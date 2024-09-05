Best C9 loadout and class build for the Black Ops 6 beta

The C9 in Black Ops 6 is a new version of the fan-favourite MP5 from previous Call of Duty titles, and whilst it may have a different name, it’s certainly not a downgrade by any stretch of the imagination.

SMGs always end up being popular picks in any new title, and here in Black Ops 6, it’s no different with the Jackal PDW taking much of the limelight, but the C9 is quietly also a pretty strong weapon.

In this guide, we’ll be running through how to unlock the C9, and what the best C9 loadout and attachments are, as well as the best class build, perks, gear, and equipment.

Black Ops 6 beta best C9 loadout and attachments

As with all weapons, even if the base gun is good, attachments are only going to make it even better. In actual fact, I found the C9 put up quite a good fight without any attachments, in many ways comparable to the other popular SMG right now, the Jackal PDW.

Regardless, there’s a whole slew of attachments you can unlock and equip in Black Ops 6, acquired by using and levelling the C9.

The ones you want to keep an eye out with are anything that’ll boost your stability and/or range, to make longer-range engagements easier to win.

Another couple of attachments that I had a decent bit of success with were a couple of stocks - one was entirely removing the stock for a lighter weapon, thus quicker overall movement speed. Alternatively, I tried the Infiltrator Stock, a shorter stock that boosted aim-walking movement speed, and made the weapon feel much snappier.

A common pick might also be an alternate optic, in case you don’t gel too well with the gun’s base iron sights.

On the whole though, with it being a submachine gun, you want to be looking for attachments that can enhance what it does best - that’s things like stability, movement speed, and improving your mobility to be a harder-to-hit target whilst you return fire. You might also want to take something like the Extended Mag I to offset some of the higher rate of fire.

However you build the C9 though, be sure to experiment with what works best for you.

Black Ops 6 beta C9 best class build, perks, gear, and equipment

Thanks to the flexibility of the loadout system in Black Ops 6, you’re able to get pretty varied weapon and perk choices, and for the build we’re recommending, we’re leaning even heavier on close-quarters combat.

Below is our recommendation for the best Black Ops 6 beta C9 loadout:

Primary: C9 (MP5)

C9 (MP5) Secondary : Marine SP

: Marine SP Lethal : Frag

: Frag Tactical : Stim Shot

: Stim Shot Field Upgrade : Assault Pack

: Assault Pack Perk 1 : Assassin

: Assassin Perk 2 : Dexterity

: Dexterity Perk 3 : Double Time

: Double Time Combat Specialty : Enforcer

: Enforcer Wildcard: Overkill

Doubling down on the close-quarters approach, we’re picking Overkill for our Wildcard and running with the Marine SP shotgun in the secondary weapon slot.

Along with the Frag, Stim Shot, and Assault Pack, there’s an emphasis on staying in the fight, stocked up on health and ammo thanks to the Stim and Field Upgrade respectively.

As for perks, Assassin is going to reward you for taking down players on killstreaks, while Dexterity and Double Time enhance your mobility, reducing weapon motion while jumping, sliding, and diving as well as extending your Tactical Sprint duration, respectively.

By picking these three perks, you’re also unlocking the Enforcer Combat Specialty, which provides a temporary movement speed and health regeneration buff when netting kills.

As is the case with attachments, feel free to mix and match the other components here - perhaps you’d rather an extra perk instead of a shotgun secondary, for example. Whatever your preference, there’s a whole suite of options worth looking into to build the best loadout for you.

How to unlock the C9 in the Black Ops 6 beta

You won’t have to wait too long till you get your hands on the C9, as it’s unlocked simply by reaching Level 4 and unlocking custom loadouts.

Once they’re unlocked, you’re free to equip the gun to any custom loadout you’d like, and begin levelling it up in Multiplayer matches.

You’re then free to customise it with any and all attachments you have unlocked, to build the C9 how you see fit.

For more loadout guides this one, be sure to check out our pages covering weapons like the XM4, Jackal PDW, LR 7.62, and many more through our Best Loadouts guide.