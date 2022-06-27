Best early Amazon Prime Day gaming deals 2022

Best early Amazon Prime Day gaming deals 2022Here's how to find the best early PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch Prime Day gaming deals and other discounts.
It's official. Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates have been confirmed and the annual 48-hour sale is returning on the 12th and 13th July. We don't know what deals will be available on Prime Day just yet, however we can expect to see discounts across thousands of products, including plenty of big savings on tech and gaming.
Early Prime Day deals started on 21st June, meaning there's already huge savings to be had across a wide range of tech and gaming products from top brands. The huge mass of deals can be a little overwhelming but you’ll be pleased to know our deal hunters are sharing the best early discounts on electronics, video games and more in this guide. While we haven't seen offers on PS5 or Xbox Series X consoles, we have spotted some great price reductions on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch games and accessories, along with savings on PC peripherals like headsets and mice. We've rounded up some early bargains for SSDs, SD cards, and 4K TVs, too.
We’ve also covered everything you need to know about Prime Day and how to get the best Prime Day deals further down below.
Today's best early Prime Day gaming deals
|
WD Black 1TB SSD with heatsink - £125 (was £258)
Amazon's bestselling PS5 compatible solid state drive is enjoying a 52 per cent discount.
|
Horizon Forbidden West - £45 (was £60)
Save £15 on this incredible sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. The PS4 version comes with a free PS5 upgrade and slightly cheaper than buying a PS5 version. This game is sold and distributed by The Game Collection via Amazon.
|
128GB SanDisk Ultra micro SD card - £16.09
One of the most affordable micro SD cards for Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck has been reduced by 20 per cent.
|
SanDisk Extreme 128 GB micro SD card - £25 (was £46.32)
Faster loading speeds thanks to the A2 app performance. It's also 4K UHD-ready.
|
128GB SanDisk micro SD card for Nintendo Switch - £17 (was £41)
The official microSD card for Nintendo Switch is enjoing a huge discount.
|
Logitech G403 Hero wired gaming mouse - £30 (was £60)
This Digital Foundry approved gaming mouse from Logitech is now half price.
|
Resident Evil Village on PS4 - £20 (was £25)
Capcom's latest Resident Evil entry that continues Ethan's story is now £20. The PS4 version comes with a free PS5 upgrade.
|
Far Cry 6 on Xbox One/ Series X - £28 (was £37)
The limited edition of Far Cry 6 includes the entire game as well as the jungle expedition pack (digital content). In the US, you can buy the standard edition of Far Cry 6 for only $14.99.
Amazon Prime members can also get the Mass Effect Legendary Edition for no extra cost on Prime Day itself (12th and 13th July). Members will also have access to over 30 games for free, including Grid Legends, Need for Speed Heat, Star Wars Jedi Knight, Star Wars Jedi Knight 2 and Star Wars Republic Commando.
From 21st June, Prime members can also download a bunch of indie titles, including Death Squared, Fatal Fury Special, Rain World and Samurai Shodown 2.
You will, of course, need to have an active Prime membership to reap all these rewards and so that you can access all the Prime Day deals. If you're not already a Prime Day member, you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime Day trial to make the most of the mammoth sale. There will, however, still be deals available for non-members, and competitors like eBay, John Lewis, Best Buy and Walmart may all be offering deals of their own. It's definitely worth shopping around for the best price before making your purchase.
|
Amazon Prime - 30 day free trial
Take advantage of all the best Prime Day gaming deals and other great benefits like free delivery and access to Amazon Video by activating your Amazon Prime free trial today. If you don't want to continue your subscription after the trial, we recommend cancelling it before the trial ends. You'll still get your full 30 day trial and it means you won't be charged the monthly £7.99/ $12.99 payment.
Below, you'll find even more of the best gaming deals in the UK and the US ahead of Prime Day 2022.
- Early Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022
- Early Prime Day PS5 deals 2022
- Early Prime Day Xbox deals 2022
- Early Prime Day SSD deals 2022
- Early Prime Day hard drive deals 2022
- Early Prime Day gaming headset deals 2022
- Early Prime Day TV deals 2022
Early Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022
Amazon could throw some cheap Nintendo Switch bundles together for Prime Day 2022, including Nintendo Switch Lite deals and maybe even a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle or two. Last year's best Prime Day Switch deal in the UK was the Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 for £289. This bundle was even cheaper on Black Friday (£259.99). We're hoping the price might dip even lower if it becomes available again this year. The Switch OLED entered the wild over eight months ago and has already seen some heavy discounts at Amazon, with its price recently dipping as low as £289. The standard Nintendo Switch has also enjoyed some recent discounts at Amazon, selling for just £229. We would, of course, like to see it fall to this price again or even lower. SanDisk microSDXC cards will likely be another sought-after Prime Day 2022 deal. The 400GB version recently went down to just £38.99 but you can still grab other sizes at discounted prices from the links below.
Below we've listed some of the current best savings for you early birds and we're covering even more of the best early Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals in our dedicated guide.
UK Nintendo Switch Deals:
|
128GB SanDisk Ultra micro SD Card - £16
This micro SD card for Nintendo Switch has been dubbed the 'Best value for money' by Digital Foundry.
|
256GB SanDisk Ultra Micro SD Card - £30 (was £49)
Save 39 per cent and get even more storage with this 256GB memory card.
|
Pokemon Legends Arceus - £39 (was £50)
This Eurogamer recommended game has been described as "exhilaratingly new" and can be yours for under £40, saving you a tenner.
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- £39 (was £50)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the overall best-selling Nintendo Switch title since the end of 2018 and is a must-have for your Switch collection.
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - £39 (was £50)
Live your best island life and enjoy pastimes like gardening, decorating, fishing, cooking and more. Note you'll also need to pay off your debt to a raccoon.
|
The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword - £37 (was £50)
Join Link on his adventure and discover the origins of the Master Sword. Originally released on Nintendo Wii, this HD remaster is a must for Zelda fans.
|
Super Mario Odyssey- £40 (was £60)
Super Mario is regarded as "One of the most daring and influential game designs of all time" by Eurogamer's Oli Welsh, you can save £20 on this absolute gem of a game.
US Nintendo Switch Deals:
|
Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- - $349 (was $360)
Save over $10 on this Switch bundle.
|
256GB SanDisk Ultra Micro SD Card - $28 (was $48)
Get ample storage for your Switch and save $20.
|
Super Mario Odyssey - $42 (was $60)
Get $18 off this fantastic Mario adventure.
|
Just Dance 2022 - $20 (was $50)
This offer is better than half price.
Early Prime Day PS5 deals 2022
PS5 restocks are becoming more frequent at Amazon and other retailers now but we don't expect any discounts on standalone PS5 consoles across Prime Day. If Amazon restocks PS5 consoles during the event, we'll likely see the Horizon Forbidden West bundle make an appearance.
We do, however, expect to see bigger and better discounts on PS5 games. We'd also like to see the return of last year's Prime Day offer: the DualSense wireless controller and PS5 game bundles. Below we've listed some of the best early savings on PS5 games. You can find even more savings in our best early PS5 Prime Day deals guide.
UK PS5 Deals:
|
Elden Ring - £50 (was £60)
Save £10 on one of the biggest titles of the year.
|
Horizon Forbidden West - £45 (was £60)
Embark on Aloy's new adventure in this breathtaking sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. The PS4 version is cheaper and comes with a free next-gen upgrade. This game is sold and distributed by The Game Collection via Amazon.
|
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - £30 (was £52)
Grab one of Sony's bestselling games of all time for only £30.
|
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - for £45 (was £70)
This epic sequel offers one of the best PS5 experiences so far.
|
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - £20
Become a Jedi in this cinematic and combat-packed game and save a massive 53 per cent. This PS4 version comes with a free PS5 upgrade.
|
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - £45 (was £50)
Get £5 off the ultimate Lego Star Wars game and receive an Amazon exclusive classic character DLC.
|
Jurassic World Evolution 2 - £18 (was £50)
This game is packed with new management tools, creative options and a Chaos Theory mode which lets you play through key moments of your favourite films.
US PS5 Deals:
|
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remake for $32 (was $50)
Re-visit the legendary Tony Hawk's skateboarding games in one collection. The fully-remastered game was described as "one of the best games of the generation".
|
Elden Ring - $50 (was $60)
Save $10 on this year's bestselling game. The open world, dark fantasy RPG is packed with Souls-like quests and epic boss battles.
|
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $45 (was $60)
Immerse yourself into a galaxy far far away with a Lego twist. It has $15 off the RRP price right now but may become cheaper across Prime Day.
|
Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $39 (was $60)
With all-new and improved features and gameplay, return to the island of Las Cinco Muertes to build and manage your dino park.
|
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy - $23 (was $60)
Play as Star-Lord and lead the guardians through a colourful action-packed adventure. Amazon has knocked a massive $37 off this game, making it just £23.
|
Dying Light 2 Stay Human - $40 (was $60)
Take your parkour skills to the next level and fight the infected in this dark, survival horror, open world game. It's currently $40, saving you $20.
|
Grand Theft Auto V - $34 (was $40)
Return to the city of Los Santos in all its next-gen remastered glory for $34. New graphics modes let you experience the game in up to 4K resolution and 60fps. It also offers great use of the DualSense controller's Adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.
|
Ghostwire: Tokyo Standard Edition - $49.99 (was $60)
Tokyo's population has vanished and you must uncover the truth behind the deadly supernatural forces. you can currently save $10 at Amazon.
Early Prime Day Xbox deals 2022
Over the last few months, the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X have both stayed in stock at Amazon UK. The standalone Xbox Series S dropped to just £238 in May, so we could potentially see a similar discount during Prime Day. It's priced at £243- £7 cheaper compared to its full retail price. We don't expect Amazon to knock any money off the Xbox Series X anytime soon, however we might be lucky with a bundle that comes with a discounted game.
Xbox Prime Day game deals were pretty sparse last year so we hope to see a few more standout deals this year. However before you buy a physical or digital Xbox game, we recommend checking it's not already part of Microsoft's Game Pass library. If you're thinking about signing up to Game Pass for the first time, you can currently get your first 3 months for just £1. In our list of early Prime Day Xbox deals below, we've highlighted what games are part of the subscription service so that you Game Pass users don't end up spending money on a game you could have accessed through your membership.
UK Deals
|
Xbox Series S - £243 (was £250)
Treat yourself to the Xbox Series S console and enjoy the digital library of next-gen games.
|
Xbox Series X - £449
Microsoft's next-gen console is still in stock at Amazon.
|
Assassin's Creed Valhalla - £25
This lavish open-world RPG is now just £25 at Amazon. Packed with content and a strong narrative, this game is sure to keep you busy for hours.
|
Resident Evil Village - £21 (was £23)
Vikki Blake described Resident Evil Village as a "thrilling adventure" that kept her hooked from beginning to end. £21 is an absolute bargain if you're into your survival horrors, especially from this renowned Capcom series.
|
Forza Horizon - £35 (was £55)
Eurogamer's Oli Welsh noted this racing game is "drop-dead gorgeous on Xbox Series consoles". If you're not subscribed to Game Pass or prefer to own a physical copy of the game, it's currently £35 at Amazon.
|
Dying Light 2 Stay Human - £32 (was £55)
This action-packed sequel was described as "hugely entertaining" by Eurogamer's Martin Robinson. If you're after a triple-A modern blockbuster game, it's worth picking up for £32.
|
Jurassic World Evolution 2 - £25 (was £50)
Create and control your own dinosaur park like never before in this much-anticipated sequel. Also available on Game Pass.
US Deals
|
Forza Horizon 5 - $44 (was $55)
Race to this deal and save $11. Also available on Game Pass.
|
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $45 (was $60)
Play through all nine Star Wars saga films in family fun-packed Lego game for under $50.
|
Halo Infinite - $44 (was $60)
Master Chief's latest adventure is now $44 at Amazon. It's also available on Game Pass.
|
Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $40 (was $60)
This sequel is $20 off at Amazon. It's also available on Game Pass.
Early Prime Day SSD deals
Whether you're after a speedy storage boost for your PC or an external drive for more console game storage, we expect to see discounts on various SATA, NVMe and portable SSDs across Prime Day. We'd also like to see PS5 compatible SSDs fall to their lowest prices yet.
Crucial MX500 drives and Crucial P2s were some of last year's best Prime Day SSD deals best Prime Day SSD deals and we hope they become even cheaper this year.
Early Prime Day hard drive deals
Western Digital hard drives were super cheap in last year's sale and are worth checking out when Prime Day swings around. You can find all the best early savings in Digital Foundry's Prime Day PC deals guide.
Mechanical drives might be slower and less durable than their SSD counterparts but are often considerably cheaper and give you much more storage space for the price.
Early Prime Day gaming headset deals 2022
Gaming headset deals aren't a rare occurrence at Amazon but you can usually save that little bit extra during Prime Day. The SteelSeries Arctis range is one of the better headset ranges that was featured in last year's sale and we expect there will be many more great gaming headset offerings this year from even more top brands including Razer, Logitech and Sennheiser.
Early Prime Day TV deals 2022
It's easy to get excited when you see a huge discount on a TV, but that doesn't always mean it's the best option. If you want to make some serious savings on a brand new screen and want to make sure you're getting the most value for your money, we recommend heading to Digital Foundry's best Prime Day TV deals guide. Their top recommended 4K TV, the LG C1, has already enjoyed steep discounts this year so we hope to see it get even cheaper on Prime Day. Over in the US, you can currently grab the LG C1 for cheaper than its Prime day price. If you're curious about comprising prices, you can get more info on thehighlights page.
Digital Foundry's comprehensive guide to the best 4K TVs for HDR gaming 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC will also help you in your decision making.
What is Prime Day?
Prime Day is a 48 hour event on Amazon where customers who are signed up to their Prime system can take advantage of multiple, and often big, sales across a variety of products. The event is held once a year and in previous years we’ve seen all manner of items become available at heavily discounted prices, including mobile phones and video games. Don’t worry if you’re not available for the official 48-hour window though, some deals are already live and more will become available in the run-up to the main event.
When is Prime Day 2022?
Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be held on the 12th and 13th of July. Returning back to its usual mid-year slot, the official 48-hour sale will kick off in the middle of July. The start date may not be until July, but those of you that are eager for a bargain can already get your hands on some early access offers by checking out Amazon's Deals page. Make sure to check the deals regularly as new items are frequently added.
Do I need a Prime account?
Yes, to make the most any Prime Day deals, you do need an Amazon Prime account. As the name of the event suggests, you will need to sign yourself up for Amazon Prime to take part in the event. If you don’t want to pay out for an account membership, then there is a work-around. Amazon is currently offering new customers a 30 day free trial, so you can use the trial for Prime Day and simply cancel it when the event comes to an end.
Is there an Amazon Prime free trial?
Yes! If you haven't been a member before then you can sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial. This will give you 30 days of access to all membership benefits, including free next-day delivery, video streaming through Amazon Prime Video, freebies through Prime Gaming and a host of other services. Of course, most important for us here is the ability to take advantage of all the Amazon Prime Day deals!
You can sign up right here at Amazon UK or Amazon US. Just remember to cancel it before the 30 days pass to avoid being charged for membership. Or, you can keep it rolling, perhaps at a reduced cost if Amazon decides to discount the price of a year-long membership for Prime Day - something it has done in the past.
How do I get the best Prime Day deals?
Set a budget
When confronted with masses of deals, it can be quite easy to be overwhelmed. This is where it’s useful to make a plan beforehand and set a budget. If you are after a few specific products on Amazon, add them to your watchlist or basket and then keep an eye on them to see if they fall into your price range. Alternatively, you could put a sticky note reminder next to your phone or computer that lists exactly what you need and how much you want to spend.
Read reviews carefully
It’s no secret that some reviews on online products are not always genuine. The ones that are sometimes shown at the top of a “review” section can be carefully curated by the company or seller in question. They can even write their own reviews! If you’re looking into making a purchase, make sure to read through more reviews than just the top ones as they can sometimes be biased.
Shop around
Yes, Prime Day can be a fantastic chance to get your hands on great deals, there’s no argument there. However, it’s still worth looking around at other places to ensure you are getting the best price possible. To compete with Prime Day, other retailers such as Currys and John Lewis in the UK, or Best Buy and Walmart in the US will often post competing deals too - you could save yourself a few extra quid just by looking around a little bit more before purchasing.
Look for Lightning
Amazon will have Lightning Deals running throughout the entire Prime Day event period. These are often extremely good deals on a plethora of different products and items, but there’s a catch. There are either a limited number of items included in the deal, or the deal is only active for a short period of time. As the discounts can be really good, these deals can appear and disappear very quickly. The best way to keep up with Lightning Deals is to regularly check Amazon’s Prime Day Lightning Deals page whenever you can. If you see a Lightning Deals you want, you're going to want to snap it up fast.
Use Item Filters
If you’re looking at the deals on Amazon’s Main Prime Day page, then using the filters on the side of the screen can be a massive help. Doing this can help you stick to your budget by filtering the page to see items at a certain value. The filters can also help you sniff out the best bargains as you can filter items by the percentage discount applied to them, you can filter from 10% off all the way up to 70% and more!
And that covers everything we'd like to see in this year's Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale. If you want to keep up with all of the best bargains, follow Jelly Deals on Twitter so you don't miss out! It's the easiest way to keep up to date with all sorts of deals and promotions.
