's bundles would go down a treat.
Best early Prime Day PS5 SSD deals
Last year, we were still waiting for Sony to confirm which SSDs were compatible with the console's internal expansion slot. Now we have the specifications, and thanks to Digital Foundry's guide on the best SSD for PS5.This year's Prime Day sale will be a great opportunity to boost your game storage space with a PS5 compatible SSD. We'd like to see significant discounts on the WD Black SN850 with heatsink and the Samsung 980 Pro with heatsink. The 1TB options have already come down in price considerably in the last few months, but the 2TB offerings still cost a pretty penny.
Alternatively, external hard drives for PS5 are a cheaper and more portable way to store your games. We imagine there will be plenty of Prime Day bargains on portable SSDs and HDDs. Granted, you'll have to move any PS5 games on an external HDD back to the console's internal storage in order to play them, but it'll save you from deleting unplayed games and the tedious wait of redownloading them if you want to pick them up again. Handily, an external drive can be used to run backwards compatible PS4 games, so that will save some space on the internal storage for newer releases.
Some of the highlights from last year's sale included the 2TB Samsung 870 EVO for £148.59, the 1TB Crucial X8 portable SSD for £85.99/$94.99, and the 2TB SSD for £162.99/$189.99.
Best early Prime Day PS Plus deals
If you want to get the most out of your PlayStation 5, you'll need PS Plus for all those monthly games, multiplayer sessions and new games library.
Sony launched their new PS Plus subscription tiers in June 2022, meaning PS Now has now merged with PlayStation Plus. The updated service is split into three different tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. At this time, you can only buy memberships via the PlayStation Store and Amazon has already removed its product pages for PS Now. Even if the new tiered PS Plus subscriptions are available for Amazon Prime Day 2022, we'd be surprised to see any discounts since they will be fresh on the market.
You can still, however, buy PlayStation gift cards from Amazon. These can be used to buy a PS Plus subscription after you've redeemed the code on your PlayStation account. We don't know if we'll see any Prime Day discounts on the gift cards, but we'll let you know if we spot any.
Best early Prime Day PS5 headset deals
Along with the PS5 Pulse 3D Headset, a handful of the best gaming headsets are also compatible with PS5. Amazon is usually offering discounts on gaming headsets all-year round and you can currently snag a bargain on the SteelSeries Arctis 3 headset for £34.99 - that's £17 cheaper compared to last year's Prime Day price. We also expect to see a steep discount on the Arctis Pro as it was discounted to £108.99 last year.
The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 wireless headset is being treated to a generous discount- now £69.99. The Stealth 700, has retained its Prime Day sale price of £109.99
Two of the best discounts from the US Prime Day sale included the SteelSeries Arctis 5 Wired Gaming Headset for $64.99 and the Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset for $39.99. The prices have gone back up now but we will hopefully see similar deals this year.
Will PS5 consoles be included in Prime Day 2022?
It is unlikely that we will see any deals on consoles themselves, but you can never be quite sure what will happen through Prime Day. And if we are going to see any deals, they’ll probably be on bundles, and of course rely on Amazon actually having stock. To make sure you don’t miss out, we’d recommend adding a couple of your favourite bundles to your watchlist, but also, in case the impossible happens, adding both the disc and digital consoles to your list too.
Can I get PS Plus subscriptions during Prime Day 2022?
With the recent revamp of PS Plus, it is hard to predict what will happen. As a way to encourage players to try out the new tiers, we could see a couple of deals on gift cards, but we really won’t be sure until it happens. We have seen deals in the past on PS Plus passes, so it’s not an unreasonable expectation to see something this time around, but we’ll have to wait and see.
Do I need to be a Prime member?
Yes, you do need to be a Prime member to get any PS5 deals this Prime Day. There is a way to get Prime for free though. Amazon is offering a 30 Day free trial for brand new customers, letting you make the most of Prime Day without having to fork out for a Prime Membership. Just remember to cancel it before your 30 days are up!
