Picking out the best Assault Rifle in Black Ops 6 is tricky, as it mainly depends on a player's preference. Sometimes the same gun might not feel the same to you as it is to another player.

On top of that, there's also a wide variety of attachments to truly make them perform to their full potential. That's why in this best assault rifles list, we're looking at how these weapons perform at their base level and their overall potential for customisation.

So, with that in mind, here are the best Assault Rifles in Black Ops 6.

Best Assault Rifles in Black Ops 6

The XM4 is available early on in the game but you'll need to level up to unlock the Black Ops 6 weapons in this list. You may also try these weapons through the preset loadouts or by starting a private match with bots or friends.

The list below is subjective so some of these may or may not suit your playstyle. With that in mind, here are the best Assault Rifles in Black Ops 6, in no particular order:

XM4

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

The XM4 is available by default and has a high fire rate which is great for mid and long-range encounters. Adding to its high fire rate, it has great recoil control as well as decent stability and handling which is very appreciated in a starter weapon. Overall, it's a solid choice for both beginners and COD veterans with its good stats and usability. Moreover, with the variety of customisation options, the best XM4 build can be the gun that can take you a long way into the game's life cycle.

AK-74

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

If you're looking for something that causes some serious damage, then look no further than the AK-74, as you can unlock it when you reach Level 10. It performs exceptionally well at close range, while also being really good in mid and long-range encounters. The downsides are the slow fire rate and heavy recoil, but those can certainly be mitigated by some attachments. And honestly, this is a solid choice for those who want to cause pure damage to their foes.

AS VAL

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

The AS VAL is no doubt one of the best guns in Black Ops 6. You can unlock it at Level 55, which is the end max level in the game currently. It has probably the best fire rate of the assault rifles in the game as well as a quick movement speed. It's a bit lacking in the damage output and ammunition, but if you're already Level 55 you can definitely manage to use it properly. It's also a good choice to use in smaller maps as it's not that effective in mid to long-range combat without attachments. The suppressor might be the cherry on top for the AS VAL as it can help you take down enemies silently like a ninja.

AMES 85

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

While the XM4 may be a popular choice right now, the AMES 85 is not far behind and may overtake it in further seasons. This AR can be unlocked at Level 19 and is one weapon we recommend you have in your arsenal. It has probably the best accuracy, especially with its base iron sights, of all the assault rifles in addition to its great rate of fire and low recoil. Not to mention, it handles very well and can feel very easy to use. So, it can definitely be considered an all-rounder in the Assault Rifle class.

Model L

Image credit: Eurogamer/Activision

The Model L is unlocked at Level 40 and can feel very different depending on the type of player you are. You might find it difficult due to its slow fire rate and lower damage compared to others in this list. But, it shines in its accuracy and handling which are vital in any weapon. An experienced and calm hand is definitely needed to understand its strengths and make it reach its full potential. If you see any player using this in a match, then you know they are very very good.

