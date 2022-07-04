Best early Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022 might not officially take place until 12th July, and 13th July, but the online giant is already treating its customers to big discounts on Nintendo Switch bundles, games and accessories. Below, we've listed all the best early Switch deals that we've spotted so far.

Also, if you're looking for early bargains on Xbox and PlayStation games or other tech offers, check out our best early Amazon Prime Day gaming deals hub. You can also stay on top of some of the best deals by giving Jelly Deals a follow on Twitter.

Today's best early Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals

UK Nintendo Switch deals:

US Nintendo Switch deals:

We don't usually see major discounts on first party Nintendo Switch games but that doesn't mean we won't see any this Prime Day. Throughout the year, Amazon does offer Switch game bundles for a discounted price and reduce top titles like Metroid Dread and The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword, which were recently just £30.

If you're on the lookout for cheap Switch games in the Prime Day sale, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. The subscription service lets you shop all of the exclusive Prime Day offers, gives you early access to selected Lightning Deals, and you get free delivery, usually next day! If you're not already a Prime member, you can take advantage of a free 30-day trial. If you've not been a Prime member for a while, you may be able to claim a new free trial, too.