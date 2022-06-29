Best early Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is kicking off on 12th July through to 13th July and is set to offer huge discounts on thousands of products. If you're on the lookout for some early Prime Day PS5 deals, you can find all the best early offers in this handy guide.

We've already spotted some great offers on PS5 games, controllers, PS5 compatible SSDs, gaming headsets and more. We're hopeful the PS5 console and Horizon Forbidden West bundle could make an appearance too, but there's no guarantees.

Here are today's best early Prime Day PS5 deals

To avoid missing out on grabbing a bargain before, on, or after Prime Day 2022, you can also follow Jelly Deals on Twitter for regular updates on all the latest gaming offers. Our early Prime Day gaming deals guide is also packed with offers for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch games plus other tech goodies.

Non-Prime members can take advantage of most of the early Prime Day deals and there will be plenty of non-Prime Day offers available on the 12th and 13th July. However, if you want access to the full Amazon Prime Day sale, you'll need an active Prime subscription. If you haven't been a Prime member before, you can claim a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Prime - 30 day free trial Make the most of all the best Prime Day gaming deals plus other great perks and services like free delivery and Prime Gaming by starting your Amazon Prime free trial today. If you decide not to continue the membership, we recommend cancelling it before the trial ends so that you won't be charged the monthly £7.99/ $12.99 payment.

Below, you'll be able to find links to even more of the biggest early Prime Day PS5 deals. Some may have featured in last year's sale and are now even cheaper than before.

Best early Prime Day PS5 controller deals PS5 DualSense controllers were available for their lowest ever price back in May and you could grab one for just £45/$59 from Amazon. This PlayStation Days of Play offer has now ended but we'd like to see a similar Prime Day offer. Deals on other PS5 accessories didn't blow us away last year, although there were some decent UK-exclusive bundles. You could grab a PS5 DualSense controller with either Sackboy: A Big Adventure or Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for £79.99, as well as a bundle that included the controller and a Pulse 3D wireless headset for £119.99. A repeat of the last year's bundles would go down a treat.

Best early Prime Day PS Plus deals If you want to get the most out of your PlayStation 5, you'll need PS Plus for all those monthly games, multiplayer sessions and new games library. Sony launched their new PS Plus subscription tiers in June 2022, meaning PS Now has now merged with PlayStation Plus. The updated service is split into three different tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. At this time, you can only buy memberships via the PlayStation Store and Amazon has already removed its product pages for PS Now. Even if the new tiered PS Plus subscriptions are available for Amazon Prime Day 2022, we'd be surprised to see any discounts since they will be fresh on the market. You can still, however, buy PlayStation gift cards from Amazon. These can be used to buy a PS Plus subscription after you've redeemed the code on your PlayStation account. We don't know if we'll see any Prime Day discounts on the gift cards, but we'll let you know if we spot any.

Will PS5 consoles be included in Prime Day 2022?

It is unlikely that we will see any deals on consoles themselves, but you can never be quite sure what will happen through Prime Day. And if we are going to see any deals, they’ll probably be on bundles, and of course rely on Amazon actually having stock. To make sure you don’t miss out, we’d recommend adding a couple of your favourite bundles to your watchlist, but also, in case the impossible happens, adding both the disc and digital consoles to your list too.

Can I get PS Plus subscriptions during Prime Day 2022?

With the recent revamp of PS Plus, it is hard to predict what will happen. As a way to encourage players to try out the new tiers, we could see a couple of deals on gift cards, but we really won’t be sure until it happens. We have seen deals in the past on PS Plus passes, so it’s not an unreasonable expectation to see something this time around, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Do I need to be a Prime member?

Yes, you do need to be a Prime member to get any PS5 deals this Prime Day. There is a way to get Prime for free though. Amazon is offering a 30 Day free trial for brand new customers, letting you make the most of Prime Day without having to fork out for a Prime Membership. Just remember to cancel it before your 30 days are up!

Discover more of the best early Prime Day deals