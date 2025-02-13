Best Avowed Background and Backgrounds Attribute Points explained

Knowing the best Background for you in Avowed is a great way to begin crafting your ideal build as each one has a pre-set Attribute Point allocation that aligns to one or more of the Skill Trees.

Backgrounds in Avowed aren't just a way of getting some assistance in setting up your first Attribute Points though. They also affect some of the dialogue options you'll encounter, allowing you to draw on your character's past when talking to the inhabitants of the Living Lands. Though they might not always take your words kindly…

So let's take a look at the best Avowed Backgrounds and the starting Attribute Point allocation for each one.

Best Avowed Backgrounds

When it comes to what is the best Background in Avowed, the answer is subjective to how you wish to experience the game. (Yes, I'm aware that's an annoying answer but I have my reasons.) It's because, while the Attribute Point allocation for the majority of the Backgrounds are focused on a specific Skill Tree (Fighter, Ranger, Wizard) or two, you're free to change the Attribute Point allocation after selecting your Background if you wish so.

For example, if you want the Arcane Scholar Background but want a melee-build rather than a magic one, you can easily reallocate the Attribute Points into more suited stats. Such as removing points from Intellect to instead place them in Constitution or Might, because librarians can always choose violence. (Why do you think libraries are so quiet?)

You've got 10 Attribute Points to assign during Avowed's character creator. Just keep in mind that the maximum number of Attribute Points you can assign to each stat is three. This limitation does not apply outside of the character creator as you'll earn more Attribute Points by levelling up and certain other activities.

You freely change the pre-set Attribute Points. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Obsidian Entertainment

You can go with the set Attribute Points each Background has of course. Maybe they're already suited for the build you have in mind or you just want to get on with playing Avowed. If this is the case for you, here are the Skill Trees we consider align most with each Background:

Arance Scholar - Ranger / Wizard

Ranger / Wizard Court Augur - Wizard / Ranger

Wizard / Ranger Noble Scion - All Rounder

All Rounder Vanguard Scout - Ranger / All Rounder

Ranger / All Rounder War Hero - Fighter

If you'd like to know the exact Attribute Point for each Background, then head down to the next section.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Obsidian Entertainment

So now we've established that Attribute Points don't need to play a part in your Background choice, what does?

Well your Background decides what your starting weapon will be. An important fact as this will have a small effect on how you start crafting your chosen build. I say small because other weaponry can be easily found throughout the opening area of Avowed. Thanks to this, you're still free to choose a Background which might not fully align with your build. Still, if you're build-focused, then this is something you'll probably want to pay attention to. Especially since you'll most likely be upgrading this weapon thanks to how expensive new ones are in the Avowed's early game.

Here are the starting weapons for each Background in Avowed:

Arcane Scholar - Common Dagger

Common Dagger Court Augur - Common Mace

Common Mace Noble Scion - Common Sword

Common Sword Vanguard Scout - Common Axe

Common Axe War Hero - Common Spear

Image credit: Eurogamer/Obsidian Entertainment

Finally, your choice in Background plays a part in deciding which additional dialogue options you have access to. While there are some which are blocked by your Attribute Point allocations (needing four Intellect Attribute Points to unlock, for example), there are others which are only available if you have the correct Background.

Selecting the Arcane Scholar, for example, will allow your character to draw upon their academic knowledge for dialogue options - asking questions or theorising about the Dreamscourge, for example. On the other hand, having a Court Augur Background may see your dialogue options focusing more on the mystic arts.

I don't think this Arcane Scholar dialogue option will go down well. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Obsidian Entertainment

Depending on how you choose to play Avowed, this aspect might not be a major focus of your gameplay. Yet, it's still a fun thing to consider as it will affect how you interact with the residents of the Living Lands - possibly turning foes into friends or, in worse situations, the other way around. After all, you never know when the fate of a quest may hang on a dialogue choice…