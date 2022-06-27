Best early Amazon Prime Day gaming deals 2022

It's official. Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates have been confirmed and the annual 48-hour sale is returning on the 12th and 13th July. We don't know what deals will be available on Prime Day just yet, however we can expect to see discounts across thousands of products, including plenty of big savings on tech and gaming.

Early Prime Day deals started on 21st June, meaning there's already huge savings to be had across a wide range of tech and gaming products from top brands. The huge mass of deals can be a little overwhelming but you’ll be pleased to know our deal hunters are sharing the best early discounts on electronics, video games and more in this guide. While we haven't seen offers on PS5 or Xbox Series X consoles, we have spotted some great price reductions on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch games and accessories, along with savings on PC peripherals like headsets and mice. We've rounded up some early bargains for SSDs, SD cards, and 4K TVs, too.

We’ve also covered everything you need to know about Prime Day and how to get the best Prime Day deals further down below.

Today's best early Prime Day gaming deals

Amazon Prime members can also get the Mass Effect Legendary Edition for no extra cost on Prime Day itself (12th and 13th July). Members will also have access to over 30 games for free, including Grid Legends, Need for Speed Heat, Star Wars Jedi Knight, Star Wars Jedi Knight 2 and Star Wars Republic Commando.

From 21st June, Prime members can also download a bunch of indie titles, including Death Squared, Fatal Fury Special, Rain World and Samurai Shodown 2.

You will, of course, need to have an active Prime membership to reap all these rewards and so that you can access all the Prime Day deals. If you're not already a Prime Day member, you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime Day trial to make the most of the mammoth sale. There will, however, still be deals available for non-members, and competitors like eBay, John Lewis, Best Buy and Walmart may all be offering deals of their own. It's definitely worth shopping around for the best price before making your purchase.

Amazon Prime - 30 day free trial Take advantage of all the best Prime Day gaming deals and other great benefits like free delivery and access to Amazon Video by activating your Amazon Prime free trial today. If you don't want to continue your subscription after the trial, we recommend cancelling it before the trial ends. You'll still get your full 30 day trial and it means you won't be charged the monthly £7.99/ $12.99 payment.

Below, you'll find even more of the best gaming deals in the UK and the US ahead of Prime Day 2022.

Early Prime Day SSD deals Whether you're after a speedy storage boost for your PC or an external drive for more console game storage, we expect to see discounts on various SATA, NVMe and portable SSDs across Prime Day. We'd also like to see PS5 compatible SSDs fall to their lowest prices yet. Crucial MX500 drives and Crucial P2s were some of last year's best Prime Day SSD deals best Prime Day SSD deals and we hope they become even cheaper this year.

Early Prime Day hard drive deals Western Digital hard drives were super cheap in last year's sale and are worth checking out when Prime Day swings around. You can find all the best early savings in Digital Foundry's Prime Day PC deals guide. Mechanical drives might be slower and less durable than their SSD counterparts but are often considerably cheaper and give you much more storage space for the price.

Early Prime Day gaming headset deals 2022 Gaming headset deals aren't a rare occurrence at Amazon but you can usually save that little bit extra during Prime Day. The SteelSeries Arctis range is one of the better headset ranges that was featured in last year's sale and we expect there will be many more great gaming headset offerings this year from even more top brands including Razer, Logitech and Sennheiser.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is a 48 hour event on Amazon where customers who are signed up to their Prime system can take advantage of multiple, and often big, sales across a variety of products. The event is held once a year and in previous years we’ve seen all manner of items become available at heavily discounted prices, including mobile phones and video games. Don’t worry if you’re not available for the official 48-hour window though, some deals are already live and more will become available in the run-up to the main event.

When is Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be held on the 12th and 13th of July. Returning back to its usual mid-year slot, the official 48-hour sale will kick off in the middle of July. The start date may not be until July, but those of you that are eager for a bargain can already get your hands on some early access offers by checking out Amazon's Deals page. Make sure to check the deals regularly as new items are frequently added.

Do I need a Prime account?

Yes, to make the most any Prime Day deals, you do need an Amazon Prime account. As the name of the event suggests, you will need to sign yourself up for Amazon Prime to take part in the event. If you don’t want to pay out for an account membership, then there is a work-around. Amazon is currently offering new customers a 30 day free trial, so you can use the trial for Prime Day and simply cancel it when the event comes to an end.

Is there an Amazon Prime free trial?

Yes! If you haven't been a member before then you can sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial. This will give you 30 days of access to all membership benefits, including free next-day delivery, video streaming through Amazon Prime Video, freebies through Prime Gaming and a host of other services. Of course, most important for us here is the ability to take advantage of all the Amazon Prime Day deals!

You can sign up right here at Amazon UK or Amazon US. Just remember to cancel it before the 30 days pass to avoid being charged for membership. Or, you can keep it rolling, perhaps at a reduced cost if Amazon decides to discount the price of a year-long membership for Prime Day - something it has done in the past.

How do I get the best Prime Day deals?

Set a budget

When confronted with masses of deals, it can be quite easy to be overwhelmed. This is where it’s useful to make a plan beforehand and set a budget. If you are after a few specific products on Amazon, add them to your watchlist or basket and then keep an eye on them to see if they fall into your price range. Alternatively, you could put a sticky note reminder next to your phone or computer that lists exactly what you need and how much you want to spend.

Read reviews carefully

It’s no secret that some reviews on online products are not always genuine. The ones that are sometimes shown at the top of a “review” section can be carefully curated by the company or seller in question. They can even write their own reviews! If you’re looking into making a purchase, make sure to read through more reviews than just the top ones as they can sometimes be biased.

Shop around

Yes, Prime Day can be a fantastic chance to get your hands on great deals, there’s no argument there. However, it’s still worth looking around at other places to ensure you are getting the best price possible. To compete with Prime Day, other retailers such as Currys and John Lewis in the UK, or Best Buy and Walmart in the US will often post competing deals too - you could save yourself a few extra quid just by looking around a little bit more before purchasing.

Look for Lightning

Amazon will have Lightning Deals running throughout the entire Prime Day event period. These are often extremely good deals on a plethora of different products and items, but there’s a catch. There are either a limited number of items included in the deal, or the deal is only active for a short period of time. As the discounts can be really good, these deals can appear and disappear very quickly. The best way to keep up with Lightning Deals is to regularly check Amazon’s Prime Day Lightning Deals page whenever you can. If you see a Lightning Deals you want, you're going to want to snap it up fast.

Use Item Filters

If you’re looking at the deals on Amazon’s Main Prime Day page, then using the filters on the side of the screen can be a massive help. Doing this can help you stick to your budget by filtering the page to see items at a certain value. The filters can also help you sniff out the best bargains as you can filter items by the percentage discount applied to them, you can filter from 10% off all the way up to 70% and more!

And that covers everything we'd like to see in this year's Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale. If you want to keep up with all of the best bargains, follow Jelly Deals on Twitter so you don't miss out! It's the easiest way to keep up to date with all sorts of deals and promotions.

